Bit by bit, Glens Falls' former "Street of Dreams" continues to undergo change. Last month, Glens Falls Bagels opened up shop across the street from the future new home of the city farmer's market. Up the street, downtown staple New Way Lunch is redecorating in preparation to reopen for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, nearby, another new business enters the next chapter in the street's life.

GLENS FALLS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO