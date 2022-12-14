Effective: 2022-12-18 10:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations over 2 feet in the most persistent lake snows on the Tug Hill, around one foot toward the western Adirondacks and 4 to 8 inches for the lower elevations, including Watertown, Lowville and Oswego. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4394 7542 4397 7551 4401 7592 4391 7637 4383 7629 4370 7623 4361 7623 4357 7589 4369 7556 4375 7548 TIME Y22M12D18T0900Z-Y22M12D18T1500Z COORD...4391 7516 4398 7584 4394 7609 4387 7628 4379 7630 4370 7623 4350 7623 4345 7552 4360 7513 4371 7511 TIME Y22M12D18T1500Z-Y22M12D18T2100Z COORD...4384 7514 4385 7583 4379 7627 4357 7625 4354 7641 4347 7636 4338 7611 4345 7570 4342 7550 4360 7513 TIME Y22M12D18T2100Z-Y22M12D19T0600Z COORD...4358 7516 4373 7550 4379 7606 4367 7623 4356 7640 4336 7631 4326 7619 4331 7588 4348 7581 4342 7550 TIME Y22M12D19T0600Z-Y22M12D19T1200Z COORD...4342 7586 4348 7561 4363 7579 4363 7597 4342 7655 4324 7643 4328 7620 4324 7622 4318 7590 4340 7586 TIME Y22M12D19T1200Z-Y22M12D19T1800Z COORD...4338 7587 4354 7617 4356 7643 4347 7659 4329 7651 4324 7643 4320 7626 4328 7620 4320 7608 4316 7588 TIME Y22M12D19T1800Z-Y22M12D20T0000Z

JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO