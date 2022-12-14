ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GM Recalls 740,000 Vehicles for DRLs That Don't Turn Off

It’s a big week for big recalls, apparently. After Ram was forced to call back 1.4 million pickup trucks for defective tailgates that could fly open while driving, General Motors has swooped in with a recall of its own, issuing a recall for more than 740,000 Cadillac, Buick, Chevy and GMC models with potentially faulty running lights that don’t shut off.
Recall alert: GM recalls 825K trucks, SUVs due to headlights

General Motors has announced the recall of more than 825,000 trucks and SUVs because the vehicles’ daytime running lights may remain on when the headlights are also illuminated. The Associated Press reported that the recall affects some 2022 and 2023 Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Chevrolet Suburban, Chevrolet Tahoe,...
Trucking braces for new heavy-duty engine emission standards

The Biden administration will soon issue new tailpipe emissions standards for trucks that most truckers — from single owner-operators to owners of large fleets — warn could place heavy cost burdens onto the U.S. economy as a recession already looms. As proposed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency...
Truck Driver Reviews of Tesla Semi

I include youtube videos with various feedback and reviews of the Tesla Semi from Truck drivers (direct and indirect). The first review is that Tesla has over 500 orders for Semi Trucks. The US has 4 million Semis and there are about 270,000 sales each year in the US. There are 4 million global large and semi truck sales each year with most in China and the rest of Asia.
1968 Chevrolet SS 427 Is An American GT With A Muscle Car Heart

It doesn’t seem like classic American muscle cars will go out of style anytime soon. While the 1960s Chevrolet Impala is classified as a full-size model, which automatically deprives it of muscle car status, it can still pack plenty of muscle under the hood, depending on the version. This 1968 model, listed for sale on classiccars.com, is certainly in the gusto group since it comes with the 427 Big Block V-8. Although the engine is what makes this one special, there are plenty of rare features that make this numbers-matching, Chevy SS 427 an American classic desired by collectors.
Meet The Ultimate, Money-No-Object '35 Chevy Hot Rod

It’s almost unbelievable that a car from the 1930s is nearly 100 years old. Custom shop, Ironworks Speed & Kustom, based in Bakersfield, California, doesn’t discriminate and one of the shop’s latest projects shows what can be accomplished with a 1935 Chevrolet when the sky is the limit. YouTube channel, AutoTopiaLA managed to get up close and personal with the one-off custom Hot Rod. In case you were wondering, what unlimited budget and finical attention to detail can achieve, this masterpiece on wheels is the perfect example.
Here's How Much It Costs To Charge Your EV At Walmart

The world is steadily shifting to electric vehicles as a strategy to fight climate change. However, one of the things that needs to happen before gasoline vehicles are completely phased out is building enough electric charger networks across the country. At the moment, the U.S. government has committed to installing half a million EV chargers across the nation by 2030. The Biden administration is also proposing a uniform EV charging network that will be accessible to all EV brands. On the other hand, Tesla — the highest-selling EV automaker in the U.S. — opened up its charging network to other electric vehicle brands.
The automaker that's not all-in on electric vehicles

Toyota Motor Corp. is hedging its bets as the auto industry confronts the existential challenge of climate change. The world's biggest carmaker envisions selling about 3.5 million electric vehicles per year by 2030, a third of its current annual sales, and converting its luxury Lexus line to all-electric by then. But it's not one of the six automakers that pledged last year to work towards phasing out fossil-fueled vehicles by 2040.
Ford’s 2023 6.7-Liter Power Stroke Diesel Blasts Past Ram and Chevy

With the release of the 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel in Ford’s F-Series engine arsenal, it has blasted past both Chevrolet and Ram in terms of torque. Yeah, 1,200 lb-ft of torque is amazing. That’s the bottom line with the 2023 High Output version of the six-seven Power Stroke in Super Duty Fords. That adds up … The post Ford’s 2023 6.7-Liter Power Stroke Diesel Blasts Past Ram and Chevy appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How To Choose The Right Octane Gas For Your Car

There's a lot to know about vehicle ownership, from maintenance intervals and tire choice to oil type and tire pressure, but too often, people gloss over the fuel they're putting into their vehicles, opting for whatever is cheapest at the time. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the octane rating, or knock rating, of gasoline refers to the ratio between the different hydrocarbon molecules in the fuel. Typically, in the U.S., octane ratings range between the Regular 87 and Premium 94, depending on the distributor and your region.
Common Mistake Ford Truck Owners Make Upgrading Their Engine

Discover now a common mistake many truck owners make when upgrading their engine with one example involving an aftermarket part and the brands that are often at fault. When upgrading an older truck engine, it is common to succumb to the temptation of randomly replacing old parts without thinking about whether or not this is a good practice (or even necessary) for every part replaced. It seems to make common sense since you know that the parts are old and that there are expected lifespans to all components. However, what you decide to replace that original part with can lead to problems afterward that could have been easily avoided by hanging onto that older part.
Consumer Reports' Most Discounted New Cars and Trucks This Winter

Here’s Consumer Reports’ most recent selections this month of 10 new vehicle models that includes two full-sized trucks which right now are now selling anywhere between 2% to 8% below their MSRP sticker values. New Car Deals 2%-8% Below MSRP. To help car buyers stay on top of...
Lithium Batteries On E-Bikes Are Exploding Without Warning

For Delores Solomon, losing her electric mobility scooter means losing her livelihood as a delivery driver. "It adds a little more to my Social Security because it’s hard living on a fixed income. You see today, everything is going up," Solomon said. But she says it isn’t worth risking...
