$858 billion allotted in national defense funding

(KERO) — The Senate has passed a sweeping annual defense authorization by a vote of 83 to 11. The legislation authorizes $858 billion in national defense funding and rescinds the U.S. military's COVID vaccine mandate. Additionally, a nearly five percent pay raise for service members is included along with...
Migrants gather in Mexico as end nears for US asylum limits

REYNOSA, Mexico (AP) — Thousands of migrants packed shelters on Mexico's border with the United States on Friday as an end neared to Trump-era asylum restrictions, with fresh numbers showing that fewer single adults crossed illegally last month. Border Patrol agents stopped single adults 143,903 times along the Mexican...
