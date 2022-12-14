China casts shadow over Biden's promise for Africa, though unmentioned in speech

Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
How to make sure Biden’s Africa Summit isn’t just a photo-op
African heads of state, other high-level policymakers, and business leaders traveled to Washington for a three-day U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit , which ends Thursday. The Biden administration boldly billed the summit, the second iteration since the Obama administration’s inaugural event in 2014, as a defining moment for U.S. policy toward the region .
Washington Examiner
Fauci says Trump White House conducted 'opposition research' on him for bucking wild COVID claims
Dr. Anthony Fauci's public refutation of his old boss's jarring COVID-19 claims earned him heat from the Trump administration's communication that he felt was tantamount to "opposition research." During the early days of the pandemic, Fauci publicly contradicted former President Donald Trump on numerous occasions, such as his support for...
Washington Examiner
White House coy on Biden signing NDAA that would rescind COVID-19 vaccine mandate
A Biden administration official declined to say whether President Joe Biden would sign the National Defense Authorization Act, which includes a provision he's against that would end the Department of Defense's coronavirus vaccine mandate. The Senate overwhelmingly passed the annual defense spending bill on Thursday night, 83 to 11, sending...
Washington Examiner
Air safety falls victim to Biden’s immigration disaster
On Wednesday, Dec. 21, 1988, Pan Am flight 103 from London to New York exploded over Scotland. A bomb, planted by Libyan terrorists, killed all 270 people aboard. Two days later, I boarded flight 103, one of maybe 30 passengers. Hardly a word was spoken for the entire trip. None of us wanted to fly, but I was a broke student and wanted to be home for Christmas. This is like yesterday to me.
Washington Examiner
Blinken attacks Wagner Group to put Russia on defense in Africa
Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin’s infamous Wagner Group has left a trail of havoc and violence "quite literally across the continent of Africa" in pursuit of mineral wealth and other "exploitative goals," according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “Wherever we've seen Wagner deploy, countries find themselves weaker, poorer, more...
Washington Examiner
The grim state of Russia's war effort is finally leaking into Russian media and social media
Russia is increasingly concerned about the war in Ukraine, and rightly so. Ukrainian forces have the initiative in battlefield momentum, morale, equipment, and training. So serious are Russia's concerns that the Kremlin has now grudgingly accepted that the reality cannot be completely hidden from domestic social media and news reporting.
Washington Examiner
White House joins in mockery of Trump trading cards
President Joe Biden's team took a thinly veiled shot at former President Donald Trump's "MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT" Thursday morning, tweeting out a list of things Biden had accomplished in recent weeks. Trump had previewed his announcement, which turned out to be the launch of a new line of non-fungible tokens, or...
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Washington Examiner
El Paso Democratic mayor declares emergency over Biden’s ‘not safe’ border crisis
The Democratic mayor of El Paso declared a state of emergency over the continued influx of immigrants, which is expected to get worse with the expiration of Title 42 immigration rules. "I said from the beginning that I would call it when I felt that either our asylum-seekers or community...
Washington Examiner
They signed all these climate agreements, and all we got was a new world record for burning coal
This year, in spite of so many nations and large states swearing off fossil fuels — in spite of so many treaties and so many climate agreements — the world will consume more coal than it ever has in its history. According to the International Energy Agency, the world will burn more than 8 billion tons of coal in 2022 for the first time in human history. A major reason for coal's resurgence is the constricted supply and high price of natural gas, thanks to the war in Ukraine.
Washington Examiner
Hamilton’s warning: Trump and threats to democracy in America
Former President Donald Trump announced his 2024 candidacy for the White House last month. Trump’s political opponents, both inside and outside the current administration, have labeled the former president, his supporters, and even the GOP itself as “threats to democracy.”. The goal of such hyperbole seems to be...
Washington Examiner
Daily on Energy: Benefits and pitfalls of the changing grid – in NERC's eyes
Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!. BENEFITS AND PITFALLS AS RENEWABLES ARE ADDED TO THE GRID: The North American Electric Reliability Corporation's...
Washington Examiner
Biden administration seeks to make citizenship test multiple choice with added material
The Biden administration's citizenship services agency is looking to test a new version of the U.S. citizenship test that will include a multiple-choice section. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is planning to conduct a nationwide trial next year to debut a new version of its naturalization test. Typically, the test requires applicants to answer six of 10 questions correctly, and they are asked verbally.
Washington Examiner
Senate votes against reinstating troops kicked out over COVID-19 vaccine mandate
The Senate voted 54 to 40 against a measure that would require the Department of Defense to reinstate service members who had been separated from the armed forces for refusing to get the coronavirus vaccine. Lawmakers voted on the measure Thursday night ahead of the anticipated vote on the National...
Washington Examiner
Trump digital trading cards sell out, potentially raising $4.45 million
Former President Donald Trump appears to have driven a $4.45 million bonanza from his Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection that earned him derision in some corners of the internet. All 45,000 nonfungible tokens, commonly known as NFTs, sold out within roughly half a day of launch, according to OpenSea...
Washington Examiner
Benjamin Netanyahu: Peace with Saudi Arabia would 'end the Arab-Israeli conflict'
EXCLUSIVE — Benjamin Netanyahu has served as prime minister of Israel for more time than anyone else in the country’s history. But as he prepares to return to office, he’s setting another ambitious goal: a peace agreement with Saudi Arabia that would, he told the Washington Examiner in an exclusive interview, “effectively end the Arab-Israeli conflict.”
Washington Examiner
McCarthy vows to investigate reports that link COVID-19 to Chinese bioweapons program
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has vowed Republicans will declassify and investigate reports that could link a Chinese bioweapons program to the origins of COVID-19 in the next Congress. McCarthy made the assertion while commenting on the recently released House GOP report on Fox News's Jesse Watters Primetime on...
Comments / 0