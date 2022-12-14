‘Hip Hop Nutcracker’ ballet returns to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A stubborn tenant was given an insane amount of money to leave his rent-controlled apartmentAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Kathy Hochul giving away over $50 million in funding to deal with the issue of water pollution in NY: Is that enough?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Five Great Steakhouses In New YorkWrld_FaymuzNew York City, NY
Related
pix11.com
Singing UTOG driver in NYC brings joy to passengers
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The holiday season brings a lot of cheer to New York City, and even when you have to travel across town, one UTOG driver wants to make sure the fun doesn’t stop. Karill Derosiers is a singing driver whose passion for ’80s music spills...
pix11.com
NYC celebrates first day of Hanukkah
NYC will be lighting the world's largest menorah in Grand Army Plaza, near Central Park, Sunday night. NYC will be lighting the world's largest menorah in Grand Army Plaza, near Central Park, Sunday night. Dry, cold day on tap in NY, NJ. Much of the New York City area will...
pix11.com
Serving up traditional Jewish comfort food to celebrate Hanukkah
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Sunday marks the first night of Hanukkah. Shannon Sarna, the founding editor of The Nosher and author of several cookbooks, joined New York Living on Friday to serve up some traditional Jewish comfort food in celebration of the holiday. Watch the video player above for...
pix11.com
New Yorkers urged to mask up again, but what's the right mask?
Here we go again. Care providers are once more recommending that everyone use a mask to prevent the spread of COVID throughout the holiday season as the COVID numbers continue to rise. New Yorkers urged to mask up again, but what’s the …. Here we go again. Care providers...
pix11.com
Potential white Christmas in New York City; wintery mix will end the week
NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another chilly day in and around the five boroughs as the Big Apple began drying out after a two-day rain event. Central Park checked in with an afternoon high of 44 degrees, the tenth day in a row in which temperatures were at or below average. The day started on a bright note, but many clouds mixed in the afternoon.
pix11.com
Antisemitic attacks in New York City right before Hanukkah
With just two days until the start of Hanukkah, the New York Jewish community is preparing to celebrate this eight-day festival of lights with gifts, songs and food. But because of a rise in antisemitic attacks, there is concern and caution. Antisemitic attacks in New York City right before …
pix11.com
Strong outlook for New Jersey ski season
A popular destination for skiers in New Jersey opens for the season this weekend. A popular destination for skiers in New Jersey opens for the season this weekend. Woman stabbed to death inside Midtown women’s shelter: …. Officers discovered the 27-year-old year victim with several stab wounds on the...
pix11.com
Missing NY college student found alive in Spain, family says
Kenneth DeLand, Jr., the upstate New York college student who was studying abroad in France and went missing two days after Thanksgiving, has turned up alive in Spain, according to his father. Missing NY college student found alive in Spain, …. Kenneth DeLand, Jr., the upstate New York college student...
pix11.com
Partly sunny skies and cold blustery winds this weekend in NY, NJ
The sun returns, but the chill and wind will stick around. Partly sunny skies and cold blustery winds this weekend …. The sun returns, but the chill and wind will stick around. Woman stabbed to death inside Midtown women’s shelter: …. A woman was stabbed to death inside a...
pix11.com
Tolls rising at bridges, tunnels between NY, NJ
Tolls hikes at bridges and tunnels run by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey are set, going up a dollar across the board. The Port Authority Board voted unanimously to approve the increases Thursday night. Tolls rising at bridges, tunnels between NY, NJ. Tolls hikes at bridges...
pix11.com
FDNY firefighter won't survive 20-foot fall at Brooklyn firehouse: officials
An FDNY firefighter is not expected to survive a serious head injury he sustained in a 20-foot fall at his Brooklyn firehouse earlier this week, officials announced on Friday. FDNY firefighter won’t survive 20-foot fall at Brooklyn …. An FDNY firefighter is not expected to survive a serious head...
pix11.com
A tour around the Columbus Circle Holiday Market
Step inside a winter wonderland of vendors and artisans at the Columbus Circle Holiday Market. Step inside a winter wonderland of vendors and artisans at the Columbus Circle Holiday Market. Surveillance cameras at Brooklyn subway station broke …. The transit agency’s inspector general found the video stream at three stations,...
pix11.com
Mayor Eric Adams reflects on first year in office
Mayor Eric Adams talks about the several challenges, including the pandemic, monkeypox, and subway crime, that he dealt with when he too office. Mayor Eric Adams talks about the several challenges, including the pandemic, monkeypox, and subway crime, that he dealt with when he too office. Dry, cold day on...
pix11.com
Animal sanctuary owners want to replace horse-drawn carriages with electric ones
The founders of The Gentle Barn Animal Sanctuary are planning to open their fourth location in South Salem, Westchester and said they want to strike a deal to replace New York City's Horse and Carriages with electric carriages. Animal sanctuary owners want to replace horse-drawn …. The founders of The...
pix11.com
4 injured in Brooklyn fire: FDNY
The Prospect Lefferts Gardens Apartment building's top floor started spitting out fire around 5:30 p.m. FDNY said they were able to get the fire under control in under three hours, around 8 p.m. There were four people with minor injuries, including one firefighter. 4 injured in Brooklyn fire: FDNY. The...
pix11.com
Snow largely misses NYC area, but rain and wind hover over region
Unsettled weather will continue for much of Friday as a slow-moving storm system will drift offshore. Snow largely misses NYC area, but rain and wind hover …. Unsettled weather will continue for much of Friday as a slow-moving storm system will drift offshore. Tolls rising at bridges, tunnels between NY,...
pix11.com
Man accused of groping girl, 14, on Brooklyn train
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man is accused of groping a 14-year-old girl aboard a Brooklyn subway train, police said. Juan Cantoran, 22, was arrested Saturday in connection to the Dec. 8 incident on the southbound D train, according to the NYPD. Cantoran allegedly touched the teen’s backside as the train pulled into the subway station at Utrecht Avenue and 18th Avenue at around 4:30 p.m., police said.
pix11.com
Expert shares tips on how to avoid dating scams
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Beware of dating scams this holiday season. Susan Trombetti, a matchmaker and dating expert, joined New York Living on Friday with tips on how to spot and avoid dating scams. Watch the video player for more.
pix11.com
Death of Manhattan girl, 2, ruled homicide; drugs found in system: NYPD
HARLEM, NY (PIX11) – After a year and a half, investigators have deemed a Manhattan toddler’s death a homicide due to a drug overdose, police said on Friday. Mariya Huebler, 2, was found unconscious in her home on Hamilton Place in Harlem on June 7, 2021, around 11:40 p.m. after police received a 911 call. First responders transported the toddler to Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital, where she was declared dead, authorities said.
pix11.com
Man robbed at knifepoint in the Bronx: NYPD
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects who robbed a man at knifepoint for his moped on Dec 8. A 61-year-old man was standing in front of 221 E. 188th St. when the two suspects pulled out a knife and demanded his moped around 5 a.m., police said.
