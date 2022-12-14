Jimmie Allen Shares Tribute to Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: ‘I’m So Thankful for the Friendship We Had’

Read full article on original website
George Jones' Daughter Says They 'Began Mending' Their Relationship After Mom Tammy Wynette's Death
"He was there for me when I needed him the most and it meant everything to me," Georgette Jones Lennon reflects following the premiere of the Showtime miniseries George & Tammy With 30 chart-topping hits between them, George Jones and Tammy Wynette earned the title of Mr. and Mrs. Country Music many times over. But their tumultuous private life put an end to their passionate marriage in 1975 after just six years, leaving a string of hits and heartbreak in their wake. Their complicated love story is...
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Wants This Country Singer to Replace Him in Season 24
Blake Shelton recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on who could replace him when he leaves 'The Voice.'
Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There
Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Waylon Jennings Once Said The Most Outlaw Thing Willie Nelson Ever Did Was “Double-Park On Music Row”
Willie Nelson has some pretty wild stories to his name from his younger years out on the road, many of which are almost too unbelievable to make up. From his (alleged) 9-hour sex marathon, to the true story of how he got his nickname “Shotgun Willie,” to the time his ex-wife tied him up and beat him with a broom, he’s lived a true outlaw life that you usually only read about in books.
The Story Behind Why Dolly Parton Refused to Let Elvis Presley Record “I Will Always Love You”
Now 30 years after the release of the musical drama The Bodyguard, the film that shot Dolly Parton’s 1974 song “I Will Always Love You” into the stratosphere of hits with Whitney Houston‘s epic rendition, the country legend said she doesn’t regret turning down Elvis Presley, who wanted to cover her ballad in the 1970s.
Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Wants to ‘Smack’ Elvis Presley For Not Giving Black Musicians Credit
When he was a child, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler preferred Chubby Checker's "The Twist" to Elvis Presley's songs "Heartbreak Hotel" and "Hound Dog."
Jimi Hendrix Shared a Bed With a Bandmate But That Didn’t Stop Him From Bringing Women Home After a Show
Jimi Hendrix was known for having a good time, and that included when he shared a bed with a bandmate and brought women home after a show.
I visited Dolly Parton's hometown in Tennessee. Here are 16 photos that show her humble beginnings.
A short drive from Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park, the vibrant murals and boutiques like Jolene's make Sevierville worth a visit.
Country Singer Martina McBride's Career In Shambles, Vocal Cords Shot After Years Of Overuse
Martina McBride surprised concertgoers with her raspy voice that sounded like a wounded cat when she performed at the Judds Final Tour show in Nashville, raising fears for her singing future, RadarOnline.com learned.Insiders said the 56-year-old Concrete Angel singer's vocal cords were put through the wringer on the tour — and over the years — limiting her ability to hit the notes on some of her favorite hits."This isn't the first time Martina has sung off-key," a source spilled. "At other concerts, she's performed the same songs perfectly and others not nearly as well. She can't blame the sound system."The popular...
‘Bonanza’: Michael Landon ‘Couldn’t Believe’ How He Acted to His Second Wife on Set
Michael Landon wasn't his usual charming self when he first met his second wife on the set of 'Bonanza.' Here's what he said.
Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus Fans Are Going Wild Over Their Outfits for Their New Year’s Eve Special
It may not even be Thanksgiving yet, but Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus are ready to ring the new year.... The post Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus Fans Are Going Wild Over Their Outfits for Their New Year’s Eve Special appeared first on Outsider.
Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies
Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
Stevie Nicks Said Every 1 of Her Ex-Boyfriends Couldn’t ‘Deal With the Jealousy’
Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks has been in relationships with many famous musicians, but she said the same thing always bothered her ex-boyfriends: jealousy.
Christine McVie Was the Only Fleetwood Mac Bandmate Willing to Talk About Stevie Nicks for a Cover Story
Fleetwood Mac was famously contentious. Christine McVie was the only bandmate willing to talk about Stevie Nicks for an article.
‘The Voice’ Season 22 Winner Bryce Leatherwood Opens Up About Working with Coach Blake Shelton
On Tuesday night, The Voice contestant Bryce Leatherwood took home the win for Season 22. Leatherwood’s win is especially significant because, as a member of Team Blake Shelton, the aspiring country artist represented the “No Body” singer’s 9th win in The Voice history. After taking to the stage alongside Blake Shelton Tuesday night and bringing home this season’s win, Bryce Leatherwood is opening up about working with his famous coach.
Elvis Presley: A Freak Accident Caused Graceland’s Hidden Hallway Damage
A freak accident caused damage in the hallway of Elvis Presley's Graceland home located in Memphis, Tennessee.
Dolly Parton’s Siblings: Everything To Know About Her 11 Brothers & Sisters
Dolly Parton is a legendary country music singer/songwriter who has 11 Grammys and a few hit movies, like 9 to 5, under her belt. The “Jolene” hitmaker grew up in a one-room cabin in East Tennesse with two parents and 11 siblings. Dolly’s mother taught the 12 children...
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer Dies
Famed country music artist and journalist Peter Cooper has reportedly died at the age of 52, according to the Associated Press. Cooper reportedly Tuesday night after suffering a severe head injury the week before. His family issued the following statement following the famed writer's death:
Dolly Parton Reveals 3 Rock Legends Who Made Her Starstruck: ‘It’s Just Such a Thrill’
While Dolly Parton is a country music legend, she still was starstruck when speaking with three rock legends for her upcoming album
Garth Brooks Bawled When James Taylor Sang “The River” For Him At The Kennedy Center Honors
I do love a full circle moment. But, I don’t think anyone likes it more than Garth Brooks. Back in 2016, Garth got emotional when he paid tribute to Kennedy Center Honors nominee James Taylor, and then last year at the end of 2021, we circled all the way back around.
