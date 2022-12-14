Read full article on original website
Sunday snow showers before Arctic cold arrives – Matt
Light snow will start to move into the Inland Northwest overnight ahead of bitter arctic cold that will be pushing into the region Sunday night. This snow will mainly be up in the mountains and across the northern valleys of Washington and Idaho in the morning, then bringing snow showers to Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, and the Palouse Sunday afternoon and evening.
Arctic Front Brings Light Snow on Sunday, Cold Temps Next Week
Fog, freezing fog and cold air settles in for the start of the weekend with highs in the 20’s and overnight lows for some in the single digits. We are watching a system for the second half of the weekend and start of next week that could go two different ways! First scenario, this arctic front could drop far enough south to drop daytime highs into the teens and overnight lows into the single digits if not colder.
Big changes could be coming to Northwest weather this weekend
Much colder-than-normal temperatures and heavy snow may be headed to the Inland Northwest late this weekend and into next week…or maybe not. Weather forecasters in the Inland Northwest are looking for more certainty in a forecast that promises big change. Andy Brown from the National Weather Service said in...
Snow overnight for a slick Wednesday morning commute
We are tracking a weak disturbance dropping out of British Columbia early Wednesday morning that will bring light snow to extreme Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Expect less than 1″ of snow in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area. We are also tracking a cooling trend which will drop our high temperatures into the teens by next week.
City completes Thor-Freya construction project
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city has completed the Thor-Freya construction project, and the corridor and I-90 exit ramp are back open. Thor between Sprague and Second is reduced to one lane for snow removal, but is expected to open by Tuesday. The project involved rebuilding the asphalt streets with concrete to provide a more stable and durable surface for heavy...
Spokane Regional Air Support Rescue 3 saves man from avalanche in Columbia County
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Air Support Unit Rescue 3 assisted the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in saving a man from an avalanche on Table Rock Mountain. On December 2, Rescue 3 says a man was swept off his snow bike in the avalanche. The victim was believed to have a broken or dislocated hip.
Winter weather impacts elementary school attendance
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been exceptionally cold and snowy so far this season, and we’re still a few days out from the first official day of winter. That weather has impacted everything, and the attendance of young kids at school isn’t exempt. The best place for kids is in the classroom, but sometimes, life gets in the way. The snowfall...
Car Fire Threatens Clarkston Home
CLARKSTON - Asotin County Firefighters attacked a car fire that was threatening a home Saturday evening about 5:30pm. When firefighters arrived on 18th Avenue in Clarkston, there were 3 cars on fire and flames were getting close to the home. Crews attacked the fire and knocked flames away from the...
Don Kardong Bridge reopens after construction
SPOKANE, Wash. — Downtown Spokane and the University District are once again connected on the Centennial Trail. The Don Kardong Pedestrian Bridge reopened Friday morning. The bridge closed last May so the wood decking could be replaced with concrete. The rebuilt bridge now had ADA-accessible platforms, new guardrails, and lighting. The city says it will hold a grand opening ceremony...
Inland Northwest drivers flock to Airway Heights for lower gas prices
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WASH. — Spokane’s gas prices are a lot higher right now than in some surrounding areas. According to Gas Buddy, a gallon of fuel is $3.69 at one local station. Some people looking to save a little money are finding that gas is cheaper in other parts of Spokane County. While drivers in North...
Why your phone gave you a -23 forecast, and why it’s wrong
SPOKANE, Wash.– If you are an iPhone user, the Spokane area forecast on Tuesday may have sent a chill down your spine. The default weather app that comes on all iOS phones said that Spokane was going to hit -23 degrees next Thursday, December 22nd. This forecast did not hold for long, switching to a low of -1 later that day.
Respiratory viruses challenge Spokane's hospitals heading into Christmas week
This may be the busiest flu season since 2017 for Spokane’s hospitals. “Flu has been really, really hard and we’ve been really, really busy because of it. Our ERs are packed," said Greg Repetti, the president of MultiCare's Inland Northwest hospitals. Influenza, combined with an unusually high number...
Idaho police officer spots glowing cigar-shaped object
An Idaho police officer at Oldtown reported watching a glowing, cigar-shaped object moving north at about 11:45 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
‘It’s never been like this’: Frustration mounting in unplowed neighborhoods
SPOKANE Wash. — The City of Spokane is in full plow operations; 50+ crews are working 24 hours per day, clearing the snow and ice from busy roads across the city. But many neighborhoods around Spokane have yet to reap the benefits of that service. “I’ve been here for around 12 years, and it’s never been like this,” said Cindy...
This Is The Coldest City In Washington
Grab your coats! Stacker found the coldest city in every state.
New aircraft service facility coming to Spokane International Airport
SPOKANE, Wash. — Another milestone has been announced for Spokane International Airport, as a new aircraft service facility will be coming to the east side of the airport. When it's completed, it's expected to have 27,000 square feet of hangar space. The facility, known as the 'Aero Center,' is...
'Lots of oil': Idaho Transportation Department finds possible oil leaking source into Lake Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — When Eric Rouse emerged from Lake Coeur d’Alene at Higgens Point on Wednesday, he said three words after removing his dive mask. Rouse had just spent 30 minutes in the 38-degree water on a 28-degree morning inspecting the source of an oil leak first reported last week, as reported by the Coeur d'Alene Press.
‘They just absolutely tank’: Hospitals filling up with flu, RSV illnesses in kids
SPOKANE, Wash. — Illnesses are surging across the region, and hospitals are struggling to find space for patients. COVID isn’t causing as much concern this year, but parents and caregivers are worried because almost every state in the country is recording high or very high levels of flu activity, according to the CDC. RSV and the flu are at their...
Brian Entin explores Idaho killer’s possible escape routes
MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — Is it time to look at the University of Idaho murder mystery from a different angle?. Up until now, the prevailing theory has been that the killer approached the front of the house. NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin tests the theory that the killer...
Four people in hospital after multi-vehicle crash on Monroe near 5th avenue
SPOKANE, Wash. – Four people have been transported to the hospital after a three-car crash on Monroe near 5th avenue. Right now, we do not know their conditions. Two cars were seriously damaged in the crash, one car has clipped side mirror. The southbound lanes of Monroe were closed...
