kchi.com
New Conservation Agent In Sullivan County
Seventeen new Conservation Agents completed training in MDC’s 2022 Conservation Agent Training Academy and received hands-on experience through the field training program. With those programs complete, they have been assigned to counties across the state. Sullivan County’s new agent is Katie Potter. She is from near Kirksville and attended...
kchi.com
Two Bridges Are On the Livingston Co. Commission Agenda
Bridge Bids and an inspection are on the agenda for the Livingston County Commissioners next week. The Commissioners meet Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse. Tuesday:. At 10:00 am, the commissioners meet with Rod Cotton from Farmers Electric Cooperative. At 11:00, they will...
kchi.com
MoDOT Roadwork For Area Roads
Several roadwork projects continue across northwest Missouri as weather permits. Work in the local counties through Christmas eve includes:. US 24 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Moss Creek Bridge, south of Carrollton, through December. The bridge is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals guiding motorists through the work zone. An 18-foot width restriction is in place.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Transportation Issues
Transportation Issues in Chillicothe have been one of the project City Administrator Roze Frampton has worked on this year. That includes the Ryan Lane Bridge. Frampton says the bridge is ultimately the responsibility of the Canadian Pacific Railroad. MoDOT has suggested the City apply for MoDOT grants that could be...
kchi.com
Livingston County Sheriff’s Report
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report for the first half of December includes several arrests and investigations. Deputies have been working with other agencies on scams, including a local victim that lost well over $100,000. That incident is under investigation by the FBI. Deputies are also working with a fraud victim from Oklahoma who had their credit/debit card charged $136 and the vendor reportedly shipped the purchased item to an address in eastern Livingston County.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Stays With Catapult For Summer School
Catapult Learning will continue to provide the summer school program for the Chillicothe R-II School District. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says the board approved the contract. Dr Wiebers says the district pays the cost of the teachers for the summer school program.
kchi.com
Booked On Parole Warrant
A Chillicothe man was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department Thursday afternoon on a parole warrant. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports 27-year-old Detrii Dean Hyatt was arrested at about 4:30 and booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center. He is held with no bond allowed.
kmmo.com
SWEET SPRINGS AMBULANCE BOARD HOLDS SPECIAL MEETING ON CLOSURE AND SALE OF HOSPITAL
The Sweet Springs Ambulance District Board held a special meeting recently to discuss the closure of the hospital facility. During a closed session held to discuss leasing, purchase or sale of the real estate, board members discussed the future of the hospital property. It was noted that various real estate options are being considered and that agencies have been contacted. It was also noted that that separating acreage from the building would be considered. A motion was made by Board President David Hartley and seconded by Melvin Taber to schedule a tentative closure of the facility for March 3, 2023.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Friday
Ninety-four calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Friday. Some of the calls include:. 6:53 AM, Officers conducted extra patrols in the area of Westport and Grandview after receiving a report of property damage. 6:55 AM, Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street for a report...
kchi.com
Livingston County Deputies Transport Several To Prison
Twelve people were transported to the Missouri Department of Correction by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Four were on probation violation warrants, the other eight were following sentencing in Livingston County Court. The four with Probation Violation warrants were Raven Pittman, Danielle Turner, John Goodwin, and Lee Hines. Those...
kchi.com
Two Bookings At Area Jails
Two recent bookings at area jails are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Thursday morning, Chillicothe Police arrested 27-year-old Gary Michael Calvert of Chillicothe for alleged Enticement Or Attempted Enticement Of A Child. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $25,000. Bond conditions include cash only and no contact with anyone under the age of 18.
northwestmoinfo.com
Sheriff Fish Provides Update on Clinton County Law Enforcement Tax
PLATTSBURG, MO – Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish issued an update on the law enforcement tax which was implemented on April 1st of this year. Sheriff Fish says the starting wage for Deputies is now $43,200 compared to $25,000 five years ago. Communications Officers wages have gone up from $22,100 to $39,500 and Detention Officers now make $37,500 compared to $26,300 five years ago. Fish says Clinton County Sheriff’s Office wages are competitive with neighboring agencies, allowing them to attract high-quality candidates and improve employee retention rates.
kchi.com
Board Approves New Student Data System
The Student Information Systems used by the Chillicothe R-II School District, Tyler SIS, will no longer be supported by the software developer, so the School Board approved a switch to a new program. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says they will switch to Infinite Campus. Wiebers says the program is more...
kchi.com
Cameron Woman Arrested By Troopers
A Cameron woman was arrested by State Troopers Thursday in Clinton County. Forty-five-year-old Courtney F Simmons was arrested for alleged DWI was processed. She was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Friday and early Saturday morning. Friday at about 10:45 pm in Daviess County, 35-year-old Kurtis A Edmond of Columbia Heights, MN was arrested for alleged speeding and DWI with drugs – with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
kchi.com
Search Warrant Served At Local Business
Agents from Homeland Security, the Chillicothe Police Department, and other agencies served a search warrant at about 10:45 am at a business in the 100 block of Washington Street. In a press release from the Chillicothe Police Department, they noted the warrant was for nonviolent felony offenses. They stated these...
kchi.com
The Neon Santa Is Back In Downtown Chillicothe
A large neon Santa that had been part of the decorations in Downtown Chillicothe is back! Santa can be found on the north wall of the Livingston County Library. The large neon-flashing Santa once belonged to Jim and Cindy Alford of Alford Outdoor Advertising. It had hung on a local bank for many years.
Man charged in hit-and-run of Excelsior Springs student getting off school bus
Kyle P. Barrett was charged Friday with leaving the scene of a crash, resulting in injury, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.
kchi.com
Arrests And Attempted Suicide In Police Report
Two hundred ten calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department from Friday through Sunday. Some of the calls include:. 01:46 a.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Washington Street and 1st St. The driver was found to be driving without a license and had a warrant for his arrest out of Caldwell County. He was arrested and transferred to Caldwell County Detention Center.
kchi.com
Lady Hornets Basketball Falls To Hickman 66-43
The Chillicothe High School Girls basketball team dropped its game against Hickman on Saturday afternoon 66-43. The Lady Hornets trailed 38-17 at halftime and Hickman really had a firm grasp on the game within a few minutes after tipoff. Junior Hickman guard Ashtyn Klusmeyer was unstoppable for the Kewpies, scoring...
