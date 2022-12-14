Read full article on original website
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
Cedar Rapids police officer dies from surgery complications
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A longtime officer with the Cedar Rapids Police Department died this week following a surgery. David Zahn, 59, died on Thursday, December 15, at his home due to surgery complications, according to an obituary posted on the website for Cedar Memorial. He served on the Cedar Rapids Police Department for decades, along with a six-year run as the city’s Public Safety Commissioner.
Waterloo woman who abused power of attorney to steal from victim sentenced to prison
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa woman has been sentenced to more than three years in prison after abusing her position as an elderly victim’s power of attorney. Court documents say 56-year-old Shanan Smith became the victim’s power of attorney after the victim began to suffer from dementia. Smith began stealing the victim’s money and using it for her own purposes.
Waterloo Police warn of phone scams
Dimione Walker sentenced to life in prison
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has sentenced Dimione Walker to life in prison. A jury found Walker guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting at Taboo Nightclub in April. Surveillance video from the nightclub shows him firing at Michael Valentine eight times and hitting him seven. Valentine later died.
Two passengers taken to the hospital following Cedar Falls crash
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) -Early Sunday morning, Cedar Falls Police, Fire, and Mercy One Paramedics responded to a rollover accident. This was on Highway 218 and Lone Tree Road in Cedar Falls. Two passengers were ejected. The driver somehow lost control of the vehicle before it rolled. Both passengers are...
Rebraca, Sandfort lead Iowa over SE Missouri State 106-75
Grinnell Police say missing man found
GRINNELL, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Grinnell said a missing man was found safe. Charlie Shores had been reported missing as of Friday morning. Grinnell Police said that was located.
Local man uses Christmas display to raise money for suicide prevention after losing loved one
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A Christmas light display in Fairfax is raising both awareness and funds for suicide prevention. 541 Iowans died of suicide last year according to the state health department. That was down just slightly from 2020, a year that saw the most suicides amid the pandemic. Gary...
Keokuk County Emergency Management Coordinator arrested for theft
SIGOURNEY, Iowa (KCRG) - On February 10th, 2021, the Office of the State Auditor conducted an audit of the Keokuk County Emergency Management Agency (EMA). During the audit, it was determined that the Keokuk County Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Gene Smith was authorized to purchase a 2018 Chevy Silverado for the EMA.
44 pedestrians have been struck in Scott County this year
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 39-year-old woman killed by a car Tuesday in Davenport is one of at least 44 Scott County pedestrians hit by cars this year. Three pedestrians have died in Scott County in 2022, including the woman killed this week. Another seven have been seriously injured, according...
No one injured after a Cedar Falls Apartment Fire
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) -Early Saturday morning Cedar Falls Police, Fire, and Mercy One Paramedics responded to a fire at an apartment. This happened at 1:26 a.m. at 1813 West 8th street in Cedar Falls. The person who lived in the apartment was outside when responders got there. Officers put...
Winter Ball Fashion Show debuts in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids water main break closes street, repairs to take 2 weeks
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in northeast Cedar Rapids may need to find a new route for the next couple of weeks. The City of Cedar Rapids said there was a water main break at 29th Street northeast. The city says the street will be closed from A Avenue...
Iowa City students test-drive virtual learning tools
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday, five Iowa City West High School gathered to do what looked a lot like schoolwork. However, with 3D glasses and virtual reality headsets involved, it wasn’t work one would see in a typical classroom. The students were in Iowa EdTech Collaborative’s “Classroom of...
Two vehicle accident results in injury in Linn County
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 15th, at approximately 5:10 pm, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at I-380 and Urbana Rd. Crews arrived to discover a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Chevy Silverado had collided. Occupants remained trapped in the...
Linn-Mar school district superintendent to retire
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Superintendent for the Linn-Mar Community School District said he plans to retire at the end of the school year. In a message sent to staff on Friday, Superintendent Shannon Bisgard said he notified the school board of his intention to retire, but he plans to help ensure a smooth transition to the next superintendent.
‘Together We Are’ campaign helps spread mental health awareness for West Delaware students
Manchester, Iowa (KCRG) -Students and staff at West Delaware Community School District are making sure the mental health of other students is not ignored. On Friday, they kicked off the “Together We Are” campaign to help address and improve students’ mental health. All three district schools had kids participate in activities promoting positive mental health.
Medical officials emphasize he importance of firearm storage safety around the holidays
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s the time of the season where many people open their homes family members and friends. That means new people, including children, are at risk of finding unsecured firearms. That’s why Dr. Charles Jennissen always takes this time of year to remind gun owners...
Linn-Mar girls pull the upset, IC West boys defend home court in doubleheader
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The West High girls were undefeated until Linn-Mar came down I-380. The Lions held the Women of troy to just 39 points, and took home the win 49-39. On the boys side, Jack McCaffery led the Trojans in a strong second half. West took down Linn-Mar 62-43.
Iowa DNR emergency order stops C6-Zero from operating, claims water sources contaminated
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources issued an emergency order to stop C6-Zero from operating in the state of Iowa after its plant in Marengo exploded and injured more than ten people last week. The order said the facility is “a clear threat to public health...
