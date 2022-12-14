Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNDU
Chicago man arrested in South Bend after large amount of fentanyl, other drugs found during traffic stop
New Buffalo man arrested in connection with bank robbery in Michigan City. Michigan City Police officers were dispatched on Thursday afternoon to a bank alarm at the 1st Source Bank in the 3900 block of Franklin Street. Updated: 2 hours ago. When 16 Sports spoke with the defense ahead of...
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating homicide on Johnson St
SOUTH BEND, Ind.,-- South Bend Police were called to the 700 block of Johnson St. on reports of a shooting Sunday morning around 3 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
95.3 MNC
Accused killer found not guilty of August 2020 shooting death in South Bend
A man accused of murder in an August 2020 shooting on South Roosevelt Avenue has been found not guilty, according to 95.3 MNC’s reporting partners at ABC 57. The not guilty verdict came after a four-day trial. It was just before 11:30 on the evening of Aug. 21, 2020, police were called to the 100 block of S. Roosevelt Ave. in Mishawaka for a shooting.
WNDU
New Buffalo man arrested in connection with bank robbery in Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A New Buffalo man has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery in Michigan City on Thursday afternoon. Michigan City Police officers were dispatched around 1:05 p.m. to a bank alarm at the 1st Source Bank in the 3900 block of Franklin Street. The...
WNDU
Contractor sentenced in South Bend Housing Authority fraud case
Monroe Circle Community Center hosting ‘Christmas Store’ to support Michiana families. The store will be held on Friday, Dec. 16, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chicago man arrested in South Bend after large amount of fentanyl, other...
WNDU
1 dead after early morning shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning in South Bend. South Bend Police were called to the 700 block of Johnson Street just after 3 a.m. on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a...
abc57.com
Stabbing reported at Family Dollar in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A stabbing allegedly involving a man in a Santa hat was reported at a Family Dollar in South Bend Thursday afternoon, according to the South Bend Police Department. At 12:57 p.m., police were called to the store on South Michigan Street for a report of a...
abc57.com
Eleven charged in firearms investigation in Benton Harbor, Grand Rapids, police still searching for suspect
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - Eleven people have been charged following a multi-agency investigation into firearms and narcotics offenses in Benton Harbor and Grand Rapids, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan. Early Thursday morning, a number of law enforcement agencies performed search warrants in the two...
abc57.com
Man accused of possessing 30,000 milligrams of fentanyl, 2 milligrams the lethal dose
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A man was arrested after he was found with 30,000 milligrams of fentanyl and other illegal drugs, according to the South Bend Police Department. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, two milligrams of fentanyl is a lethal dose for most people. At 7:45 p.m., an officer...
95.3 MNC
Five arrested after Plymouth home drug bust
Five people were cuffed and taken to jail after a drug bust at a home in Plymouth. Deputies and K9’s “Diesel” and “Bear” searched a home in the 1500 block of Harrison Street in Plymouth and found suspected methamphetamine and marijuana inside. Tanya Mullins, 43,...
WILX-TV
11 men charged in drug trafficking, firearms crimes
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Mark Trotten, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, joined by multiple federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement for a press conference sharing the results of an investigation that culminated in search warrants being executed, numerous arrests being made, and charges filed against 11 people.
WTHI
Indiana boy, 15, charged as adult in woman's fatal shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana boy who was 14 when he was arrested for allegedly taking part in a drive-by shooting that killed a woman inside a home will be charged as an adult in the shooting. Tuesday's ruling by a St. Joseph County magistrate found...
Indiana high court reinstates Gary man’s murder conviction
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — Indiana’s high court has reinstated a Gary man’s criminal convictions, months after the state appeals court overturned his convictions in a fatal shooting at a gas station. In Tuesday’s 5-0 ruling, the Indiana Supreme Court said that notwithstanding conflicts and uncertainties that could have led jurors to harbor reasonable doubt […]
abc57.com
Man arrested for alleged marijuana, LSD possession during traffic stop
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- Officers conducted a traffic stop around 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday on Michigan Road in the area of 4th Road, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. During the traffic stop, K9 Officer Bear was deployed and alerted officers after detecting an odor of marijuana or narcotics...
YAHOO!
Former Elkhart police officer to serve three months in prison for punching handcuffed man
Former Elkhart Police officer Cory Newland, who was captured on video footage obtained by The South Bend Tribune and ProPublica in 2018 repeatedly punching a handcuffed man, will spend three months in a minimum security prison, a federal judge has ruled. Newland pleaded guilty in August to violating the civil...
abc57.com
Michigan City conducting investigation, need help identifying woman
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Michigan City Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman in connection with an ongoing investigation officers are conducting. If you have any information, please contact police via Facebook Messenger or by calling Det. Lt. Painter at 219-874-3221 ext. 1077. You...
WNDU
Edwardsburg man charged with fraud after nearly $150M in financial losses
If you are doing your holiday shopping online, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning you to check how long it will take to get those gifts delivered. Bolt for the Heart donates 20 AEDs to LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office. Updated: 15 minutes ago. This donation helps complete the...
95.3 MNC
An Edwardsburg man allegedly caused the loss of 150-million dollars
An Edwardsburg man allegedly caused the loss of 150-million dollars. And now, he’s being charged for fraud. Officials say that 69-year-old Najeeb Khan would write checks and make wire transfers for money that he did not have. The US attorney’s office says that Khan used to money to grow...
WNDU
Rochester man dies after getting hit by SUV on U.S. 31
A Benton Harbor business that's making sure its neighbors don't go cold this holiday season with a heartwarming giveaway!. Monroe Circle Community Center hosting ‘Christmas Store’ to support Michiana families. Updated: 54 minutes ago. The store will be held on Friday, Dec. 16, from 3 p.m. to 8...
warricknews.com
Indiana Supreme Court reinstates murder conviction for shooting at Gary gas station
The Indiana Supreme Court has reinstated a Gary man's criminal convictions after the Indiana Court of Appeals in May took the rare step of setting aside a Lake County jury’s verdict for insufficient evidence. In a 5-0 ruling, the state's highest court said notwithstanding conflicts and uncertainties that could...
Comments / 3