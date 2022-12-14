Read full article on original website
kfgo.com
Hiring committee votes unanimously to name Redlinger Fargo City Administrator
FARGO (KFGO) – Michael Redlinger, who is currently serving as Fargo’s Interim City Administrator, was selected by a unanimous vote of the hiring committee Friday to be permanently named to the position. Commissioner Dave Piepkorn made the motion to offer the job to Redlinger, saying he demonstrated “excellence”...
kfgo.com
North Fargo mobile home fire a complete loss
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo firefighters responded to the report of a mobile home fire around 11:30 yesterday morning; dispatch told responding units that everyone was out of the house, except for one dog. When crews arrived at 6 April Lane North in Fargo, the front half of the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
No travel advisories, major highways remain closed into Friday in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- A blizzard continues to slam North Dakota on Friday. Conditions led forecasters Thursday to upgrade a Winter Storm Warning to a Blizzard Warning. Strong winds are limiting visibility and no-travel orders have been issued for much of the state. As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, I-94 remains closed...
fox9.com
North Dakota semi-truck crashes through gate on closed highway: Trooper video
(FOX 9) - Despite most of the region being under winter weather warnings Thursday, one North Dakota State Trooper had a close call when their dash cam captured a semi crashing through the closure gate on I-94 near Fargo. Interstates from Jamestown, North Dakota, to Fargo were closed as of...
valleynewslive.com
I-29 and ND 13 Reopen
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol have reopened Interstate 29 from Fargo to the South Dakota border and North Dakota Highway 13 from I-29 to Wahpeton. Officials say that travel advisories still remain in effect for both roadways and...
What St. Cloud Can Learn From Fargo About Downtown Revitalization
FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA (WJON News) -- St. Cloud is just in the beginning stages of a plan to revitalize its downtown, but if we want a good example of how to do it successfully we don't have to look any further than our neighbors to our north in Fargo. They've...
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota State Patrol responds to several crashes
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol responded to several crashes and spin-outs Saturday due to slippery and snow-packed roads. Troopers were called to a crash involving a jackknifed semi along Highway 10 just west of Glyndon. No one was hurt. They are asking everyone to drive...
valleynewslive.com
One dog dies in north Fargo mobile home fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A fire destroyed a north Fargo mobile home Saturday morning. Fargo firefighters were called to April Lane just before 11:30 a.m. While emergency responders were en route, dispatch was notified that everyone was out of the home except for one dog. When firefighters arrived, the front half of the home was engulfed in flames with the fire spreading toward the back of the home.
kfgo.com
Road conditions in much of ND, western MN in poor condition
FARGO (KFGO) – The multi-day storm affecting North Dakota and Minnesota has dropped 14 inches of snow so far and KFGO Chief Meteorologist Tom Szymanski is forecasting another one to four before it is done. That is causing trouble on streets and highways. I-94 between Fargo and Dickinson remains...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Sheriff Jesse Jahner: Cass County deputies performing more evictions
(Fargp, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says his deputies are performing a growing number of evictions. "Our guys do an excellent job with number one making sure that they plan these things safely, doing a good job doing some background intelligence work before they go to the property and then also working with that person specifically to try to make it a safe thing," said Jahner.
valleynewslive.com
Snow gates unlikely addition for clean-up in the metro
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re tired of city plows pushing snow onto your driveway after you just finished shoveling, you’re not alone. Several took their complaints to social media, our Whistle Blower Hotline and local public works offices today; All asking a question we’ve heard several times before: When will the metro get snow gates?
kfgo.com
City-owned liquor store in Detroit Lakes 7th in MN municipal liquor store sales
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The city-owned liquor store in Detroit Lakes was in the top 10 for total sales in 2021, according to figures from the Minnesota auditor’s office. Sales at the Detroit Lakes City Liquor Store were over $8.6 million. That put the store at seventh overall.
kfgo.com
Sheriff’s Office Advises All clear after bomb threat
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – Around 9:30 last night, the Red River Regional Dispatch Center received an anonymous tip from an individual advising of a bomb threat to the Cass County Jail. A security perimeter was immediately established, and the facility went into lockdown mode. With the assistance of...
Take Time to Smile: North Dakota skier takes advantage of snow
A three-day winter storm in the Dakotas has shut down roads, canceled schools and closed businesses but some are making the most of it.
dakotanewsnow.com
VIDEO: Conditions vary in Jamestown, Bismarck, and Fargo
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Watch video coverage of conditions across North Dakota Tuesday.
kvrr.com
Man Who Crashed Into Pedestrian Bridge Was Wanted For Luring a Minor
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — The man who suffered serious injuries after crashing into the pillars of the pedestrian bridge over I-94 in Fargo last week was wanted for luring a minor. The crash happened just hours after a warrant was signed for the arrest of 51-year-old Robby Njos of...
newsdakota.com
I-94 Closed From Fargo To Dickinson
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The North Dakota Department of Transportation and the North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from Dickinson to Fargo at 7pm on Tuesday, December 13th due to blocked areas of the roadway caused by heavy snow and drifting. The Highway Patrol is reminding motorists that...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
TSA official: "We had five firearms stopped at the checkpoint here in Fargo" in 2022
(Fargo, ND) -- A TSA official is talking about the number of firearms she says were recovered at the security checkpoint at Fargo's Hector International Airport over the past year. "We had five firearms stopped at the checkpoint here in Fargo. It's a problem nationwide. I think again there are...
valleynewslive.com
Fergus Falls declares snow emergency
FERGUS FALLS, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fergus Falls is declaring a snow emergency. Officials say with the amount of snowfall and deteriorating road conditions, parking rules will go as follows:. Starting at 5 pm today, parking will only be allowed on the odd side of the...
