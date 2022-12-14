ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Delaware Gazette

Delaware city manager in line for raise

With 2022 nearing its end, the City of Delaware is finalizing appropriations for the coming year. Among those appropriations is a pay increase for longtime City Manager Tom Homan. During Monday’s meeting of the Delaware City Council, the first reading was held for an ordinance detailing Homan’s proposed pay increase....
DELAWARE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Level 1 Snow Emergency lifted in Delaware County

Update: Around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Delaware County cancelled its Level 1 Snow Emergency. DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Delaware County has declared a Level 1 Snow Emergency Saturday as snow showers move through central Ohio. In a Twitter post, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office warned that roads may be covered with snow and/or ice. LEVEL […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Does Ohio require a front license plate?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For any people who are new to Ohio, you might have noticed cars in the Buckeye State that don’t have a front license plate. There is a good explanation for that. Ohio is one of the 29 states in the USA that does not require a front license plate on vehicles […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Mill on Flax gains final approval

The Mill on Flax mixed-use development, which is expected to usher in a new era for Delaware’s east side while also beginning the transformation of the city’s riverfront, received final approval from Delaware City Council during Monday’s meeting. Council approved the final development plan for the approximately...
DELAWARE, OH
Delaware Gazette

New home for old town hall

WESTERVILLE — The Historic Genoa Township Hall is already raised and ready to be moved by truck to a new location. Currently at 5007 Tussic Street Road, the brick building will be moved a half mile away to the eastern end of McNamara Park. The often-delayed event is expected to take place at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. Traffic will be closed on Big Walnut Road and Old 3C Highway during the move.
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business

Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GaxYxj. Columbus extends lifeline to ‘nuisance’ west side …. Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GaxYxj. Storm Team 4: Morning Forecast Update for Sunday, …. Storm Team 4's meteorologist Liz McGiffin updates the forecast...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Breweries in Columbus

2022 was another big year for breweries in Columbus. Combustion expanded to Clintonville, Rockmill put their business up for sale, Goodwood opened in the Arena District and Ohio Brewing opened in Milo-Grogan. According to the Ohio Craft Brewers Association, the state officially surpassed the 400 mark with breweries this year, with around 50 of them being in Central Ohio.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Brooks Running to more than double Central Ohio presence with move to 600K SF building at Rickenbacker Logistics Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A running performance retailer is relocating its distribution center to a new facility that will more than double its Central Ohio presence. Seattle-based Brooks Running, currently located at 2829 Rohr Road in Groveport, will move to nearby 10302 Transport St. in the second quarter of 2023. The company will […]
GROVEPORT, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Lunches in Columbus

It’s the middle of the day, and you’re starving. If you’re looking for the best of the best lunch options, look no further. Our readers cast their ballots in our annual reader survey and helped us craft a list of the top lunch spots in all of Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Delaware deputy involved in deadly shooting Monday named

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Delaware County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the deputy involved in a deadly shooting Monday night. Twenty-nine-year-old Brandon Gaunt, a four-year veteran of the Delaware Co Sheriff’s Office, is on paid leave while investigators look into the incident. Gaunt is a...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Clintonville bike ride benefits dog attack victim

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – More than 200 riders signed up for a special ride to honor a woman brutally attacked by three dogs in Vinton County earlier this year. Santas and other holiday characters cycled up and down High Street Saturday morning, spreading holiday cheer. “From the Grinch to Santa to Buddy the Elf, and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Stillwater Now Stagnant

MARYSVILLE – The Marysville City Council’s decision in November to annex 263 acres of land into the city limits for the purposes of a housing development has been stopped in its tracks as the city administration was presented Wednesday with a petition that will place the choice of whether or not to annex the land directly into the hands of the city’s voters.
MARYSVILLE, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Urban Development Projects in Columbus

A flurry of construction activity continued to take place all across Columbus in 2022, and some significant urban development projects actually saw completions throughout the year. Our readers cast their votes for their favorite development project of the year, and in first place was Quarry Trails. Phase 1 of the...
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

1808Delaware

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

1808Delaware shares the stories and news of Delaware County, Ohio.

 http://1808delaware.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy