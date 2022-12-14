Read full article on original website
WHIZ
FOP Hosts Annual Senior Christmas Dinner
ZANESVILLE, oh – The Fraternal Order of Police hosted their annual Senior Christmas Dinner on December 16th. Approximately 500 senior citizens showed up to the Muskingum County Center for Seniors for a delicious Christmas dinner. Law enforcement from the Sheriff’s office and the Zanesville police department came together to help serve the meals.
WHIZ
PAWS of Muskingum County Host Kitten and Cat Adoption Event
ZANESVILLE, oh – PAWS of Muskingum County is hosting a cat and kitten Adoption Event December 17th and 18th. At the local PetSmart in Zanesville, the PAWS of Muskingum County had around 30 cats to give up for adoption. The adoption event will be going on December 17th until 8pm, and December 18th from 10am to 6pm. These furry friends want to find a good, permanent, and loving home for their Christmas wishes.
WHIZ
Annual Story Book Christmas in Downtown Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, oh – If you’re looking for a fun way to get into the Christmas spirit, downtown Zanesville is the perfect place to be. The annual Story Book Christmas will be going on December 16th in downtown Zanesville from 5 to 9. There are multiple family friendly holiday festivities such as carriage rides and visits with Santa himself. Carriage rides do require a reservation, but you’re welcome to go and enjoy seeing the beautiful horses.
WHIZ
Goodwill Hosts Holiday Event
Zanesville, OH-Goodwill “Buy The Pound” store in Zanesville helped out kids from Avondale Youth Center in their annual holiday event. The store normally charges for their items by the pound. Thursday, kids got to come in and fill up a cart with any item they wanted free of charge. Goodwill provided pizza and drinks and Senior Participant Specialist Mike Carpenter said they had one more surprise for the kids.
WTRF
4 departments battle fire that destroyed home in Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Pomeroy Fire Department (PFD) says there was a structure fire on Cook Road in Bedford Township, Ohio, on Friday evening. The fire started around 8:36 p.m., according to PFD. PFD says that when crews arrived, the fire was heavily involved throughout the structure. The...
WHIZ
Wreaths Across America Honor Fallen Veterans
ZANESVILLE, oh – On December 17th at Zanesville’s Greenwood Cemetery, along with 3,679 different locations, a service was held to honor our veterans. Every year in December, Wreaths Across America hosts a service in honor of our Veterans. This is the 12th year the service was held in Muskingum County.
WHIZ
Snow Emergencies Announced
Some snow has fallen in Southeastern Ohio and has made roadways covered. Muskingum, Morgan and Noble Counties are all under a Level 1 snow emergency. A Level 1 means that roads are hazardous with blowing or drifting snow and motorists should drive with caution. Post navigation. Nichole is WHIZ’s News...
WHIZ
Lee Hillis Talley
Lee Hillis Talley, 80, of Zanesville passed at 4:03 A.M. Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House after a brief illness. He was born on Tuesday, October 13, 1942 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of the late Eugene Talley and Dorothy Ziemmer Talley. Lee was a member and...
WTAP
Family pets die in house fire in Washington County
LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - No people were hurt, but several family pets passed away in a Friday morning fire. Lowell Adams Fire Chief Josh Harris says the fire happened on the 14000 block of State Route 60. That is just north of Lowell. He says the first responders were called...
cwcolumbus.com
Some Central Ohio counties issue snow emergencies Sunday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some Central Ohio Counties issued level 1 snow emergencies as colder temperatures move in. The following counties issued level 1 snow emergencies:. Athens (7:40 a.m. on Dec. 18) Muskingum (2:37 a.m. on Dec. 18) Delaware County canceled its level 1 snow emergency Sunday morning at...
wchstv.com
New developments surface in search for missing Wood County woman
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — An intense, round-the-clock investigation is underway for a Wood County woman who went missing earlier this month. The Parkersburg Police Department is asking for public assistance in finding 27-year-old Gretchen Fleming, of Vienna. Detectives report she was last seen the night of Dec. 4 but...
Deputies find 2 indoor marijuana grows after building fire in Ohio
MIDDLEPORT, OH (WOWK) — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found two indoor marijuana growing operations inside a building that caught fire. Around 4 a.m. on Friday, Rutland Fire Department responded to a building fire on Happy Hollow Road in Middleport, according to MCSO. Responders allegedly found an indoor marijuana grow in the building. […]
wtuz.com
Fatal Crash Reported in Coshocton County
A two-vehicle accident claimed the life of an 18-year-old Friday morning. That incident was reported yesterday morning at around 6:08 to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a traffic accident at the intersection of State Route 16 and County Road 6 in Jackson Township. It was determined...
wtuz.com
Daily Closures Coming for Two Local Roads
Mary Alice Reporting – Starting December 19th, two county roads will be closed off to allow crews to conduct different projects. The Tuscarawas County Engineer reports that tree trimming will continue along Lindentree Road (CR 110),, from Fairview Rd to Mineral City, between the hours of 8am and 3pm. During those times, only emergency vehicles, buses, and mail carriers will be permitted through. This work is expected to last to December 23rd.
Delaware Gazette
New home for old town hall
WESTERVILLE — The Historic Genoa Township Hall is already raised and ready to be moved by truck to a new location. Currently at 5007 Tussic Street Road, the brick building will be moved a half mile away to the eastern end of McNamara Park. The often-delayed event is expected to take place at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. Traffic will be closed on Big Walnut Road and Old 3C Highway during the move.
NBC4 Columbus
OhioHealth to acquire Appalachian hospital on Jan. 1
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — OhioHealth Corp. is expanding its Appalachian presence with the acquisition of a 13th hospital. Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center in Cambridge joins the system on Jan. 1 after a six-year arms’s length relationship, OhioHealth announced Thursday. The hospital, with its ambulance company and physician practice, is Guernsey County’s largest employer.
Level 1 Snow Emergency lifted in Delaware County
Update: Around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Delaware County cancelled its Level 1 Snow Emergency. DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Delaware County has declared a Level 1 Snow Emergency Saturday as snow showers move through central Ohio. In a Twitter post, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office warned that roads may be covered with snow and/or ice. LEVEL […]
Ohio High School student dies in Friday morning crash
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A local high school student died in a crash on Friday morning. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office says they received a 911 call at 6:08 am for a crash at Intersection of SR 16 and CR 6 in Jackson TWP. Officials say they found Stephen D. Imel (44 Y.O. male […]
3 Christmas Towns In Ohio. They’re Magical.
Ohio is home to many charming towns that come alive during the holiday season. Here are three Christmas towns in Ohio that are worth visiting:. A Beautiful Christmas TownPhoto byJamie Davies/Unsplash.
WHIZ
Barbara “Barb” L. Rock
Barbara “Barb” L. Rock, age 84 of Zanesville, passed away, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Genesis Morrison House Hospice in Zanesville, following a lengthy illness. She was born Monday, July 18, 1938, in Zanesville, the daughter of Albert Schamm and Ruth (Miles) Schamm. She was married to Charles “Chuck” Rock who preceded her in death on Saturday, January 13, 2017.
