Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Release Statement After Netflix Docuseries Criticism

 3 days ago
On December 8, the docuseries Harry & Meghan began streaming on Netflix. It chronicles the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Since its debut, Harry & Meghan has been met with disapproval from palace insiders.

One area of criticism, in particular, has now been addressed by the couple, that being their time in the spotlight after withdrawing from their royal duties. Through their Global Press Secretary, the husband and wife duo set the record straight on the role of privacy in their choices – and just how uninvolved privacy was.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle address criticism about their docuseries

Duchess Meghan Markle and Prince Harry / ALPR/AdMedia

A statement released to ET through their representative clarifies just why the prince and duchess stepped away from palace life, especially in light of the Harry & Meghan series putting them in such a spotlight. “The Duke and Duchess have never cited privacy as the reason for stepping back,” the statement notes.

It continues, “This distorted narrative was intended to trap the couple into silence. In fact, their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties. Any suggestion otherwise speaks to a key point of this series.”

Tracing the timeline and following into the future

The royal couple announced their plans to “step back” and pursue something closer to civilian life earlier in 2020. They planned to “work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen,” believing that “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

The royal couple released a statement about criticisms against Harry & Meghan / ALPR/AdMedia

So far, just one volume, comprised of three episodes one hour in length has dropped on Netflix. The next volume, also made up of three one-hour episodes, drops a week later on December 15. It traces the relationship between Harry and Meghan in the early days to today but also explores their respective childhoods. At one point, Harry likens Meghan’s treatment to the paparazzi to what his mother Princess Diana endured. Have you watched any episodes or do you plan to?

LJWR
3d ago

What new charity? I haven't and won't watch it because Netflix is a waste of money and I wouldn't watch it if it was free. They are backpedaling on the keeping the paparazzi away and the only charitable foundation I seen so far is themselves. Just my opinion.

Pamela Lewis
3d ago

Megan is very much a narcissistic person! she talks above the prince when he talks every time. she'll go on and on about herself

Kimberly
2d ago

All I have to say is boring snooooze. Also please act like adults and stop trash talking Harry’s family that are thousands of miles away. Get over it and move on.

