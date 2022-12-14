Effective: 2022-12-19 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southern Oneida WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Southern Oneida county. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO