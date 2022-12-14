ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

13 WHAM

Locally heavy snow west of Rochester

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Lake Erie will continue to produce locally heavy lake effect snow tonight and Sunday as cold air continues to pour across that lakes surface. A single band of heavy snow will move from near Buffalo to areas south of Buffalo late tonight and into Sunday. The snow will fall between 1-2" an hour underneath this snow band which will make travel very difficult at times.
ROCHESTER, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Lake Effect Snow Moves South, Impacts Chautauqua County

A band of heavy lake effect snow that impacted the Buffalo area for much of Saturday began shifting south during the evening and started to impact parts of Chautauqua County overnight. The National Weather Service in Buffalo says significant accumulations are expected within the band of snow. According to meteorologist Liz Jurkowski, the rate of snowfall may be two inches per hour as the snow continues to shift south...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Winter storm updates: The latest across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York is used to lake effect snow storms. Less than a month after November's historic storm, the region is bracing for another one. The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning for northern Erie and Genesee counties from 7 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Sunday. Heavy lake-effect snow is expected and could lead to dangerous travel with snow-covered roads and whiteout conditions. Snow totals for this region could range between 10 to 18 inches.
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Cold weekend, Snow HUGE Impact For Bills

The weekend will be a typically cold one for our region as low pressure exits the Northeast. For Rochester and the Finger Lakes it will just be brisk with passing snow showers possible. Closer to Buffalo, lake effect snow warnings are up for localized snow totals between 1 and 2...
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

2 Feet Of Snow Expected For Western New York

Many people in Western New York are waking up today to snow on the ground and plenty more snow on the way. Forecasters are calling for up to 24 inches of snow between now and Monday. The snow began late on Friday and is expected to continue through Sunday afternoon....
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Bomb Threat Made At Building In Downtown Buffalo

A bomb threat was made at a building in downtown Buffalo. A threat was also made at another building. On the morning of Friday, December 16, 2022, there was a huge police presence outside of the Erie County Courthouse and Old County Hall buildings. According to WGRZ Channel 2, a...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

One in serious condition following Davidson Ave. shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is in serious condition after he was shot on Friday night. Police say they responded just after 6:40 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of Davidson Avenue, where the 31-year-old had been shot. He was transported to ECMC and is listed in serious condition. Anyone with information is […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced the winner Sunday for the TAKE 5 drawing. The winning ticket was sold for the December 17 TAKE 5 drawing was worth $18,960.50 and was purchased at Speedway on Maple Road. The five winning numbers for the TAKE 5 game are...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Bird Avenue fire causes $450K in damages

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire on Bird Avenue on Friday caused an estimated $450,000 in damages, according to authorities. The two-alarm fire broke out at 92 Bird Avenue just after 4 p.m. Friday. Investigators say it started on the second floor of the occupied residential structure. The cause of the fire is still under […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Tonawanda man killed in shooting Friday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda man was killed in a shooting on Friday night, according to Buffalo police. The incident is said to have occurred just after 6:30 p.m. Friday near Orleans Street and Alice Avenue, where a 33-year-old male was struck multiple times. He died later on at ECMC. The incident is still […]
TONAWANDA, NY
2 On Your Side

