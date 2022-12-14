Read full article on original website
Related
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
Russian Lawmaker: Moscow Will Use Missiles to 'Burn' Europeans With Napalm
The State Duma member, Pyotr Tolstoy, said European aid to Ukraine would pale in comparison to Russian artillery.
Putin Ally Admits Friendly Relationship Saved Country From Russian Invasion
"We will never be Russia's enemy," Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday, adding that his country "will never give Russia the cold shoulder."
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Elite Putin Officer Who Fled Russia to Avoid Ukraine War Faces Extradition
"A man who knows how to hold a weapon is now of great interest to Russia...They will force him to go to war in every possible way," Mikhail Zhilin's wife said.
Ukrainian forces are bracing for the possibility of another Russian invasion via Belarus: 'We have to be ready'
"We have to be concerned," Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told CNN, adding that Belarus is not a "friendly neighbor."
Russia Rejects Talks After Suggesting NATO Nations Are 'Legitimate' Targets
Russia has no plans to engage in dialogue with NATO regarding security during their special military operation against Ukraine, state media claims.
Ukrainian strikes killed 'dozens' in Russian-occupied Melitopol, exiled mayor says
Ukrainian forces struck the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol over the weekend, opening a new front in Kyiv's fight to reclaim land in the south of the country and underlining the importance of longer-range weaponry.
Russian State TV Guest Says Moscow 'Incapable' of Stopping Ukraine Strikes
Political analyst Viktor Olevich sparked a debate on State TV after warning that Moscow would not be able to prevent Ukraine strikes on Russian soil.
Maduro says Venezuela-Colombia border to completely reopen Jan. 1
Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro said Monday his country would fully reopen its land border with Colombia on January 1, completing a negotiating process that began in September with the two South American neighbors reestablishing diplomatic ties. The border was partially closed seven years ago and completely blocked three years ago, when Maduro broke off diplomatic ties after the previous Colombian government questioned his re-election, the legitimacy of which many countries, including the United States, have also doubted.
Russia Claims It’s Being Attacked by Drones Made in the U.S.
Ukraine is using drones manufactured in the U.S. to attack targets inside Russia, Russian state media said Friday. A report in RIA Novosti said it had seen analysis of the electrical components in intercepted unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that concluded the drones’ “avionics and control systems” were made by a company in Arizona. The drones were reportedly used to attack Crimea as well as targets in Russia, including infrastructure facilities in the Kursk, Belgorod, and Voronezh regions. The report added that the drones’ final assembly was completed “in the area of the Rzeszow airport, used by the United States and NATO as the main supply hub for the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” before warheads were installed and the flights were launched near Odessa and Kryvyi Rih in Ukraine. “These facts, according to the Russian side, confirm the direct involvement of the United States and Poland, which, as de facto parties to the conflict, carry out massive military and logistical support for the regime in Kyiv, in the preparation and conduct of joint terrorist acts with it on the territory of the Russian Federation,” the analysts concluded, according to the report.
Russia Says NATO Nations Could Be 'Legitimate Military Targets'
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev questioned whether the delivery of weapons to Ukraine by NATO nations could be viewed as an attack on his country.
Zelenskyy says that the invasion of Ukraine would stop if Putin suddenly dies
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told David Letterman "There would be no war" if Putin was gone.
Moscow says Vatican apologised over Pope's comments about 'cruel' Russian ethnic minorities
MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday it had received an apology from the Vatican over Pope Francis' comments last month that Russian soldiers from some ethnic minority groups were the "cruellest" fighters in the Ukraine conflict.
UN rights chief warns of 'serious deterioration' in Ukraine if strikes continue
GENEVA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said on Thursday that further strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure could lead to a serious deterioration of the humanitarian situation and spark further displacement.
Ukraine stalemate sets stage for possible winter escalation
With the war in Ukraine grinding through its 10th month, both sides are locked in a stalemated battle of attrition, which could set the stage for a new round of escalation. Many observers see the current deadlock as beneficial to Ukraine, allowing it to receive more state-of-the-art weapons from the West and prepare for new counteroffensives. In Russia, there is a growing sense of desperation among hard-liners about what they see as President Vladimir Putin’s hesitancy and lack of a clear strategy.
Putin Gains Little From Taking Bakhmut as Forces Appear to Break Through
Russia's tactical mission in the region is viewed by experts as not having a major impact on the war overall.
Hundreds of thousands more refugees expected from Ukraine: Norwegian Refugee Council
GENEVA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The head of the Norwegian Refugee Council said on Monday he anticipates another wave of hundreds of thousands of refugees from Ukraine in Europe over the winter, because of "unliveable" conditions.
Putin Worried About Controlling News as War Struggles Are Exposed: ISW
The Russian president recently canceled his address to parliament as well as an open forum with members of the public, the first time he's done so in a decade.
U.S. accelerates Ukraine diplomacy as Europe slides into winter
WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Nearly ten months into the war in Ukraine, the Biden administration is intensifying diplomatic efforts to ensure that the transatlantic alliance that opposes Russia's invasion survives a bitter European winter.
