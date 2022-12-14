Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Multnomah County commissioners vote for rental assistance over city homeless campsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: New report finds culture of misconduct within the NWSL, Portland Thorns FCEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Gov. Kate Brown commutes the sentences of 17 people on death row in OregonEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Man on the run after girlfriend found dead at Powell Butte ParkEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicideEmily ScarviePortland, OR
WWEEK
Where Portland Designers Go to Get Ideas
The city is a storehouse of design inspiration. We asked some of Portland’s top interior designers where they go when they want the sparks to fly. “PJG needs no introduction. But I recommend keeping an eye out for the Japanese flower arranging exhibitions. I’m lucky to be the school photographer for the Saga Goryu, North America chapter, of ikebana. Their spring festival show last year involved huge, stunning group installations, worked on for months by school members in their pandemic pods. Truly inspiring.” Visit: Portland Japanese Garden, 611 SW Kingston Ave.
WWEEK
Everything Is New Again in Aurora
When it comes to old stuff, Aurora is where it’s at. The rural town just 24 miles south of Portland has actually had three big booms: its flourishing as a utopian community for German immigrants beginning in 1856 and its heydays as an outpost for artists and makers in the 1950s and, arguably, right now. Today, it’s a wonderland of antique shops, vintage stores, and a growing architectural salvage empire that’s a favorite of area designers.
WWEEK
Portland Cops Will Use Overtime to Address Rising Retail Theft
In September, WW reported that liquor store theft was on a record-breaking pace. It turns out it’s not just breaking records, it’s blowing them out of the water. Theft claims have nearly doubled in the past four quarters, to 748, compared with 426 in the four quarters before that, according to an analysis of new third-quarter theft data obtained by WW. The data was prepared by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission and shared with other retailers.
WWEEK
Argentines Host a World Cup Watch Party in Northeast Portland
The World Cup comes to an end Dec. 18, with a finals match between Argentina and France. Want a close-up view of the cheering and weeping? The group Argentinos en Portland is inviting everyone to their watch party at Nico’s Cantina on Northeast Cully Boulevard. Thanks to the time...
WWEEK
Advocates Question Director Hiring Plan for Joint Office of Homeless Services
The advocacy group Shelter Now is pushing back against what its leaders say is a hasty process for hiring a new permanent director for the Joint Office of Homeless Services, the joint city-county venture that will spend $260 million this year. Longtime JOHS director Marc Jolin stepped down earlier this...
WWEEK
Get Lost in Color, Patterns and Art in This Buckman Home
If there’s one thing Kurt Beadell believes most people get wrong when styling their spaces, it’s how to think about scale. In his 23 years living in a shotgun Victorian on Southeast Salmon Street, Beadell has packed his rooms with art, color and pattern that make his home as high drama as the events he creates for his company, Vibrant Table Catering & Events.
WWEEK
Anonymous Memo to Brown Hope Board Lays Out Allegations Against CEO
Portland nonprofit Brown Hope has been roiled by turmoil this month surrounding its founder and CEO, Cameron Whitten. WW has learned that the basis for the strife is a 4,600-word memo titled “Brown Hope Whistleblower Document.” The memo lays out a series of allegations against Whitten. The fast-growing...
WWEEK
Multnomah County Allocates Additional $15 Million to Rental Assistance
Today, Multnomah County commissioners voted unanimously to spend an additional $15 million on rental assistance—and left unspent a substantial portion of proceeds from Metro’s new homeless services tax on high earners. The new funding adds to the $29 million the county has already spent on rental assistance. It...
WWEEK
Home Artisans You Didn’t Know You Needed
If there’s a specialty house project gumming up your house dreams to-do list, these experts can make it happen. Bring your own chair or pick one from the shop at Revive, specializing in upcycled midcentury antique commercial designs. Look for beauties like a Danish teak chair designed by Grete Jalk for Moreddi and reupholstered using salvaged military canvas. revivepdx.com.
WWEEK
A Collector’s Paradise in Eastmoreland
Laurie Romanaggi was puzzling over how to style the front window of her 1930s Tudor for the back-to-school season. She was imagining something with a giant foam cooler in the shape of an apple (she had picked one up at an estate sale just that year), alongside a vintage back-to-school banner, maybe some picnic baskets thrown into the mix.
