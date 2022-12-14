Read full article on original website
WCVB
Emerald City Plant Shop
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Quontay Turner has a blossoming business in Norwood.Emerald City Plant Shop is the first black-woman owned plant shop in New England. She shares tips for winter plant care, and how to beat the winter blues with a little green.
Boston energy official warns of predatory electricity suppliers targeting seniors, immigrants
Rev. Mariama White-Hammond said these suppliers offer rates that can increase monthly bills by as much as $226. Boston’s top energy official is urging residents to check who their electricity supplier is and make sure they’re not paying more than necessary for electricity during a time when energy prices are skyrocketing.
WCVB
Immigrant Small Business Pitch Competition
NEEDHAM, Mass. — English for New Bostonians is supporting promising businesses started by immigrants while also teaching English. Winners of the recent ‘pitch competition’ Diana Potosi of Diana Organizes and Lei Nichols, owner and founder of Wise Mouth Tea share how they started their businesses alongside Corean Reynolds, a board member for the organization.
Boston issues health warning related to recent sewage discharge
BOSTON — Boston Public Health has issued a warning related to recent sewage discharged into the Harbor, also known as a combined sewer overflow, which was the result of the heavy rain that flooded the region overnight and overwhelmed the sewer system. This prevents sewage backups into homes and businesses.
WBUR
Proposed permanent housing building for those experiencing homelessness raises concerns with some Dorchester residents
Residents have a little less than three weeks left to submit comments on a proposal to convert a Dorchester hotel into permanent housing for those who are experiencing homelessness. "Hotels really are, in so many ways, the ideal conversion for ... single people who ... just need a little bit...
$200 And $400 Short-Term Checks For 600 Massachusetts Households
A new short-term universal basic income (UBI) program is underway. It is worth $200 and $400 for eligible recipients. The first installment of the program benefitted 2000 Massachusetts residents via monthly payments. It lasted from November 2020 to August 2021.
WCVB
From pork pies to public policy, Fall River, Mass., boasts a legacy of opportunity
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Hartley’s has been serving up personal-sized pork pies since Thomas Hartley opened the business in 1900. Most of the equipment in the kitchen dates back to the founder and the recipe for the original pork pie has not changed. Hartley’s now offers an array of fillings, including buffalo chicken, chili and chourico. They also offer larger family-sized pies. Hartley's can be contacted by calling 508-676-8605.
rnbcincy.com
Boston Approves Creation of Reparations Task Force
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Boston’s City Council unanimously approved the creation of a reparations commission. As reported by WGBH, the city council’s move will establish a five-person task force to consider proposals on reparations. It could require the task force to make...
amherstindy.org
Opinion: Local And Green – Climate Activists Pushing The Boundaries In Massachusetts
This column appeared previously in the Amherst Bulletin. Fueled by the recently reported acceleration of climate change and the passage of sweeping federal climate legislation, Massachusetts climate action advocacy is taking off. Add to that the election of a governor who is “woke” to climate action, and we have a recipe for success on the state and local level.
WCVB
Businesses old and new call Fall River, Mass., home
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Dorothy Cox's Chocolates started in 1928 when the company's namesake lost her job in a mill and began making chocolates in her home kitchen. Still in the Cox family, the business, which recently opened a large facility in Fall River, makes more than 250 kinds of candy and also sells ice cream.
WBUR
East Boston substation construction will start soon with big new price tag
The utility Eversource will begin construction on a controversial electrical substation in East Boston in January, almost eight years after it first proposed the project. The company began distributing flyers this week to nearby residents, notifying them that work will begin soon and last approximately two years. “As part of...
baystatebanner.com
Wu boosts affordability requirements for new development
Calling housing affordability “our most pressing challenge in the city,” Mayor Michelle Wu announced a new set of proposed changes to two of the city’s main affordable housing policies. — the so-called Inclusionary Development Policy (IDP), which requires affordable units be included in certain new residential development;...
15 interesting facts about Boston
How well do you know Boston? We’re bringing you some fun facts about the city and its history. If you’re a trivia master (or local enthusiast), give this a try.
Boston Globe
The place Boston’s Olympic stadium was supposed to go could soon be a railyard
The MBTA board OK’d the purchase of a 24-acre site south of downtown that has long been eyed for development. The industrial area known as Widett Circle essentially remained hidden in plain sight for decades, a nondescript string of low-slung buildings hard by the Southeast Expressway where hundreds of workers toiled away to prepare foods that fed the city.
Massachusetts town hires federal officials to kill coyotes
A Massachusetts town has decided to become the first in the state to contract with the federal government to kill coyotes locals say have killed pets and become a dangerous nuisance.
WCVB
Here's what Super Saturday looked like at popular Boston shopping spots
BOSTON — The Saturday before Christmas is known as "Super Saturday" and provides the best chance for last-minute holiday shoppers to get a lot of items crossed off their list. This year, the last Saturday before Christmas is Christmas Eve — so plenty of shoppers were out on Dec....
WCVB
Nuclear watchdog group raises concerns over concrete cracks at New Hampshire plant
SEABROOK, N.H. — A nuclear watchdog group is voicing concerns over cracks in cement at the Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant in New Hampshire. The nuclear watchdog group C-10 Research and Education Foundation has petitioned the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to take more steps to ensure the safety of cracks in cement at the Seabrook plant.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Seasonal Station Removals Put Dorchester’s Bluebikes Network on Ice
[caption id="attachment_4695" align="alignright" width="250"]. StreetsblogMASS relies on the generous support of readers like you. Help us meet our year-end fundraising goals – give today![/caption]. In the past year, we’ve seen ridership on Bluebikes like never before. In early October, the number of Bluebikes trips had already surpassed the total...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts in Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire have closed school Friday due to snow. Check the latest list here.
nbcboston.com
Boston Parents Seek Return of Masks, COVID Testing Amid Increase in School Absences
As schools deal with absences due to illnesses including COVID-19 and the flu, some parents want Boston Public Schools to bring back mask mandates in the classroom. "Today, this morning, my daughter tested positive for COVID," Sulieka Soto said. Soto is worried about her daughter. When students return to class...
