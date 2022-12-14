ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

What Is ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Like on Shrooms?

I overheard this as I walked through the concessions area at the AMC cinema in Universal CityWalk Hollywood, surprised that I wasn’t the person who said it. Which could only mean that I was also high, and the handful of psilocybin mushrooms I’d scarfed down in the bathroom at nearby Margaritaville some 30 minutes earlier had begun to take effect. Now I was part of a crowd that flowed toward the IMAX theater for an afternoon showing of Avatar: The Way of Water. My seat was in the fourth row.
SFGate

Justin Hartley Drama ‘Never Game’ Ordered to Series at CBS

The pickup marks the network’s first series order for next season. The project was originally put into development at CBS in 2021 and ordered to pilot in July 2022. Along with Hartley, the cast also includes Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise, Fiona Rene, and Mary McDonnell. More from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy