Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Oneida by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southern Oneida WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Southern Oneida county. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Northern Oneida by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Oneida LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 13 inches. * WHERE...Northern Oneida county. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 7 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4345 7513 4362 7512 4344 7545 4348 7581 4338 7587 4342 7550 4336 7575 4333 7566 4333 7540 4336 7527 TIME Y22M12D18T1800Z-Y22M12D19T0000Z COORD...4342 7547 4344 7545 4347 7570 4345 7570 4348 7581 4339 7583 4337 7581 4335 7563 4339 7559 4341 7553 TIME Y22M12D19T0000Z-Y22M12D19T0600Z COORD...4362 7509 4361 7516 4342 7550 4348 7581 4342 7586 4329 7584 4325 7568 4320 7520 4330 7516 4332 7509 TIME Y22M12D19T0600Z-Y22M12D19T1200Z COORD...4338 7531 4346 7540 4344 7545 4348 7581 4342 7586 4322 7587 4320 7548 4324 7541 4330 7540 4330 7534 TIME Y22M12D19T1200Z-Y22M12D19T1800Z
Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 10:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-18 12:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF JEFFERSON...OSWEGO...AND LEWIS COUNTIES HAZARDS...A heavy lake effect snow band which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one half mile. This band of heavy snow is producing snow at the rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1055 AM EST, a band of heavy lake effect snow extended from Henderson and Adams south to Altmar, eastward across the Tug Hill. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Sandy Island Beach State Park, Stony Point, Lowville, Pulaski, Adams, Redfield, Selkirk Shores State Park, Highmarket, Mexico Point State Park, Adams Center, Henderson Harbor, Barnes Corners, Whetstone Gulf State Park, Southwick Beach State Park, Richland, Denmark, Martinsburg, Henderson, Smithville and Rodman. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 35 and 44. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 10:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations over 2 feet in the most persistent lake snows on the Tug Hill, around one foot toward the western Adirondacks and 4 to 8 inches for the lower elevations, including Watertown, Lowville and Oswego. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4394 7542 4397 7551 4401 7592 4391 7637 4383 7629 4370 7623 4361 7623 4357 7589 4369 7556 4375 7548 TIME Y22M12D18T0900Z-Y22M12D18T1500Z COORD...4391 7516 4398 7584 4394 7609 4387 7628 4379 7630 4370 7623 4350 7623 4345 7552 4360 7513 4371 7511 TIME Y22M12D18T1500Z-Y22M12D18T2100Z COORD...4384 7514 4385 7583 4379 7627 4357 7625 4354 7641 4347 7636 4338 7611 4345 7570 4342 7550 4360 7513 TIME Y22M12D18T2100Z-Y22M12D19T0600Z COORD...4358 7516 4373 7550 4379 7606 4367 7623 4356 7640 4336 7631 4326 7619 4331 7588 4348 7581 4342 7550 TIME Y22M12D19T0600Z-Y22M12D19T1200Z COORD...4342 7586 4348 7561 4363 7579 4363 7597 4342 7655 4324 7643 4328 7620 4324 7622 4318 7590 4340 7586 TIME Y22M12D19T1200Z-Y22M12D19T1800Z COORD...4338 7587 4354 7617 4356 7643 4347 7659 4329 7651 4324 7643 4320 7626 4328 7620 4320 7608 4316 7588 TIME Y22M12D19T1800Z-Y22M12D20T0000Z
