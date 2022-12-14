ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emerald City Plant Shop

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Quontay Turner has a blossoming business in Norwood.Emerald City Plant Shop is the first black-woman owned plant shop in New England. She shares tips for winter plant care, and how to beat the winter blues with a little green.
Immigrant Small Business Pitch Competition

NEEDHAM, Mass. — English for New Bostonians is supporting promising businesses started by immigrants while also teaching English. Winners of the recent ‘pitch competition’ Diana Potosi of Diana Organizes and Lei Nichols, owner and founder of Wise Mouth Tea share how they started their businesses alongside Corean Reynolds, a board member for the organization.
From pork pies to public policy, Fall River, Mass., boasts a legacy of opportunity

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Hartley’s has been serving up personal-sized pork pies since Thomas Hartley opened the business in 1900. Most of the equipment in the kitchen dates back to the founder and the recipe for the original pork pie has not changed. Hartley’s now offers an array of fillings, including buffalo chicken, chili and chourico. They also offer larger family-sized pies. Hartley's can be contacted by calling 508-676-8605.
Boston Approves Creation of Reparations Task Force

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Boston’s City Council unanimously approved the creation of a reparations commission. As reported by WGBH, the city council’s move will establish a five-person task force to consider proposals on reparations. It could require the task force to make...
Opinion: Local And Green – Climate Activists Pushing The Boundaries In Massachusetts

This column appeared previously in the Amherst Bulletin. Fueled by the recently reported acceleration of climate change and the passage of sweeping federal climate legislation, Massachusetts climate action advocacy is taking off. Add to that the election of a governor who is “woke” to climate action, and we have a recipe for success on the state and local level.
Businesses old and new call Fall River, Mass., home

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Dorothy Cox's Chocolates started in 1928 when the company's namesake lost her job in a mill and began making chocolates in her home kitchen. Still in the Cox family, the business, which recently opened a large facility in Fall River, makes more than 250 kinds of candy and also sells ice cream.
East Boston substation construction will start soon with big new price tag

The utility Eversource will begin construction on a controversial electrical substation in East Boston in January, almost eight years after it first proposed the project. The company began distributing flyers this week to nearby residents, notifying them that work will begin soon and last approximately two years. “As part of...
Wu boosts affordability requirements for new development

Calling housing affordability “our most pressing challenge in the city,” Mayor Michelle Wu announced a new set of proposed changes to two of the city’s main affordable housing policies. — the so-called Inclusionary Development Policy (IDP), which requires affordable units be included in certain new residential development;...
The place Boston’s Olympic stadium was supposed to go could soon be a railyard

The MBTA board OK’d the purchase of a 24-acre site south of downtown that has long been eyed for development. The industrial area known as Widett Circle essentially remained hidden in plain sight for decades, a nondescript string of low-slung buildings hard by the Southeast Expressway where hundreds of workers toiled away to prepare foods that fed the city.
Seasonal Station Removals Put Dorchester’s Bluebikes Network on Ice

[caption id="attachment_4695" align="alignright" width="250"]. StreetsblogMASS relies on the generous support of readers like you. Help us meet our year-end fundraising goals – give today![/caption]. In the past year, we’ve seen ridership on Bluebikes like never before. In early October, the number of Bluebikes trips had already surpassed the total...
