Effective: 2022-12-18 10:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Southern Erie; Wyoming LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will result in patchy blowing snow. * WHERE...Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4245 7845 4259 7813 4278 7825 4280 7845 4266 7916 4232 7975 4199 7977 4211 7939 4219 7879 4230 7854 TIME Y22M12D18T0900Z-Y22M12D18T1800Z COORD...4245 7845 4267 7809 4272 7834 4273 7873 4269 7901 4258 7929 4232 7975 4199 7977 4199 7876 4215 7862 TIME Y22M12D18T1800Z-Y22M12D19T1800Z

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO