Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode IslandTravel MavenWarwick, RI
Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fightEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Norwich Man Seriously Injured in Killingly CrashQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Why you Need to Visit the Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center in Mystic, CTThe Connecticut ExplorerStonington, CT
The Most Unique Christmas Tree in Connecticut is a Must-SeeTravel MavenStonington, CT
independentri.com
Town Council ends proposed land swap with hospital
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown Town Council agreed Monday to stop negotiating with South County Health for a land swap that brought an outcry about paving over a burial ground for Native Americans and the town’s poor. Town Manager James Manni said that he has had...
independentri.com
Future of SKHS murky as school, town weigh potential bond projects
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown Town Council members have come to a fork in the road for considering approaches to upgrading school improvements, including what should happen to an aging, decaying and nearly 60-percent empty high school. This week the council received an extensive and detailed report on...
Turnto10.com
Graduates of the Rhode Island Municipal Police Training Academy become officers
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — There’s a new batch of police officers from more than two dozen Rhode Island cities and towns ready to report for duty. The graduation ceremonies were held at the Community College of Rhode Island's Flanagan Field House in Lincoln Friday. Fifty-eight candidates out of...
Turnto10.com
Initiative to replace septic systems in Massachusetts may be costly
Hundreds of homeowners in Massachusetts could be on the hook for thousands of dollars. Are you one of them?. More than a half million people live in Bristol County and a majority of the housing stock is old or historic homes. Many of them still have their original septic systems...
Missing East Greenwich man found dead
The East Greenwich man reported missing Wednesday has been found dead, according to the DEM.
reportertoday.com
Rehoboth Selectmen Approve Stop Signs
The Rehoboth Board of Selectmen have approved the installation of stop signs at two busy intersections in town in an effort to reduce speeding. Based on the recommendations of Police Chief James Trombetta and Kevin Chase, the Highway Department Superintendent, the signs will be placed at Homestead Avenue and Perryville Road and at Homestead Avenue and Rocky Hill Road.
nerej.com
Goldman Group closes on historic Woonsocket school building, prepares for development phase
Woonsocket, RI The Goldman Group, closed with the city on 357 Park Place, the city’s former middle and high school building. Vacant since 2010, the building has played a significant role in the city. The Goldman Group plans to redevelop the former middle and high school building into a...
Turnto10.com
Homecoming to be held for submarine USS South Dakota
GROTON, Conn. (WJAR) — A homecoming will be held for the submarine USS South Dakota, SSN 790, at the Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut on Sunday afternoon. The submarine was deployed for five months at sea. The SSN 790 was commissioned on Feb. 2, 2019. It’s...
School bus gets stuck in sinkhole in Fall River
There were reports of a water main break in the area of New Boston Road.
GoLocalProv
RI Schools’ Report Cards - Who Met Expectations and Who Didn’t
The Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) has released the 2022 school accountability and improvement results. The data shows a dramatic difference in performance in different school districts across the state. And, there is a wild difference in spending per pupil and there is little correlation between the per pupil...
Turnto10.com
Warming station aims to provide support and help homeless find housing
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The long-awaited warming station at the Cranston Street Armory opened for the homeless on Friday night, with the Rhode Island National Guard helping with the operations. NBC 10 News learned Friday Amos House will serve as the vendor in charge of running the station in...
Turnto10.com
Paving on Route 6 east and west to cause lane closures, delays
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation will start paving on Route 6 east and west at the Glenbridge Avenue Bridge in Providence on Saturday. The work will require lane closures starting at 7 a.m. and ending at about 3 p.m. Drivers were advised to expect...
Turnto10.com
Illegal dumping in Fall River leaves tires, trash and stress throughout city
FALL RIVER — From mattresses to tires, illegal dumping is becoming a nuisance for cities and towns across Southern New England. Residents in Fall River take pride in their city and say the littering problem has gotten out of hand. The city has been trying to clean up each...
johnstonsunrise.net
Johnston Senior Center director fired
Johnston’s Mayor-elect has axed the Senior Center director and filled the role with the town’s soon-to-be-former Democratic Town Committee chairman. “During the transition period, I have a great opportunity to be responsive to constituent feedback and implement change,” said Town Council Vice President and incoming Mayor Joe Polisena Jr. “All the decisions I make to retain, terminate and make appointments are reflective of that feedback.”
Turnto10.com
Providence man hit by truck, killed in Franklin
A man was hit by a truck and killed in Franklin, Massachusetts on Friday morning. The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office identified the man as 31-year-old Cloutier Perez of Providence. Police and fire crews were called to XPO Logistics on Grove Street at about 6:30 a.m. for a report of...
GoLocalProv
18 Providence School Dept. Executives: Average Salary $157,000+
Providence Schools are ranked among the worst performing in the country, and as a result, under state oversight, the Providence School Department has been revamped — new superintendent and senior staff. The Department has been under fire in the past week for the handling of the announcement of the...
Smithfield crash victim remembered as ‘one-in-a-million guy’
Anthony Manieri was driving in the high-speed lane on I-295 South in Smithfield Sunday afternoon when he lost control of his pickup truck, according to police.
Turnto10.com
Mattapoisett boatyard owner says rebuild process underway after massive fire
MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (WJAR) — Things are looking much more merry and bright at the Mattapoisett boatyard after it was devastated by a fire earlier this year. Owner Ned Kaiser said 150 boats are back in the boatyard along with the frame of a tent. "We just finished framing this,...
New Bedford’s Largest Single Family Home Is Now On The Market
Historic houses may be everywhere in New Bedford, but seeing inside the biggest single-family residence in the city isn't something you get to do every day. Luckily that exact house is currently for sale and peering inside is like going back in time. Like many homes on Ash Street in...
Pawtucket business owner spreads Christmas cheer by giving back
The Pawtucket business owner has spent the past week embracing the role of Santa's helper, collecting and wrapping nearly 500 presents for Rhode Island families in need.
