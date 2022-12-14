ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

2 Teens Fatally Shot Outside Benito Juarez Community Academy Identified

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the two teenagers who were shot and killed outside Benito Juarez Community Academy Friday afternoon. The shooting occurred shortly before 3 p.m. at the school in the 2100 block of South Laflin Street, where four people were discovered with gunshot wounds, authorities said. A 14- and 15-year-old boy were both shot in the head and later died at the hospital.
COOK COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man seriously wounded in Loop shooting

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was seriously wounded after being fired at several times in the Loop Saturday night. Police say the victim was standing outside in the 100 block of West Adams Street around 11:45 p.m. when shots were fired. He was hit once in the groin and arm...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

New surveillance photos released of suspected gunman in fatal shooting in front of Pilsen school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are looking for the person they believe is the gunman responsible for shooting four teenagers and killing two of them in front of Benito Juarez Community Academy in Pilsen. As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reports, sources say the two teens who were shot and survived are both doing fine, as fine as they could be, with family. Two others were fatally struck in the head. The two who died have since been identified as 14-year-old Nathan Billegas and 15-year-old Brandon Perez. Nathan's family Saturday said they were not ready to share details about the high school freshman. Meanwhile, police...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Driver, passenger killed in Chicago shooting on Near West Side

CHICAGO -- Two people were fatally wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon while driving on the Near West Side. A 36-year-old man was behind the wheel of a car when he and a 29-year-old woman riding with him were each struck by gunfire just before 2 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 teen charged with Logan Square armed robbery

CHICAGO - Two teens are facing charges for robbing a man and woman while armed in Logan Square Friday. Police say a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old boy were positively identified in a robbery of a 29-year-old man and 19-year-old woman that happened in the 3300 block of West Diversey Avenue.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CPD: Man in serious condition after Near West Side shooting

CHICAGO — A man is in serious condition after being shot multiple times Saturday evening in the City’s Near West Side neighborhood, the third such shooting to happen in the area in a little more than 24 hours. Police said a man around 27 years old was walking in the 2400 block of West Madison […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Shootout leaves man seriously wounded, storefronts shattered in the Loop

Chicago — A shootout involving at least two gunmen left a man seriously injured in the Loop on Saturday evening, according to Chicago police and witnesses. No arrests have been made in the case, which continues a record-setting pace for shootings in the heart of Chicago’s struggling downtown neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Beach Park man charged after firing gun in parking lot

BEACH PARK, Ill. - A Beach Pack man is facing charges for firing a gun in a parking lot Friday night. Police say Jerardo Rios, 41, was found by sheriff's deputies in the 39000 block of Sheridan Road with a semi-automatic pistol. Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of shots...
BEACH PARK, IL
NBC Chicago

Driver Shot in Back on Interstate 57 Near Halsted Street

Illinois State Police are investigating after one person was shot while driving southbound on Interstate 57 near Halsted Street in Chicago, authorities said. At approximately 3:53 p.m., a man driving a van on the interstate was struck by gunfire while near Halsted Street. He sustained a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen shot in face on CTA Red Line train near Chinatown stop: police

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot in the face while riding the CTA Redline in South Loop early Sunday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 2:05 a.m. near the Cermak/Chinatown stop in the 100 block of Cermak Road. The victim was struck in the ear and the eye....
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter charged

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged. Charges were filed Thursday and announced Friday Robert Crimo Jr. has been charged with seven counts of felony reckless conduct the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Prosecutors and Highland […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

'She was so, so, so scared,' says deadly Portage Park mass shooting victim's sister

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A young mother named Mercedes Tavares was one of three people killed outside a Portage Park neighborhood bar this past weekend – and on Thursday night, her sister spoke out for the first time.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, Chicago Police have shut down Vera Lounge, 3235 N. Central Ave., indefinitely after a quarrel spilled outside and turned deadly early Sunday morning.Cellphone Video from inside Vera Lounge Saturday night shows Tavares dressed in black - dancing with Mariah Vera, her friend, who was out celebrating her birthday. "She was just dancing on people," said Tavares' sister,...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy