South Kingstown, RI

independentri.com

Town Council ends proposed land swap with hospital

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown Town Council agreed Monday to stop negotiating with South County Health for a land swap that brought an outcry about paving over a burial ground for Native Americans and the town’s poor. Town Manager James Manni said that he has had...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
independentri.com

Future of SKHS murky as school, town weigh potential bond projects

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown Town Council members have come to a fork in the road for considering approaches to upgrading school improvements, including what should happen to an aging, decaying and nearly 60-percent empty high school. This week the council received an extensive and detailed report on...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
reportertoday.com

Rehoboth Selectmen Approve Stop Signs

The Rehoboth Board of Selectmen have approved the installation of stop signs at two busy intersections in town in an effort to reduce speeding. Based on the recommendations of Police Chief James Trombetta and Kevin Chase, the Highway Department Superintendent, the signs will be placed at Homestead Avenue and Perryville Road and at Homestead Avenue and Rocky Hill Road.
REHOBOTH, MA
Turnto10.com

Homecoming to be held for submarine USS South Dakota

GROTON, Conn. (WJAR) — A homecoming will be held for the submarine USS South Dakota, SSN 790, at the Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut on Sunday afternoon. The submarine was deployed for five months at sea. The SSN 790 was commissioned on Feb. 2, 2019. It’s...
GROTON, CT
GoLocalProv

RI Schools’ Report Cards - Who Met Expectations and Who Didn’t

The Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) has released the 2022 school accountability and improvement results. The data shows a dramatic difference in performance in different school districts across the state. And, there is a wild difference in spending per pupil and there is little correlation between the per pupil...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Warming station aims to provide support and help homeless find housing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The long-awaited warming station at the Cranston Street Armory opened for the homeless on Friday night, with the Rhode Island National Guard helping with the operations. NBC 10 News learned Friday Amos House will serve as the vendor in charge of running the station in...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Paving on Route 6 east and west to cause lane closures, delays

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation will start paving on Route 6 east and west at the Glenbridge Avenue Bridge in Providence on Saturday. The work will require lane closures starting at 7 a.m. and ending at about 3 p.m. Drivers were advised to expect...
PROVIDENCE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Johnston Senior Center director fired

Johnston’s Mayor-elect has axed the Senior Center director and filled the role with the town’s soon-to-be-former Democratic Town Committee chairman. “During the transition period, I have a great opportunity to be responsive to constituent feedback and implement change,” said Town Council Vice President and incoming Mayor Joe Polisena Jr. “All the decisions I make to retain, terminate and make appointments are reflective of that feedback.”
JOHNSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence man hit by truck, killed in Franklin

A man was hit by a truck and killed in Franklin, Massachusetts on Friday morning. The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office identified the man as 31-year-old Cloutier Perez of Providence. Police and fire crews were called to XPO Logistics on Grove Street at about 6:30 a.m. for a report of...
FRANKLIN, MA
GoLocalProv

18 Providence School Dept. Executives: Average Salary $157,000+

Providence Schools are ranked among the worst performing in the country, and as a result, under state oversight, the Providence School Department has been revamped — new superintendent and senior staff. The Department has been under fire in the past week for the handling of the announcement of the...
PROVIDENCE, RI

