‘He bent down and picked up a gun’: Teacher describes disarming student in classroom

fox13memphis.com
Puppies found trapped in box sealed with tape outside North Carolina store
SPIVEYS CORNER, N.C. — Deputies in North Carolina are investigating after two puppies were found inside a cardboard box sealed with tape. The puppies were found outside Halls Store in Spiveys Corner early Sunday, WNCN-TV reported. Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton told the television station that a passerby was walking by the store and stopped to investigate.
Mother tried to light 4-year-old son on fire, sheriff says
NASH COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are crediting a child with preventing tragedy when a mother tried to light their younger sibling on fire. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Latisha McDonald in a news release, and said she was charged after she “poured lighter fluid on her 4-year-old son’s bed and attempted to light the bed and the child on fire.”
5 Louisiana law enforcement officers indicted in deadly arrest of Black motorist
FARMERVILLE, La — A grand jury in Louisiana on Thursday indicted five law enforcement officers in connection with the deadly arrest of a Black motorist in 2019. The grand jury in Union Parish determined that four state troopers and a deputy -- all white -- will face state charges related to the death of 49-year-old Ronald Greene on May 10, 2019, on a roadside in a rural area of northeast Louisiana near Monroe, WAFB-TV reported.
No joke: Michigan woman wins $100K after scanning losing tickets in 2nd chance game
A Michigan woman thought she was the victim of a prank when she received a call informing her she won $100,000 in a second-chance lottery game. The woman, from Macomb County, won the prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s $300 million Diamond Riches Second Chance game, lottery officials said. The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, was selected in a random drawing on Nov. 16.
Miss America 2023: Meet Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke
Miss America 2023 has been crowned and she’s Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke. The Miss America pageant was held Thursday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, People magazine reported. She is the organization’s 95th winner, USA Today reported. Stanke is a nuclear engineering student who attends the...
