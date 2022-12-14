NEEDHAM, Mass. — Hartley’s has been serving up personal-sized pork pies since Thomas Hartley opened the business in 1900. Most of the equipment in the kitchen dates back to the founder and the recipe for the original pork pie has not changed. Hartley’s now offers an array of fillings, including buffalo chicken, chili and chourico. They also offer larger family-sized pies. Hartley's can be contacted by calling 508-676-8605.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO