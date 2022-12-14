Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Shooting at Walmart in New York StateBryan DijkhuizenQueensbury, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
Related
Creation of Caroline Street Committee at a crossroads
Saratoga's top leadership looking for ways to curb violence around Caroline Street after a November officer involved shooting shook the community.
Sensory-Friendly Santa Experience in Gloversville
We’re just one week away from Christmas, and Santa has been busy making his list, checking it twice, and prepping for the big day! So has the Paul Nigra Center for Creative Arts in Gloversville, and Transitions, which supports young people with autism and learning differences.
Lanes closed due to tractor trailer in Johnstown
According to Fulton County Emergency, all lanes are blocked on Route 29 in Johnstown. It appears that all lanes are blocked in both directions between Route 10A and Route 116 due to a disabled tractor trailer.
Clifton Park girls pen children’s book for Christmas
A pair of Clifton Park sisters have accomplished something unique at 9 and 11 years old; they’ve published a children’s book in time for Christmas.
Saratoga County seeks volunteers to drive seniors
The Saratoga County Department of Aging and Youth Services is seeking volunteers to drive seniors to and from medical appointments. The county explains they will provide the car, gas, schedule and direction to those who volunteer.
Consignment shop another new fit in South Street’s expanding closet
Bit by bit, Glens Falls' former "Street of Dreams" continues to undergo change. Last month, Glens Falls Bagels opened up shop across the street from the future new home of the city farmer's market. Up the street, downtown staple New Way Lunch is redecorating in preparation to reopen for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, nearby, another new business enters the next chapter in the street's life.
Troopers donate pet food to Hudson animal shelter
The pet food bank at Columbia-Greene Humane Society recently got a big boost, thanks to a donation from the New York State Police.
Police investigating fatal Wynantskill housefire
The North Greenbush Police and Rensselaer County Bureau of Public Safety Fire investigation are jointly investigating a fatal house fire that occurred on Sunday in Wynantskill, with assistance from the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Patrol.
Police arrest two for drug possession in Glens Falls
Police arrested Christie L. Brown, 37 of Glens Falls and David A. Breault, 42 of Glens Falls on December 13. The pair were allegedly involved in possessing cocaine and heroin.
Albany man arrested for allegedly stealing U-Haul truck
An Albany man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly stealing a U-Haul truck. Zaire Daniels, 26, is charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Tow truck drivers ask motorists to slow down, move over
Plow drivers aren't the only ones who are keeping the streets safe during the winter storm.
Police: Whitehall man falsely reported fire
A Whitehall man has been cited to appear in Whitehall Town Court after he falsely reported a fire, according to the New York State Police.
Celebration of life held for Danielle Marceline
A celebration of life was held for Danielle Marceline, a local girl who drowned while on vacation in Florida. Danielle died the day before her 18th birthday.
Nonprofit builds indoor skate park in Albany
A local nonprofit, Noteworthy Resources, is working on an indoor skate park in the Warehouse District in Albany. Noteworthy Resources brings together people from all ages and backgrounds to create a sense of belonging in the community.
Business steady despite the snow
JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The snow is not stopping people from driving around or even walking on the sidewalks of Johnstown. News10 checked in with local businesses to see how they are doing with the ongoing snow storm and the answer: they are doing just fine. Ashley Christman, an employee at Little Miss Johnstown Diner, […]
NEWS10 ABC
Over a foot of snow in Tannersville
TANNERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Friday was day two of the long duration storm. Tannersville Village reporting 12 inches, or more. The snow here is stacked and was still falling Friday night, as it had been over much of the Capital Region. It was a lovely snow scene in Amsterdam...
Teen accused of stealing car in Kingsbury
Washington County police arrested Dakotah R. McNabb, 18 on December 13. McNabb was allegedly involved in stealing a car.
12/18/2022: Few flurries, especially northwest
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie: Today’s mostly quiet, with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures warm into the mid 30’s, so there may be a little melting snow and/or slush in the valleys. A few flurries are possible across the whole region, but more substantial snow is more likely […]
Lansingburgh trap shooting team growing in popularity
In the afternoon of the fall, or spring high school sports season, you'll find a team from Lansingburgh High School getting shots up. But not the type of shots you're probably thinking of. This is a group that is helping change the landscape of traditional high school athletics - the Lansingburgh trap shooting team.
New details in case of missing Samantha Humphrey
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (News10)-During a press conference near a command center set up along the Mohawk River, Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford told reporters that images from security cameras on the night Samantha Humphrey went missing capture her walking near an area along the Mohawk River. However, he says that his detectives have found no images […]
Comments / 0