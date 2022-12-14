ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, ME

WMTW

Tractor-trailer rollover in Greene shuts down area roads

ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, Maine — Multiple roads in Androscoggin County are closed Friday night due to weather-related crashes, including one involving a tractor-trailer. In Greene, a tractor-trailer flipped over onto its side and slid after losing control on Sawyer Road. Nobody was hurt in the rollover, but traffic is shut...
GREENE, ME
WPFO

Woman arrested for stealing car, accused of stealing mail

GRAY, Maine (WGME) -- Police say a Maine woman, along with a passenger in her car, were arrested and charged with various offenses including theft and drug charges. On December 16th, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m., deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff's office responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle attempting to access postal service mailboxes.
GRAY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police search for a 21-year-old man from Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine — Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 21-year-old man from Lewiston.. Abdullahi Abdi was allegedly driving a car that was found abandoned in Wales Friday night, according to a post on the Lewiston Police Department’s Facebook page. Abdi’s family is ‘concerned...
LEWISTON, ME
coast931.com

One dead after fiery crash in Otisfield

One person is dead after a fiery crash in Oxford County. Emergency responders were called to Powhatan Road in Otisfield at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday. According to the Sun Journal, the vehicle flipped onto its roof and burst into flames. The crash brought wires down, prompting Central Maine Power...
OTISFIELD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Driver named in deadly Otisfield crash

OTISFIELD, Maine — An Otisfield man died Wednesday night when the vehicle he was driving went off the road. Around 7:48 p.m., a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling westbound "at a high rate of speed" on Forrest Edwards Road in Otisfield, according to a news Thursday morning from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office.
OTISFIELD, ME
WPFO

Maine road crews gear up for first big storm of season

AUBURN (WGME) – The crews in charge of clearing Maine’s roads are gearing up for the first big storm of the season. The Lewiston-Auburn area could get about a half a foot of snow. CBS13 Chief Meteorologist Charlie Lopresti says it will start coming down Friday morning. "Yeah,...
AUBURN, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Man Found Dead in Dover, New Hampshire, Park

A body found in Dover's Henry Law Park late Wednesday afternoon is not considered to be suspicious. Dover Police Capt. Mark Nadeau told Seacoast Current police were called to an area behind the Dover Children's Museum and the Cocheco River for a medical emergency around 4:30 p.m. Arriving first responders found a deceased man in his 20s.
DOVER, NH
WMTW

More than 68,000 Mainers without power following snow storm

The number of power outages across Maine continues to increase for Central Maine Power customers on Saturday morning as snow and rain moves through the state. As of 10:30 AM., Central Maine Power is reporting more than 68,000 customers without power in its coverage area. Oxford County has the most...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Lewiston murder suspect captured in Greene after three-day manhunt

GREENE, Maine — The Maine State Police Tactical Team executed a search warrant at 154 Allen Pond Road in Greene late Wednesday night. During a search of the property, they located Eddie Massie, 40, and arrested him on an outstanding murder warrant. He was wanted in connection with the...
GREENE, ME
WMTW

Pedestrian seriously hurt in Maine hit-and-run

Police in Portland were looking for a driver they said hit a pedestrian on Wednesday and then drove off. Police said a 41-year-old man was crossing the street at the intersection of Brighton Avenue and Taft Avenue at about 8:40 Wednesday evening when he was hit. He was taken to Maine Medical Center with what police called serious injuries.
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Man at center of manhunt following murder of Lewiston woman arrested

LEWISTON- Maine (WMTW) - The man accused of killing a woman at a Lewiston apartment has been arrested. Authorities say 40-year-old Eddie Massie is accused of killing 25-year-old Lacresha Howard. On Sunday, the body of a woman, later identified as Howard, was found in a hallway of a building on...
LEWISTON, ME

