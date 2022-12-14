Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Customers Have Mixed Feelings As Aldi Gets Self-Checkouts Because Stores Only Have One CashierC. HeslopChicago, IL
Chicago Family Faces 440% Property Tax Increase, Possible BankruptcyTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Chicago Announces Franchise Record Free-Agent SigningOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Matteson Suburb Adopted by Christmas in the WardsSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Get a free sandwich at Potbelly to celebrate the holidaysJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Highland Park parade shooting: Father of alleged gunman posts bond and gets out of jail
HIGHLAND PARK, Illinois - The father of the gunman who allegedly opened fire on a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park paid bond and was released on Saturday. Robert Crimo Jr. appeared in bond court Saturday morning where a judge set his bond at $50,000. At the 10-minute hearing,...
2 Teens Fatally Shot Outside Benito Juarez Community Academy Identified
The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the two teenagers who were shot and killed outside Benito Juarez Community Academy Friday afternoon. The shooting occurred shortly before 3 p.m. at the school in the 2100 block of South Laflin Street, where four people were discovered with gunshot wounds, authorities said. A 14- and 15-year-old boy were both shot in the head and later died at the hospital.
fox32chicago.com
Man accused of West Side murder bragged about it to 2 others who he later tried killing, prosecutors say
CHICAGO - Martae Logan fatally shot a man who stood on a sidewalk in Austin last month, then showed crime alerts of the fatal attack to two others who he tried killing days later, according to prosecutors. Logan, 20, is accused of getting out of the backseat of a car...
fox32chicago.com
Students grieve as Chicago police hunt for killer who shot 4 outside Juarez High School
CHICAGO - Just over one week until Christmas and the murders of two high school students in Pilsen have left the community angered, saddened, and in search of answers. On Saturday morning, Chicago police released photos of a possible suspect in connection with the shooting. As of Saturday night, police were still looking for the gunman.
fox32chicago.com
Man seriously wounded in Loop shooting
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was seriously wounded after being fired at several times in the Loop Saturday night. Police say the victim was standing outside in the 100 block of West Adams Street around 11:45 p.m. when shots were fired. He was hit once in the groin and arm...
New surveillance photos released of suspected gunman in fatal shooting in front of Pilsen school
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are looking for the person they believe is the gunman responsible for shooting four teenagers and killing two of them in front of Benito Juarez Community Academy in Pilsen. As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reports, sources say the two teens who were shot and survived are both doing fine, as fine as they could be, with family. Two others were fatally struck in the head. The two who died have since been identified as 14-year-old Nathan Billegas and 15-year-old Brandon Perez. Nathan's family Saturday said they were not ready to share details about the high school freshman. Meanwhile, police...
fox32chicago.com
Man accused of forcing his way into Cook County home, striking victims with piece of lumber
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of forcing his way into a home in unincorporated Stickney Wednesday and striking a man and woman with a piece of lumber. At about 1 p.m., Cook County Sheriff's police responded to the 7100 block of West 74th Street for a report of a home invasion.
ABC7 Chicago
Driver, passenger killed in Chicago shooting on Near West Side
CHICAGO -- Two people were fatally wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon while driving on the Near West Side. A 36-year-old man was behind the wheel of a car when he and a 29-year-old woman riding with him were each struck by gunfire just before 2 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago police said.
11 years after controversial release from jail, suspect back in custody for allegedly dragging and killing man while driving drunk
Eleven years after he became a flashpoint for Cook County’s immigration policies, Saul Chavez has been extradited from Mexico to face charges that he struck and killed a man while driving drunk, dragging him nearly 300 feet.
fox32chicago.com
2 teen charged with Logan Square armed robbery
CHICAGO - Two teens are facing charges for robbing a man and woman while armed in Logan Square Friday. Police say a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old boy were positively identified in a robbery of a 29-year-old man and 19-year-old woman that happened in the 3300 block of West Diversey Avenue.
Father of Illinois parade shooting suspect charged as accessory
The father of the suspect accused of shooting and killing seven people and injuring dozens of others at an Illinois Fourth of July parade is now charged in connection with the case, authorities said.
CPD: Man in serious condition after Near West Side shooting
CHICAGO — A man is in serious condition after being shot multiple times Saturday evening in the City’s Near West Side neighborhood, the third such shooting to happen in the area in a little more than 24 hours. Police said a man around 27 years old was walking in the 2400 block of West Madison […]
cwbchicago.com
Shootout leaves man seriously wounded, storefronts shattered in the Loop
Chicago — A shootout involving at least two gunmen left a man seriously injured in the Loop on Saturday evening, according to Chicago police and witnesses. No arrests have been made in the case, which continues a record-setting pace for shootings in the heart of Chicago’s struggling downtown neighborhood.
fox32chicago.com
Beach Park man charged after firing gun in parking lot
BEACH PARK, Ill. - A Beach Pack man is facing charges for firing a gun in a parking lot Friday night. Police say Jerardo Rios, 41, was found by sheriff's deputies in the 39000 block of Sheridan Road with a semi-automatic pistol. Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of shots...
Driver Shot in Back on Interstate 57 Near Halsted Street
Illinois State Police are investigating after one person was shot while driving southbound on Interstate 57 near Halsted Street in Chicago, authorities said. At approximately 3:53 p.m., a man driving a van on the interstate was struck by gunfire while near Halsted Street. He sustained a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.
fox32chicago.com
Teen shot in face on CTA Red Line train near Chinatown stop: police
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot in the face while riding the CTA Redline in South Loop early Sunday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 2:05 a.m. near the Cermak/Chinatown stop in the 100 block of Cermak Road. The victim was struck in the ear and the eye....
Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter charged
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged. Charges were filed Thursday and announced Friday Robert Crimo Jr. has been charged with seven counts of felony reckless conduct the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Prosecutors and Highland […]
'She was so, so, so scared,' says deadly Portage Park mass shooting victim's sister
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A young mother named Mercedes Tavares was one of three people killed outside a Portage Park neighborhood bar this past weekend – and on Thursday night, her sister spoke out for the first time.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, Chicago Police have shut down Vera Lounge, 3235 N. Central Ave., indefinitely after a quarrel spilled outside and turned deadly early Sunday morning.Cellphone Video from inside Vera Lounge Saturday night shows Tavares dressed in black - dancing with Mariah Vera, her friend, who was out celebrating her birthday. "She was just dancing on people," said Tavares' sister,...
fox32chicago.com
4 teens charged in violent carjacking that seriously injured man in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - Four juveniles are facing charges after a stabbing and carjacking earlier this month in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. Two boys, 14 and 16, and two girls, 15 and 17, allegedly took a vehicle by force from an 18-year-old man while armed with a knife on Dec. 5 in the 5000 block of South Racine Avenue, according to police.
Man shot in back while driving on I-57 on Far South Side, ISP say
The man was driving on the interstate when he was struck in the back by gunfire near Halsted Street, Illinois State Police said.
Comments / 0