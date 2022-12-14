Effective: 2022-12-18 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Oneida LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 13 inches. * WHERE...Northern Oneida county. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 7 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4345 7513 4362 7512 4344 7545 4348 7581 4338 7587 4342 7550 4336 7575 4333 7566 4333 7540 4336 7527 TIME Y22M12D18T1800Z-Y22M12D19T0000Z COORD...4342 7547 4344 7545 4347 7570 4345 7570 4348 7581 4339 7583 4337 7581 4335 7563 4339 7559 4341 7553 TIME Y22M12D19T0000Z-Y22M12D19T0600Z COORD...4362 7509 4361 7516 4342 7550 4348 7581 4342 7586 4329 7584 4325 7568 4320 7520 4330 7516 4332 7509 TIME Y22M12D19T0600Z-Y22M12D19T1200Z COORD...4338 7531 4346 7540 4344 7545 4348 7581 4342 7586 4322 7587 4320 7548 4324 7541 4330 7540 4330 7534 TIME Y22M12D19T1200Z-Y22M12D19T1800Z

