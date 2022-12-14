ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anna, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Sidney Daily News

Leaders highlight ongoing city and county plans

SIDNEY – Sidney and Shelby County leaders presented updates on ongoing initiatives in the city and county, including increased housing and placemaking, broadband and childcare access, and the county’s scorecard at a business after-hours/community update event at The Historic Sidney Theatre on Dec. 15. Sidney Community Development Director...
SIDNEY, OH
The Lima News

East side apartment development seeks approval

LIMA — A new development on Lima’s east side hopes to grow the amount of affordable housing in the city. The City Planning Commission met Wednesday evening to discuss the re-zoning of 323 Calumet. The parcel was purchased by Property Management Professionals LLC in preparation for the new apartment building they plan to complete. The commission discussed moving the parcel from class one to class three.
LIMA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Preserving the past

Mike Honaker, of Marion, applies paint primer to the wood window frames of the Monumental Building on Thursday, Dec 15. Honaker is part of crew that has been restoring the old window frames of the historic building. The restoration involves using an epoxy to fix parts of the windows that have become rotten.
MARION, OH
The Lima News

Convicted Wapak mayor files appeal

WAPAKONETA — Former Wapakoneta mayor Thomas Stinebaugh on Monday filed a notice with the Auglaize County Common Pleas Court of his intent to appeal his October convictions on charges of having an unlawful interest in a public contract, theft in office and three counts of conflict of interest. The...
WAPAKONETA, OH
countynewsonline.org

Regular Fair Board meeting started with a bang: another resignation!

On Wednesday 14, the Darke County Fair Board held the regular meeting with seven members, the required minimum – with a one week delay. And it stated with the information about another resignation: President Greg Pearson received a phone call from Dudley Lipps at 4:15PM. Treasurer Dudley Lipps resigned verbally from his place on the board pf directors. This made it the fourth resignation within just a few months.
Lima News

Letter: How does new bill stand with God?

I am writing in response to the same-sex part in the article in The Lima News on Dec. 9, “Bill protecting same-sex, interracial unions clears Congress.” This article states that this legislation reflects a stark turnaround in societal attitudes. In this article, Nancy Pelosi called the bill “a...
LIMA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Edison Foundation nominates Evans as honorary board member

PIQUA — The Edison Foundation at Edison State Community College recently nominated Stan Evans as an honorary board member. The board oversees The Edison Foundation as it assists Edison State in meeting its educational and community service goals by providing resources to advance student success. “Stan is a positive...
PIQUA, OH
WDTN

Darke County: How to help bring broadband to your area

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Darke County is looking for help correcting the FCC maps that affect broadband funding. According to our partners at the Daily Advocate, the Darke County Board of Commissioners is asking citizens to help ensure the FCC maps are correct. Commissioner Larry Holmes said “Right now, the maps are showing Darke County […]
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Dickas named Historian of the Year

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Historian of the Year was presented Thursday night during the soft opening of the Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center. Rich Wallace presented the award to Albert Binkley Dickas. The award is the Shelby County Historical Societies most prestigious one presented to one indiviual each year. Sidney Mayor Mardie Milligan read a proclamation stating the that Dec. 15, 2022, would be known as Albert Binkley Dickas Day.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

State regulators freeze AES Ohio rates until new plan is developed

Wednesday members of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio voted to freeze rates temporarily for AES Ohio customers until the utility company can come up with a new plan. “Today the PUCO agreed with the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel and others, over AES’s objection, that AES must honor its prior agreement to not charge consumers for another rate increase at this time. The PUCO’s denial of AES’s proposed rate increase serves justice and integrity in the state regulatory process for 527,000 Dayton-area consumers. That’s especially needed at this time of soaring energy prices and inflation,” a spokesperson for PUCO said in a release.
OHIO STATE
WOWO News

Man found dead at Ohio rest area

VAN WERT COUNTY, Oh. (WOWO) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a vehicle at a rest area off of U.S. 30 in Ohio. A trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol was performing a rest area check on eastbound U.S. 30 in Union Township, Van Wert County when they discovered the deceased man.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Population growth: Remembering when Springboro ‘was really a country town’

Warren County continues as Dayton region growth leader in population, residential building permits. Editor’s note: The Dayton Daily News is looking at area population trends and what they mean for local communities. Go here for an in-depth look at how the region’s fastest growing communities are coping with that growth, and here for a table showing population changes at area cities and townships. This story looks at how Springboro’s growth has impacted the city’s character.
SPRINGBORO, OH
dayton.com

Did area township lose 40% of its population? ‘It’s a head scratcher’

Editor’s note: The Dayton Daily News is looking at area population trends and what they mean for local communities. Go here for an in-depth look at how the region’s fastest growing communities are coping with that growth, and here for a table showing population changes at area cities and townships. This story looks at communities that lost population in recent decades.
DAYTON, OH
The Lima News

This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

• Children as young as 6 months old are now eligible for updated COVID-19 boosters. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the boosters, which use a formula that targets the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and newer strains of the virus, for children as young as six months old. Children...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 8-14

James L. Jones, 50, of Columbus Grove, pleaded no contest to found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 30 days jail. 0 days suspended. $0 fine. Robert E. Bridges, 53, of Lima, found guilty of reckless operation. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $250 fine. Anthony E. Hardesty, 41, of...
LIMA, OH

