Burnsville, MN

Burnsville woman convicted in high-speed crash that killed two young adults

By WCCO Staff
 3 days ago

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- A Burnsville woman was convicted on Wednesday for her involvement in an early April high-speed car crash that killed two young adults.

Camille Dennis-Bond, 20, was convicted of two counts of third-degree murder, two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, one count of criminal vehicular operation resulting in great bodily harm, and one count of careless driving.

Charging documents said that Dennis-Bond was drag racing on County Road 42 in Burnsville against a vehicle driven by her younger brother. The car driven by her younger brother hit a Honda which had entered the intersection and then "split in half."

The occupants of the Honda, Tayler Garza of Woodbury and Dalton Ford of Burnsville, died in the crash. They were both 22 years old.

Dennis-Bond's brother's car was driving between 93 and 100 mph when it collided with the Honda, the complaint said. He was 17 at the time of the crash, and though prosecutors fought to certify him as an adult, the motion was denied.

