13 WHAM
Locally heavy snow west of Rochester
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Lake Erie will continue to produce locally heavy lake effect snow tonight and Sunday as cold air continues to pour across that lakes surface. A single band of heavy snow will move from near Buffalo to areas south of Buffalo late tonight and into Sunday. The snow will fall between 1-2" an hour underneath this snow band which will make travel very difficult at times.
chautauquatoday.com
Lake Effect Snow Moves South, Impacts Chautauqua County
A band of heavy lake effect snow that impacted the Buffalo area for much of Saturday began shifting south during the evening and started to impact parts of Chautauqua County overnight. The National Weather Service in Buffalo says significant accumulations are expected within the band of snow. According to meteorologist Liz Jurkowski, the rate of snowfall may be two inches per hour as the snow continues to shift south...
Let it snow: Village of Hamburg prepares for lake effect this weekend
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lake effect snow is going to set up right over the Southtowns again, including Hamburg. Southern Erie County was clobbered by the last storm, dumping more than six-and-a-half feet in some areas. Just a month ago there was a “Josh Allen” amount of snow in Orchard Park and Hamburg. Most of […]
Winter storm updates: The latest across WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York is used to lake effect snow storms. Less than a month after November's historic storm, the region is bracing for another one. The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning for northern Erie and Genesee counties from 7 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Sunday. Heavy lake-effect snow is expected and could lead to dangerous travel with snow-covered roads and whiteout conditions. Snow totals for this region could range between 10 to 18 inches.
13 WHAM
Cold weekend, Snow HUGE Impact For Bills
The weekend will be a typically cold one for our region as low pressure exits the Northeast. For Rochester and the Finger Lakes it will just be brisk with passing snow showers possible. Closer to Buffalo, lake effect snow warnings are up for localized snow totals between 1 and 2...
2 Feet Of Snow Expected For Western New York
Many people in Western New York are waking up today to snow on the ground and plenty more snow on the way. Forecasters are calling for up to 24 inches of snow between now and Monday. The snow began late on Friday and is expected to continue through Sunday afternoon....
Lake Effect Snow Warning for Erie County and the Bills Game
We have been dealing with pretty cold temperatures over the course of the last month or so, ever since the historic lake effect snow event that dumped over six feet of snow in part of Western New York back in November. We haven't dealt with much snow since then, but...
Bomb Threat Made At Building In Downtown Buffalo
A bomb threat was made at a building in downtown Buffalo. A threat was also made at another building. On the morning of Friday, December 16, 2022, there was a huge police presence outside of the Erie County Courthouse and Old County Hall buildings. According to WGRZ Channel 2, a...
Hamburg officials say they learned a few lessons from the November snowstorm
Hamburg's Town Supervisor and Emergency Manager say they are gearing up for the predicted snowstorm and urging the public to pay close attention to weather alerts and travel restrictions
One in serious condition following Davidson Ave. shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is in serious condition after he was shot on Friday night. Police say they responded just after 6:40 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of Davidson Avenue, where the 31-year-old had been shot. He was transported to ECMC and is listed in serious condition. Anyone with information is […]
First responders called to 2-alarm house fire on Buffalo's West Side
BUFFALO, N.Y. — First responders battled a 2-alarm house fire Friday evening on Buffalo's West Side. The fire was at 92 Bird Ave., a block east of Niagara Street and near the 190-198 split. When a 2 On Your Side photojournalist arrived at the home, where the fire began some time just after 4 p.m.
TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced the winner Sunday for the TAKE 5 drawing. The winning ticket was sold for the December 17 TAKE 5 drawing was worth $18,960.50 and was purchased at Speedway on Maple Road. The five winning numbers for the TAKE 5 game are...
Historic Restaurant In East Aurora, New York Closing?
While there has been no official word from the owners, there was a lot of discussion on Facebook this week about the future of the Globe in East Aurora. Friday morning, patrons told WYRK that they received an email from the owner confirming the news. One of the most unique...
Bird Avenue fire causes $450K in damages
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire on Bird Avenue on Friday caused an estimated $450,000 in damages, according to authorities. The two-alarm fire broke out at 92 Bird Avenue just after 4 p.m. Friday. Investigators say it started on the second floor of the occupied residential structure. The cause of the fire is still under […]
Buffalo council member: ShotSpotter gunfire detection system should be ready by mid-summer
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A pilot of the gunfire detection system ShotSpotter could be up and running in Buffalo's Masten District by July or August, according to Councilmember Ulysees O. Wingo, who has been spearheading the effort. Wingo said the city is looking at "next steps" with the company including...
Police presence outside Erie County Court and Old County Hall in downtown Buffalo following two threats
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There was a large police presence outside Erie County Court in downtown Buffalo Friday morning after someone called in two threats. Officers had Delaware Avenue blocked off near West Eagle Street around 9:50 a.m. The Erie County District Attorney's Office confirmed on Friday that a threat...
Gov. Hochul announces projects for North Tonawanda downtown revitilization
Gov. Hochul announced Thursday 14 new transformational projects in North Tonawanda as a part of the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative Award.
Buffalo USPS processing and distribution center closes out busiest week of the year
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The U.S. Postal Service has estimated it's handling 60 million packages a day this holiday season, anywhere from 80,000 to 100,000 of those packages per day are being handled by the Buffalo Processing and Distribution Center. "It's energizing this time of year," plant manager Rhonda Benton...
Tonawanda man killed in shooting Friday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda man was killed in a shooting on Friday night, according to Buffalo police. The incident is said to have occurred just after 6:30 p.m. Friday near Orleans Street and Alice Avenue, where a 33-year-old male was struck multiple times. He died later on at ECMC. The incident is still […]
