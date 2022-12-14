ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything to Know About ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 So Far

A return to the City of Love? Season 2 of Emily in Paris saw Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) continuing to adjust to her new life abroad — and fans gladly joined her on the bumpy journey. From her personal life to her professional one, Emily quickly found herself overwhelmed by the options Paris provided. The […]
Rebel Wilson On How Kissing a Woman Onscreen Led to Personal “Discovery"

Watch: Rebel Wilson Says Onscreen Kiss Sparked Ramona Agruma Romance. Rebel Wilson's latest movie brought her on a journey of unexpected love. The Pitch Perfect alum reflected on filming her new movie The Almond and the Seahorse, in which she kisses a woman for the first time while playing Sarah, whose husband has a traumatic brain injury. Sarah then leans on Toni (Charlotte Gainsbourg) for support and ends up falling in love.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Does Janet Jackson's Son Eissa Know His Mom Is Famous? She Says...

Watch: What Janet Jackson Wears to Feel Most Confident. To most of the world Janet Jackson is a superstar but to her son, she is just: mom. But not for long, it seems. The "Rhythm Nation" singer, who is gearing up for her upcoming Together Again tour, recent shared that her son, Eissa Al Mana, 5, is becoming more aware just how famous his mother is.
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Mom Connie Boss Alexander Speaks Out After His Death

Watch: Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Former Ellen Show DJ, Dead at 40. Stephen "tWitch" Boss' mother is speaking out for the first time after her son's unexpected death. In an Instagram Story posted Dec. 15, Connie Boss Alexander expressed gratitude to friends and strangers alike for their support during a difficult time.
Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Support Kate Middleton at Christmas Carol Service

Watch: See Prince William & Kate Middleton's Royal Family Christmas Card. 'Tis the season for Kate Middleton's Together at Christmas carol service. The Princess of Wales, who hosted the Dec. 15 festivities at London's Westminster Abbey, attended with her husband, Prince William, and their two eldest children Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7. However, it appears that their youngest child, Prince Louis, 4, did not join them.
Jenna Ortega Explains How Her Viral Wednesday Dance Came to Be

Watch: Jenna Ortega Tells Origin Story of Viral Wednesday Dance. Jenna Ortega has turned Wednesday Addams into a viral dancing queen. Chances are, if you're a fan of Netflix's new Addams Family spinoff series Wednesday, your social media algorithm has showered you with TikTok videos of kids and adults performing an intense dance that the actress' character, Wednesday Addams, showcased on the show. On the Dec. 16 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ortega discussed how her now-viral dance came to be.
Disney+: What’s Coming January 2023

Disney+ has unveiled a slate of new original programming for January 2023. Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 kicks things off on Jan 4. When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continues their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.
JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Break Up 2 Months After Confirming Romance

Avery asked JoJo to be her girlfriend during a trip to Disney World on Oct. 1, presenting the Dance Moms alum with a spray-painted sheet that read "JoJo Be My GF?" on a sunset boat ride. @averycyrus Best trip EVER thanks to @Royal Caribbean ????#royalpartner. Even before officially updating their...
Nick Cannon Reveals His "Biggest Guilt" Over Having 11 Kids

Nick Cannon feels his family life and his work life don't always work well together. The Nick Cannon Show host got candid about a struggle he faces with his kids. While Nick is father to 11 with one on the way, he recently noted that balancing his career and quality time with all of his children can be difficult.
Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Debuts Edgy New Hairstyle With Metallic Waist Trainer Look

Watch: Jenna Ortega Tells Origin Story of Viral Wednesday Dance. It's Wednesday Addams like you've never seen her before. Jenna Ortega, who plays the title character on the Netflix's new Addams Family spinoff series Wednesday, has debuted an edgy new look. The brunette actress traded in her medium-length locks for a sassy, chopped, layered bob. In a Dec. 16 Instagram post and appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 20-year-old showcases her new hairstyle while wearing a metallic, chained waist-trainer over a black, semi-sheer, white collared maxi dress with black platform pumps.
