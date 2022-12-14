Read full article on original website
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Bakersfield Channel
$858 billion allotted in national defense funding
(KERO) — The Senate has passed a sweeping annual defense authorization by a vote of 83 to 11. The legislation authorizes $858 billion in national defense funding and rescinds the U.S. military's COVID vaccine mandate. Additionally, a nearly five percent pay raise for service members is included along with...
Bakersfield Channel
Migrants gather in Mexico as end nears for US asylum limits
REYNOSA, Mexico (AP) — Thousands of migrants packed shelters on Mexico's border with the United States on Friday as an end neared to Trump-era asylum restrictions, with fresh numbers showing that fewer single adults crossed illegally last month. Border Patrol agents stopped single adults 143,903 times along the Mexican...
