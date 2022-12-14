Fog, freezing fog and cold air settles in for the start of the weekend with highs in the 20’s and overnight lows for some in the single digits. We are watching a system for the second half of the weekend and start of next week that could go two different ways! First scenario, this arctic front could drop far enough south to drop daytime highs into the teens and overnight lows into the single digits if not colder.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO