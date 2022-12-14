Read full article on original website
WMTW
Tractor-trailer rollover in Greene shuts down area roads
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, Maine — Multiple roads in Androscoggin County are closed Friday night due to weather-related crashes, including one involving a tractor-trailer. In Greene, a tractor-trailer flipped over onto its side and slid after losing control on Sawyer Road. Nobody was hurt in the rollover, but traffic is shut...
WMTW
Heavy snowfall makes for dangerous driving conditions, utility pole collisions
AUBURN, Maine — Central Maine power crews and police officers responded to a utility pole collision on Minot Avenue in Auburn on Friday night. In a lengthy process, workers brought in a new pole and braced it against the broken one to keep the electrical wires up. No one...
Has Anyone Else Noticed Stray-Looking Dogs Running Around Greater Portland Area?
I had never seen a stray dog in my life until I traveled to Costa Rica. Walking around, it feels like there are more stray dogs there than there are people. I visited a town there once where a bartender had asked if I had met “Tri-pod” yet. I asked who that was and he responded, “you’ll know when you see him.”
WPFO
Woman arrested for stealing car, accused of stealing mail
GRAY, Maine (WGME) -- Police say a Maine woman, along with a passenger in her car, were arrested and charged with various offenses including theft and drug charges. On December 16th, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m., deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff's office responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle attempting to access postal service mailboxes.
Police search for a 21-year-old man from Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 21-year-old man from Lewiston.. Abdullahi Abdi was allegedly driving a car that was found abandoned in Wales Friday night, according to a post on the Lewiston Police Department’s Facebook page. Abdi’s family is ‘concerned...
coast931.com
One dead after fiery crash in Otisfield
One person is dead after a fiery crash in Oxford County. Emergency responders were called to Powhatan Road in Otisfield at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday. According to the Sun Journal, the vehicle flipped onto its roof and burst into flames. The crash brought wires down, prompting Central Maine Power...
Storm knocks out power to nearly an entire town, as Maine digs out
FRYEBURG, Maine — Andy Dufresne was quite a busy man on Saturday. The Fryeburg Fire Chief was leading emergency response efforts after the first snowstorm of the year. He had been at work since the day before the snow started and had been fielding calls since before sunrise Saturday, as nearly the entire town had no electricity.
What Is This Animal Walking Through My Yard During the Night?
Having a security camera at your front door sure comes in handy. Ever since I installed a Nest cam at our front door, I'm always notified when someone drives in, delivers a package, or comes to the door to ring the bell. It also comes in handy for when your...
Driver named in deadly Otisfield crash
OTISFIELD, Maine — An Otisfield man died Wednesday night when the vehicle he was driving went off the road. Around 7:48 p.m., a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling westbound "at a high rate of speed" on Forrest Edwards Road in Otisfield, according to a news Thursday morning from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office.
WPFO
Maine road crews gear up for first big storm of season
AUBURN (WGME) – The crews in charge of clearing Maine’s roads are gearing up for the first big storm of the season. The Lewiston-Auburn area could get about a half a foot of snow. CBS13 Chief Meteorologist Charlie Lopresti says it will start coming down Friday morning. "Yeah,...
Man Found Dead in Dover, New Hampshire, Park
A body found in Dover's Henry Law Park late Wednesday afternoon is not considered to be suspicious. Dover Police Capt. Mark Nadeau told Seacoast Current police were called to an area behind the Dover Children's Museum and the Cocheco River for a medical emergency around 4:30 p.m. Arriving first responders found a deceased man in his 20s.
WMTW
Crashes, slide-offs reported on Maine roadways as nor'easter moves through
MAINE — Maine State Police troopers have put out a warning on treacherous travel on the roadways. Troopers say dozens of crashes and slide-offs are already being reported in the north and southbound lanes of the Maine Turnpike due to black ice and inclement weather. This content is imported...
WMTW
Maine's first major snowstorm of the season leaves tens of thousands without power
NORWAY, Maine — Maine’s first major snowstorm of the season brought heavy, wet precipitation to the state, knocking out power to tens of thousands of customers. According to Central Maine Power, 108,700 customers lost power with 65,000 outages remaining at roughly 5 p.m. Saturday. In a release, the...
WPFO
Coastal Maine sees little snowfall during first major storm of season
PORTLAND (WGME) – As Maine saw its first major snowstorm of the season, the coast was mostly spared from snow Friday. In Portland, there was a snow/rain mix throughout the day. The Portland Jetport recorded about 4/5 of an inch of snow. People were still out and about but...
WMTW
More than 68,000 Mainers without power following snow storm
The number of power outages across Maine continues to increase for Central Maine Power customers on Saturday morning as snow and rain moves through the state. As of 10:30 AM., Central Maine Power is reporting more than 68,000 customers without power in its coverage area. Oxford County has the most...
WMTW
Lewiston murder suspect captured in Greene after three-day manhunt
GREENE, Maine — The Maine State Police Tactical Team executed a search warrant at 154 Allen Pond Road in Greene late Wednesday night. During a search of the property, they located Eddie Massie, 40, and arrested him on an outstanding murder warrant. He was wanted in connection with the...
WMTW
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Maine hit-and-run
Police in Portland were looking for a driver they said hit a pedestrian on Wednesday and then drove off. Police said a 41-year-old man was crossing the street at the intersection of Brighton Avenue and Taft Avenue at about 8:40 Wednesday evening when he was hit. He was taken to Maine Medical Center with what police called serious injuries.
wabi.tv
Man at center of manhunt following murder of Lewiston woman arrested
LEWISTON- Maine (WMTW) - The man accused of killing a woman at a Lewiston apartment has been arrested. Authorities say 40-year-old Eddie Massie is accused of killing 25-year-old Lacresha Howard. On Sunday, the body of a woman, later identified as Howard, was found in a hallway of a building on...
17-month-old "Enzo your Friend-Zo" spreading holiday cheer to his medical care teams
MAINE, USA — 17-month-old Lorenzo Caiazzo, also known as "Enzo your Friend-Zo," of Sebago, spent Friday morning with his family delivering holiday platters and waters to his medical care teams at several locations in southern Maine. Lorenzo is preparing to spend his first Christmas at home with his family....
This Brand New Windsor Ranch Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms & Radiant Heat
The housing market has been wild for literal years now. People have been struggling not just to find something that they can afford, but also just find something period. It seems like as soon as inventory becomes available, it's gone again. We've been paying close attention to the market and...
