El Paso News
Parts of the Borderland will see wintry mix Sunday — Your 9-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: We will see increasing clouds overnight tonight, which will help keep the temperatures slightly warmer. The low at the airport will be 31, 28 in the valley. The north breeze will range from calm to 10 mph. FORECAST: Sunday will be mostly cloudy and slightly warmer with a high...
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
- Cobre senior tapped for national award thanks to ‘silent service’
Cobre High School senior Andres Tovar is not a person who likes the spotlight, his mother said, but that was exactly where he was Dec. 1. On that day, he was surprised at a school assembly when his name was called as the recipient of a $500 Silent Servant Scholarship, one of only 350 given out in the country.
