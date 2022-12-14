Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Leaders highlight ongoing city and county plans
SIDNEY – Sidney and Shelby County leaders presented updates on ongoing initiatives in the city and county, including increased housing and placemaking, broadband and childcare access, and the county’s scorecard at a business after-hours/community update event at The Historic Sidney Theatre on Dec. 15. Sidney Community Development Director...
‘I am humbled and honored to receive this appointment;’ City of Springfield names new police chief
SPRINGFIELD — The City of Springfield has announced the selection of its new police chief. Captain Allison Elliott was appointed by City Manager Bryan Heck and with a plan for the City Commission to affirm the selection Tuesday, December 20, according to a city spokesperson. She is the first...
Commission votes to freeze rates for AES Ohio customers
The freeze is set to take place while the company produces a new electric security plan, according to a release.
East side apartment development seeks approval
LIMA — A new development on Lima’s east side hopes to grow the amount of affordable housing in the city. The City Planning Commission met Wednesday evening to discuss the re-zoning of 323 Calumet. The parcel was purchased by Property Management Professionals LLC in preparation for the new apartment building they plan to complete. The commission discussed moving the parcel from class one to class three.
Sidney Daily News
Preserving the past
Mike Honaker, of Marion, applies paint primer to the wood window frames of the Monumental Building on Thursday, Dec 15. Honaker is part of crew that has been restoring the old window frames of the historic building. The restoration involves using an epoxy to fix parts of the windows that have become rotten.
Convicted Wapak mayor files appeal
WAPAKONETA — Former Wapakoneta mayor Thomas Stinebaugh on Monday filed a notice with the Auglaize County Common Pleas Court of his intent to appeal his October convictions on charges of having an unlawful interest in a public contract, theft in office and three counts of conflict of interest. The...
countynewsonline.org
Regular Fair Board meeting started with a bang: another resignation!
On Wednesday 14, the Darke County Fair Board held the regular meeting with seven members, the required minimum – with a one week delay. And it stated with the information about another resignation: President Greg Pearson received a phone call from Dudley Lipps at 4:15PM. Treasurer Dudley Lipps resigned verbally from his place on the board pf directors. This made it the fourth resignation within just a few months.
Lima News
Letter: How does new bill stand with God?
I am writing in response to the same-sex part in the article in The Lima News on Dec. 9, “Bill protecting same-sex, interracial unions clears Congress.” This article states that this legislation reflects a stark turnaround in societal attitudes. In this article, Nancy Pelosi called the bill “a...
Why are flags flying half-staff in Ohio?
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff.
Sidney Daily News
Edison Foundation nominates Evans as honorary board member
PIQUA — The Edison Foundation at Edison State Community College recently nominated Stan Evans as an honorary board member. The board oversees The Edison Foundation as it assists Edison State in meeting its educational and community service goals by providing resources to advance student success. “Stan is a positive...
Darke County: How to help bring broadband to your area
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Darke County is looking for help correcting the FCC maps that affect broadband funding. According to our partners at the Daily Advocate, the Darke County Board of Commissioners is asking citizens to help ensure the FCC maps are correct. Commissioner Larry Holmes said “Right now, the maps are showing Darke County […]
Sidney Daily News
Dickas named Historian of the Year
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Historian of the Year was presented Thursday night during the soft opening of the Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center. Rich Wallace presented the award to Albert Binkley Dickas. The award is the Shelby County Historical Societies most prestigious one presented to one indiviual each year. Sidney Mayor Mardie Milligan read a proclamation stating the that Dec. 15, 2022, would be known as Albert Binkley Dickas Day.
State regulators freeze AES Ohio rates until new plan is developed
Wednesday members of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio voted to freeze rates temporarily for AES Ohio customers until the utility company can come up with a new plan. “Today the PUCO agreed with the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel and others, over AES’s objection, that AES must honor its prior agreement to not charge consumers for another rate increase at this time. The PUCO’s denial of AES’s proposed rate increase serves justice and integrity in the state regulatory process for 527,000 Dayton-area consumers. That’s especially needed at this time of soaring energy prices and inflation,” a spokesperson for PUCO said in a release.
WOWO News
Man found dead at Ohio rest area
VAN WERT COUNTY, Oh. (WOWO) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a vehicle at a rest area off of U.S. 30 in Ohio. A trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol was performing a rest area check on eastbound U.S. 30 in Union Township, Van Wert County when they discovered the deceased man.
dayton.com
Population growth: Remembering when Springboro ‘was really a country town’
Warren County continues as Dayton region growth leader in population, residential building permits. Editor’s note: The Dayton Daily News is looking at area population trends and what they mean for local communities. Go here for an in-depth look at how the region’s fastest growing communities are coping with that growth, and here for a table showing population changes at area cities and townships. This story looks at how Springboro’s growth has impacted the city’s character.
Construction of new water main in Englewood set to begin immediately
Construction of a new water main replacement on Wenger Road is set to begin immediately, according to the Englewood Ohio social media post. Water service will continue on the existing line until the replacement is completed, the spokesperson said. Construction is expected to take approximately 90 to 120 days. The...
dayton.com
Did area township lose 40% of its population? ‘It’s a head scratcher’
Editor’s note: The Dayton Daily News is looking at area population trends and what they mean for local communities. Go here for an in-depth look at how the region’s fastest growing communities are coping with that growth, and here for a table showing population changes at area cities and townships. This story looks at communities that lost population in recent decades.
This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic
• Children as young as 6 months old are now eligible for updated COVID-19 boosters. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the boosters, which use a formula that targets the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and newer strains of the virus, for children as young as six months old. Children...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 8-14
James L. Jones, 50, of Columbus Grove, pleaded no contest to found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 30 days jail. 0 days suspended. $0 fine. Robert E. Bridges, 53, of Lima, found guilty of reckless operation. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $250 fine. Anthony E. Hardesty, 41, of...
Miami Valley manufacturing industry saw continued growth in 2022
According to new data from the Dayton Development Coalition, the industry saw continued growth in 2022.
