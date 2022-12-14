Read full article on original website
Note On Contradictions With Matt Riddle Suspension Story and WWE’s Wellness Policy
It was previously reported that the reason Matt Riddle was written out of WWE storylines was because he failed his second drug test with WWE. This led to Riddle getting suspended and sent to rehab. However, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this actually contradicts WWE’s Wellness Policy. The...
Kevin Owens Was Originally Scheduled For Last Night’s Smackdown Taping
Fightful Select reports that Kevin Owens was originally supposed to appear at last night’s double WWE Smackdown taping in Chicago, but was unable to. Owens couldn’t make the trip due to a “nightmare travel situation.” This resulted in him bein written out of both episodes, with ‘major’ production and writing changes made.
Former WWE Stars Currently In Pakistan For Independent Event
An independent event called ‘Ring of Pakistan’ is happening today and tomorrow at DHA Multan Sports Complex, with several former WWE wrestlers involved. They include Kalisto, Sam Gradwell, Amale and Chris Masters.
WWE NXT House Show Results 12.16.22: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event Headlines
– WWE NXT was back for a live house show last night at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, Florida. Below are some results, per Wrestling Bodyslam :. * Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) beat Dani Palmer & Kayden Carter. * Dijak beat Hank Walker. *...
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 12.17.22 – Rey Mysterio Is Cleared To Return, Hit Row Are Ready For The Usos, and More!
-Megan Morant is in the back and welcomes us to the show. Our lineup today: Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler Hit Row, and Rey Mysterio. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to WWE HQ and she is joined by Matt Camp. They get right to the biggest story coming out of SmackDown: John Cena will return to team with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on Dec 30th SmackDown. Nice that they referenced Cena’s streak of having a 1 match a year it’s cool they found a way to keep that alive.
Backstage Update on Talent Previously Rumored for WWE Royal Rumble
– As previously reported, it was reported by Dave Meltzer in The Wrestling Observer Newsletter earlier this week that STARDOM wrestler KAIRI (aka former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane) was rumored to be a part of the women’s Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 next month. According to an update by Dave Meltzer on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated, “As of today, there is nothing to the idea of KAIRI wrestling in the Royal Rumble.”
Dax Harwood Shares Photo With CM Punk To Social Media
Dax Harwood hung out with CM Punk recently, and he shared a pic of the two together online. The FTR member posted to his Instagram stories with a photo of himself and the former AEW World Champion, as you can see below. Punk has of course been off TV since...
Greektown Wrestling Hardcore Holiday Night One Full Results 12.16.2022: Greektown Wrestling Championship, IMPACT World Championship, & More
The first night of the Hardcore Holiday event was hosted by Greektown Wrestling on December 16 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. You can see the complete results (via Wrestling-News) and some highlights below. *Ethan Dux & Bryce Hansen defeated Isaiah Cross & Wade Allan. *Space Monkey defeated Zach Nystrom. *Kobe Durst...
Uncle Howdy Appears Live On WWE Smackdown While Bray Wyatt Is In Ring
Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt were both in the arena at the same time on this week’s WWE Smackdown. During tonight’s show, LA Knight callled out Bray Wyatt believing that he was Howdy and had thus kidnapped him last week, and when Wyatt came out to deny it he was attacked by Knight.
NJPW STRONG Detonation Full Results 12.17.2022: Openweight Tag Team Championship & More
The most recent episode of NJPW STRONG was broadcast by New Japan Pro-Wrestling on December 17. Bouts had been taped on November 20 in Los Angeles, CA. You can find the complete results (via Fightful) and a few highlights below. *KENTA defeated Bad Dude Tito. *Bateman defeated Jakob Austin Young.
Various News: Willow Nightingale Appears On Hey! (EW), NJPW Releases KENTA vs. Bad Dude Tito Match
– Willow Nightingale was the guest on the latest episode of Hey! (EW). You can see the episode of the RJ City-hosted show, which released on Sunday, below:. – NJPW has released the KENTA vs Bad Dude Tito match from the latest NJPW Strong on YouTube:
LA Knight On His Time In NXT, Feud With Cameron Grimes Over Million Dollar Title
LA Knight had a memorable run in NXT before he made his way to the main roster, and he recently talked about his time there and more. Knight touched on his time on the brand and his feud with Cameron Grimes during his conversation with USA Network, and you can see some highlights below:
NXT Live Event Full Results 12.17.2022: Breakker & Crews Take On D’Angelo & Lorenzo, & More
NXT hosted a live event on December 17 in Tampa, FL. You can see the complete results (via Wrestling Bodyslam) and some highlights below. *Kiana James & Elektra Lopez defeated Fallon Henley & Valentina Feroz. *Charlie Dempsey defeated Oro Mensah. *Roxanne Perez & Wendy Choo defeated Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin...
More On WWE Firing Mandy Rose, Rose Was Reportedly ‘Blindsided’ By News
As previously reported, Mandy Rose was fired from the WWE due to nude photos she posted on her fan subscription service. She dropped the NXT women’s title on Tuesday and was let go on Wednesday morning. The decision was made after Matt Bloom brought the photos to the attention of Shawn Michaels. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Rose was said to be ‘blindsided’ by the news after the NXT episode was rewritten to get the title off of her.
AEW Dynamite Numbers Increase for Winter Is Coming, Higher Than Previous Year
– Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has the Nielsen television numbers for last night’s Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite. Numbers were up across the board from last week’s show. Also, Dynamite drew slightly higher numbers than last year’s Winter Is Coming show. Last year’s Winter Is...
Various News: Athena Set to Defend ROH Women’s Title Next Month, Impact Wrestling Video Highlights
– Prestige Wrestling announced that Athena will defend her newly won Ring of Honor (ROH) Women’s Championship against Miyu Yamashita on January 21, 2023 at Prestige’s Vendetta show. The event will be held at The Glass House in Pomona, California. The card will stream live on IWTV. You...
Snoop Dogg’s Gold WWE Championship Has Gone Missing
Snoop Dogg’s golden WWE Championship is missing, according to the rapper himself. Snoop, who received the title during the WrestleMania 38 launch party, posted to Instagram and noted that he brought the belt out on tour and that it is now missing, writing:. “This #WWEGoldenTitle is just perfect. I...
Quincy Elliott Reveals He’s Been Medically Cleared
In a post on Twitter, Quincy Elliott revealed he’s been medically cleared to return to the ring. He will be at tonight’s NXT live event in Tampa. He wrote: “Medically Cleared!! And I’m in the BAD BITCHMAS SPIRIT! See U 2night.”
AEW Likely To Make Production Changes Following Recent Hire
As previously reported, AEW recently hired Michael Mansury, the former Vice President of Global Television Production for WWE. He will now work for the company as the Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Mansury started with AEW this week with Winter is Coming and...
Kevin Nash Reveals He’s Done Some Recent Work For WWE
In the latest Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash hinted that he recently put in some hours for WWE on something as-yet undisclosed (via Fightful). While no details on the precise nature of his work for his former promotion are available, Nash stated that he’d lately invested multiple hours for WWE. You can read a highlight and listen to the full episode below.
