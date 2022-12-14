CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are looking for the person they believe is the gunman responsible for shooting four teenagers and killing two of them in front of Benito Juarez Community Academy in Pilsen. As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reports, sources say the two teens who were shot and survived are both doing fine, as fine as they could be, with family. Two others were fatally struck in the head. The two who died have since been identified as 14-year-old Nathan Billegas and 15-year-old Brandon Perez. Nathan's family Saturday said they were not ready to share details about the high school freshman. Meanwhile, police...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO