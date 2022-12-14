ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids police officer dies from surgery complications

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A longtime officer with the Cedar Rapids Police Department died this week following a surgery. David Zahn, 59, died on Thursday, December 15, at his home due to surgery complications, according to an obituary posted on the website for Cedar Memorial. He served on the Cedar Rapids Police Department for decades, along with a six-year run as the city’s Public Safety Commissioner.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Waterloo woman who abused power of attorney to steal from victim sentenced to prison

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa woman has been sentenced to more than three years in prison after abusing her position as an elderly victim’s power of attorney. Court documents say 56-year-old Shanan Smith became the victim’s power of attorney after the victim began to suffer from dementia. Smith began stealing the victim’s money and using it for her own purposes.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Waterloo Police warn of phone scams

A Cedar Rapids police officer has died after complications from a recent surgery. The first-ever Winter Fashion Ball showcased local fashion talent at the Doubletree by Hilton in downtown Cedar Rapids.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Dimione Walker sentenced to life in prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has sentenced Dimione Walker to life in prison. A jury found Walker guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting at Taboo Nightclub in April. Surveillance video from the nightclub shows him firing at Michael Valentine eight times and hitting him seven. Valentine later died.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Two passengers taken to the hospital following Cedar Falls crash

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) -Early Sunday morning, Cedar Falls Police, Fire, and Mercy One Paramedics responded to a rollover accident. This was on Highway 218 and Lone Tree Road in Cedar Falls. Two passengers were ejected. The driver somehow lost control of the vehicle before it rolled. Both passengers are...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Rebraca, Sandfort lead Iowa over SE Missouri State 106-75

The Waterloo Police Department says they've recently received many reports of fraudulent and scam phone calls.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Grinnell Police say missing man found

GRINNELL, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Grinnell said a missing man was found safe. Charlie Shores had been reported missing as of Friday morning. Grinnell Police said that was located.
GRINNELL, IA
KCRG.com

Keokuk County Emergency Management Coordinator arrested for theft

SIGOURNEY, Iowa (KCRG) - On February 10th, 2021, the Office of the State Auditor conducted an audit of the Keokuk County Emergency Management Agency (EMA). During the audit, it was determined that the Keokuk County Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Gene Smith was authorized to purchase a 2018 Chevy Silverado for the EMA.
KEOKUK COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

44 pedestrians have been struck in Scott County this year

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 39-year-old woman killed by a car Tuesday in Davenport is one of at least 44 Scott County pedestrians hit by cars this year. Three pedestrians have died in Scott County in 2022, including the woman killed this week. Another seven have been seriously injured, according...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

No one injured after a Cedar Falls Apartment Fire

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) -Early Saturday morning Cedar Falls Police, Fire, and Mercy One Paramedics responded to a fire at an apartment. This happened at 1:26 a.m. at 1813 West 8th street in Cedar Falls. The person who lived in the apartment was outside when responders got there. Officers put...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City students test-drive virtual learning tools

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday, five Iowa City West High School gathered to do what looked a lot like schoolwork. However, with 3D glasses and virtual reality headsets involved, it wasn’t work one would see in a typical classroom. The students were in Iowa EdTech Collaborative’s “Classroom of...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Two vehicle accident results in injury in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 15th, at approximately 5:10 pm, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at I-380 and Urbana Rd. Crews arrived to discover a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Chevy Silverado had collided. Occupants remained trapped in the...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Linn-Mar school district superintendent to retire

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Superintendent for the Linn-Mar Community School District said he plans to retire at the end of the school year. In a message sent to staff on Friday, Superintendent Shannon Bisgard said he notified the school board of his intention to retire, but he plans to help ensure a smooth transition to the next superintendent.
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

‘Together We Are’ campaign helps spread mental health awareness for West Delaware students

Manchester, Iowa (KCRG) -Students and staff at West Delaware Community School District are making sure the mental health of other students is not ignored. On Friday, they kicked off the “Together We Are” campaign to help address and improve students’ mental health. All three district schools had kids participate in activities promoting positive mental health.
MANCHESTER, IA

