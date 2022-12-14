ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, NM

THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

- Cobre senior tapped for national award thanks to ‘silent service’

Cobre High School senior Andres Tovar is not a person who likes the spotlight, his mother said, but that was exactly where he was Dec. 1. On that day, he was surprised at a school assembly when his name was called as the recipient of a $500 Silent Servant Scholarship, one of only 350 given out in the country.
