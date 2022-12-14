‘He bent down and picked up a gun’: Teacher describes disarming student in classroom

NASH COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are crediting a child with preventing tragedy when a mother tried to light their younger sibling on fire. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Latisha McDonald in a news release, and said she was charged after she “poured lighter fluid on her 4-year-old son’s bed and attempted to light the bed and the child on fire.”

NASH COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO