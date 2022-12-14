ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend Police investigating homicide on Johnson St

SOUTH BEND, Ind.,-- South Bend Police were called to the 700 block of Johnson St. on reports of a shooting Sunday morning around 3 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Accused killer found not guilty of August 2020 shooting death in South Bend

A man accused of murder in an August 2020 shooting on South Roosevelt Avenue has been found not guilty, according to 95.3 MNC’s reporting partners at ABC 57. The not guilty verdict came after a four-day trial. It was just before 11:30 on the evening of Aug. 21, 2020, police were called to the 100 block of S. Roosevelt Ave. in Mishawaka for a shooting.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

1 dead after early morning shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning in South Bend. South Bend Police were called to the 700 block of Johnson Street just after 3 a.m. on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Stabbing reported at Family Dollar in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A stabbing allegedly involving a man in a Santa hat was reported at a Family Dollar in South Bend Thursday afternoon, according to the South Bend Police Department. At 12:57 p.m., police were called to the store on South Michigan Street for a report of a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Five arrested after Plymouth home drug bust

Five people were cuffed and taken to jail after a drug bust at a home in Plymouth. Deputies and K9’s “Diesel” and “Bear” searched a home in the 1500 block of Harrison Street in Plymouth and found suspected methamphetamine and marijuana inside. Tanya Mullins, 43,...
PLYMOUTH, IN
WILX-TV

11 men charged in drug trafficking, firearms crimes

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Mark Trotten, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, joined by multiple federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement for a press conference sharing the results of an investigation that culminated in search warrants being executed, numerous arrests being made, and charges filed against 11 people.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WTHI

Indiana boy, 15, charged as adult in woman's fatal shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana boy who was 14 when he was arrested for allegedly taking part in a drive-by shooting that killed a woman inside a home will be charged as an adult in the shooting. Tuesday's ruling by a St. Joseph County magistrate found...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WGN News

Indiana high court reinstates Gary man’s murder conviction

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — Indiana’s high court has reinstated a Gary man’s criminal convictions, months after the state appeals court overturned his convictions in a fatal shooting at a gas station. In Tuesday’s 5-0 ruling, the Indiana Supreme Court said that notwithstanding conflicts and uncertainties that could have led jurors to harbor reasonable doubt […]
GARY, IN
abc57.com

Michigan City conducting investigation, need help identifying woman

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Michigan City Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman in connection with an ongoing investigation officers are conducting. If you have any information, please contact police via Facebook Messenger or by calling Det. Lt. Painter at 219-874-3221 ext. 1077. You...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
95.3 MNC

An Edwardsburg man allegedly caused the loss of 150-million dollars

An Edwardsburg man allegedly caused the loss of 150-million dollars. And now, he’s being charged for fraud. Officials say that 69-year-old Najeeb Khan would write checks and make wire transfers for money that he did not have. The US attorney’s office says that Khan used to money to grow...
EDWARDSBURG, MI
WNDU

Rochester man dies after getting hit by SUV on U.S. 31

A Benton Harbor business that's making sure its neighbors don't go cold this holiday season with a heartwarming giveaway!. Monroe Circle Community Center hosting ‘Christmas Store’ to support Michiana families. Updated: 54 minutes ago. The store will be held on Friday, Dec. 16, from 3 p.m. to 8...
BENTON HARBOR, MI

