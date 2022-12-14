ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 10

Roe roe James
3d ago

blame the man who pulled the trigger. he is to blame no one else. everyone blames others. teaching their kids to blame others.

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Judge warned in 2021 of gay bar attacker's shootout plans

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — (AP) — A judge dismissed the 2021 kidnapping case against the Colorado gay nightclub shooter even though she had previously raised concerns about the defendant stockpiling weapons and explosives and planning a shootout, court transcripts obtained Friday by The Associated Press reveal. Relatives, including...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopolitics.com

‘Notorious’ abortionist, clinic are unworthy of Pueblo | OPINION

It is unfortunate that the Pueblo City Council tabled a measure that would have maintained the status quo in Pueblo — no abortion clinics operating in the city. Instead, Pueblo will be home to one of the most notorious late-term abortionists in the country. If “whole life” advocates like...
PUEBLO, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Teller County December 14, 2022 Edition

James Patrick Gray, date of birth July 26, 1962 of Woodland Park, Colorado was summonsed and released on a promise to appear with charges of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, driving with excessive alcohol content, failure to provide evidence of insurance, defective stop lights and possession of an open alcohol container.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky’s Comer blames Democrats as Club Q survivors denounce anti-LGBTQ political rhetoric

Survivors of a deadly attack at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs and other advocates told a U.S. House panel Wednesday that political rhetoric and policy fights dehumanize LGBTQ people and contribute to such violence. Democrats and Republicans on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee largely sympathized with the survivors, but drew different conclusions […] The post Kentucky’s Comer blames Democrats as Club Q survivors denounce anti-LGBTQ political rhetoric appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

SNAP beneficiaries experiencing delays in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People in Colorado Springs attempting to re-enroll for Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits tell me their applications won’t be processed for six-to-eight weeks. Maya Graham, a Colorado Springs resident, says that this re-enrollment cycle has been the most difficult for her since she...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Investigator says evidence will rule murder retrial

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs woman who was convicted of murdering her three children in a house fire back in 2003 could get a new trial. An investigator who was on the case is now defending the work they did almost 20 years ago. “The investigation was extremely thorough, and the results of the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Redistricting approved by City of Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The City of Pueblo Board of Elections has reviewed and amended the distribution of the current population of the city with a redistricting of precincts in District 1 and District 2. Based upon the population and ethnicity data as provided by the City of Pueblo’s Geographic Information System (GIS) Administrator Debi Romines, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Company brings over 300 jobs into Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Friday, Dec. 16 Governor Jared Polis, Lt. Governor Primavera, and the Global Business Development Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) formally announced that Zivaro, an information technology company that specializes in serving government and national defense partners, has selected Colorado Springs, Colorado for expansion. The company’s […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
hamiltonpawprint.com

Suspect in Colorado Nightclub Shooting Charged

Suspect in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub massacre is charged with 305 counts, including murder and hate crimes. The suspect in last month’s deadly rampage at a Colorado nightclub was charged with 305 charges of criminal counts.There will be a lot of evidence, prosecutors said Wednesday. Anderson Lee Aldrich is suspected of killing five people and wounding 17 on November 19, 2022, at a nightclub in Colorado springs. Police said there were 12 other victims but with no injuries. Fierro, an army veteran who owns a local brewery, said he was celebrating a birthday with family members when the suspect came in shooting. He says the suspect had some sort of protection on and he ran at him and pulled him down and brutally beat him until police arrived. Fierro’s daughter’s longtime boyfriend, Raymond Green Vance, 22, was killed. His daughter hurt her knee as she ran for cover. Fierro also injured his hands, knees, abdomen and ankle while stopping the shooter. The suspect remains in the hospital but is expected to make an appearance in court in the next few days.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Homicide investigation underway in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in southeast Colorado Springs Saturday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said the call came in around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Airport Road and Circle Drive. The two others who were shot The post Homicide investigation underway in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX 28 Spokane

2 adult wives of polygamist group leader, Samuel Bateman, make appearances in court

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Two adult wives of polygamist group leader, Samuel Bateman, have appearances in federal magistrate court for status hearings on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Flagstaff, Arizona. Donnae Barlow and Naomi Bistline face charges of kidnapping, obstruction, and tampering with or destroying evidence in an official investigation after eight child wives of Bateman were found in Spokane, fleeing investigators.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
NBC News

NBC News

562K+
Followers
63K+
Post
366M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy