Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Through the Years: ‘So You Think You Can Dance,’ Fatherhood, ‘Ellen’ and More

By Sara Donnellan
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
A look at his life. Stephen “tWitch” Boss wore many hats — including dancer, choreographer, reality TV contestant, husband, father, actor and DJ — before his death by reported suicide in December 2022 at 40.

“tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart . I will miss him,” Ellen DeGeneres wrote via Instagram after her former DJ’s death. She introduced Boss to her Ellen DeGeneres Show audience as a guest DJ in 2014. The So You Think You Can Dance alum went on to become a permanent fixture on the show and a co-executive producer.

“How do I say goodbye to a show that changed my life in so many ways? I guess if there was an answer to this it would be to send the show off with as much love as possible. Through thoughts, actions and as Ellen would say before we left the show each day, ‘Take this (feeling in the room) out into the world and spread it.’ That’s how I’ll say goodbye to this show and the moments that were created,” Boss wrote via Instagram in May 2022 after the Ellen series finale .

The California native’s death later that year came just days after his anniversary with Allison Holker , whom he wed in 2013.

“It’s our 9th anniversary!! I couldn’t be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!! Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life,” Holker wrote via Instagram at the time alongside a video of photos from their nuptials. “I feel so blessed and loved!! I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted ! I LOVE YOU.”

The couple met as all-stars on season 7 of So You Think You Can Danc e in 2010.

“From the first week of SYTYCD as All-Stars, I thought he was the cutest guy ever,” Holker told Dance Spirit magazine in August 2012. “His personality was so fun.”

Boss shared three children with his wife — Maddox, Zaia and Weslie, Holker’s daughter from a previous relationship, whom the Step Up 3D actor adopted.

Weeks before his death, the Ellen alum shared a Thanksgiving family portrait via Instagram .

“Thankful for family. Thankful for health. Thankful for love. Thankful for life. Sending y’all so much love from our family to yours,” he captioned the snap.

Scroll through for a look at Boss’ life over the years:

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

