Spokane, WA

KXLY

Sunday snow showers before Arctic cold arrives – Matt

Light snow will start to move into the Inland Northwest overnight ahead of bitter arctic cold that will be pushing into the region Sunday night. This snow will mainly be up in the mountains and across the northern valleys of Washington and Idaho in the morning, then bringing snow showers to Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, and the Palouse Sunday afternoon and evening.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Arctic Front Brings Light Snow on Sunday, Cold Temps Next Week

Fog, freezing fog and cold air settles in for the start of the weekend with highs in the 20’s and overnight lows for some in the single digits. We are watching a system for the second half of the weekend and start of next week that could go two different ways! First scenario, this arctic front could drop far enough south to drop daytime highs into the teens and overnight lows into the single digits if not colder.
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Big changes could be coming to Northwest weather this weekend

Much colder-than-normal temperatures and heavy snow may be headed to the Inland Northwest late this weekend and into next week…or maybe not. Weather forecasters in the Inland Northwest are looking for more certainty in a forecast that promises big change. Andy Brown from the National Weather Service said in...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Snow overnight for a slick Wednesday morning commute

We are tracking a weak disturbance dropping out of British Columbia early Wednesday morning that will bring light snow to extreme Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Expect less than 1″ of snow in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area. We are also tracking a cooling trend which will drop our high temperatures into the teens by next week.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

City completes Thor-Freya construction project

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city has completed the Thor-Freya construction project, and the corridor and I-90 exit ramp are back open. Thor between Sprague and Second is reduced to one lane for snow removal, but is expected to open by Tuesday. The project involved rebuilding the asphalt streets with concrete to provide a more stable and durable surface for heavy...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Winter weather impacts elementary school attendance

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been exceptionally cold and snowy so far this season, and we’re still a few days out from the first official day of winter. That weather has impacted everything, and the attendance of young kids at school isn’t exempt. The best place for kids is in the classroom, but sometimes, life gets in the way. The snowfall...
SPOKANE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Car Fire Threatens Clarkston Home

CLARKSTON - Asotin County Firefighters attacked a car fire that was threatening a home Saturday evening about 5:30pm. When firefighters arrived on 18th Avenue in Clarkston, there were 3 cars on fire and flames were getting close to the home. Crews attacked the fire and knocked flames away from the...
CLARKSTON, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Don Kardong Bridge reopens after construction

SPOKANE, Wash. — Downtown Spokane and the University District are once again connected on the Centennial Trail. The Don Kardong Pedestrian Bridge reopened Friday morning. The bridge closed last May so the wood decking could be replaced with concrete. The rebuilt bridge now had ADA-accessible platforms, new guardrails, and lighting. The city says it will hold a grand opening ceremony...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Why your phone gave you a -23 forecast, and why it’s wrong

SPOKANE, Wash.– If you are an iPhone user, the Spokane area forecast on Tuesday may have sent a chill down your spine. The default weather app that comes on all iOS phones said that Spokane was going to hit -23 degrees next Thursday, December 22nd. This forecast did not hold for long, switching to a low of -1 later that day.
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Respiratory viruses challenge Spokane's hospitals heading into Christmas week

This may be the busiest flu season since 2017 for Spokane’s hospitals. “Flu has been really, really hard and we’ve been really, really busy because of it. Our ERs are packed," said Greg Repetti, the president of MultiCare's Inland Northwest hospitals. Influenza, combined with an unusually high number...
SPOKANE, WA
newsnationnow.com

Brian Entin explores Idaho killer’s possible escape routes

MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — Is it time to look at the University of Idaho murder mystery from a different angle?. Up until now, the prevailing theory has been that the killer approached the front of the house. NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin tests the theory that the killer...
MOSCOW, ID

