‘Hip Hop Nutcracker’ ballet returns to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another chilly day in and around the five boroughs as the Big Apple began drying out after a two-day rain event. Central Park checked in with an afternoon high of 44 degrees, the tenth day in a row in which temperatures were at or below average. The day started on a bright note, but many clouds mixed in the afternoon.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO