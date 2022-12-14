ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS10 ABC

Sensory-Friendly Santa Experience in Gloversville

We’re just one week away from Christmas, and Santa has been busy making his list, checking it twice, and prepping for the big day! So has the Paul Nigra Center for Creative Arts in Gloversville, and Transitions, which supports young people with autism and learning differences.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Consignment shop another new fit in South Street’s expanding closet

Bit by bit, Glens Falls' former "Street of Dreams" continues to undergo change. Last month, Glens Falls Bagels opened up shop across the street from the future new home of the city farmer's market. Up the street, downtown staple New Way Lunch is redecorating in preparation to reopen for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, nearby, another new business enters the next chapter in the street's life.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Nonprofit builds indoor skate park in Albany

A local nonprofit, Noteworthy Resources, is working on an indoor skate park in the Warehouse District in Albany. Noteworthy Resources brings together people from all ages and backgrounds to create a sense of belonging in the community.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Business steady despite the snow

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The snow is not stopping people from driving around or even walking on the sidewalks of Johnstown. News10 checked in with local businesses to see how they are doing with the ongoing snow storm and the answer: they are doing just fine. Ashley Christman, an employee at Little Miss Johnstown Diner, […]
JOHNSTOWN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Over a foot of snow in Tannersville

TANNERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Friday was day two of the long duration storm. Tannersville Village reporting 12 inches, or more. The snow here is stacked and was still falling Friday night, as it had been over much of the Capital Region. It was a lovely snow scene in Amsterdam...
TANNERSVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

12/18/2022: Few flurries, especially northwest

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie: Today’s mostly quiet, with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures warm into the mid 30’s, so there may be a little melting snow and/or slush in the valleys. A few flurries are possible across the whole region, but more substantial snow is more likely […]
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Lansingburgh trap shooting team growing in popularity

In the afternoon of the fall, or spring high school sports season, you'll find a team from Lansingburgh High School getting shots up. But not the type of shots you're probably thinking of. This is a group that is helping change the landscape of traditional high school athletics - the Lansingburgh trap shooting team.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New details in case of missing Samantha Humphrey

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (News10)-During a press conference near a command center set up along the Mohawk River, Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford told reporters that images from security cameras on the night Samantha Humphrey went missing capture her walking near an area along the Mohawk River. However, he says that his detectives have found no images […]
