Read full article on original website
Roe roe James
3d ago
blame the man who pulled the trigger. he is to blame no one else. everyone blames others. teaching their kids to blame others.
Reply(1)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado Springs Downtown Skating Rink Hosts Special Events This WeekendColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Holiday Events This Weekend in Colorado Springs (December 16-18)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Two Colorado cities make list of top 50 dog-friendly citiesSara B. HansenDenver, CO
The Broadmoor Hotel Is a Must-See Holiday Showpiece in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Colorado Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenColorado State
Related
Judge warned in 2021 of gay bar attacker's shootout plans
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — (AP) — A judge dismissed the 2021 kidnapping case against the Colorado gay nightclub shooter even though she had previously raised concerns about the defendant stockpiling weapons and explosives and planning a shootout, court transcripts obtained Friday by The Associated Press reveal. Relatives, including...
'Super leftist Villain' Colorado school board candidate praises equity council for being completely White
A 'Super Leftist Villain' teacher running for Colorado Springs school board praised a union equity council for being comprised entirely of White people.
coloradopolitics.com
‘Notorious’ abortionist, clinic are unworthy of Pueblo | OPINION
It is unfortunate that the Pueblo City Council tabled a measure that would have maintained the status quo in Pueblo — no abortion clinics operating in the city. Instead, Pueblo will be home to one of the most notorious late-term abortionists in the country. If “whole life” advocates like...
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Teller County December 14, 2022 Edition
James Patrick Gray, date of birth July 26, 1962 of Woodland Park, Colorado was summonsed and released on a promise to appear with charges of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, driving with excessive alcohol content, failure to provide evidence of insurance, defective stop lights and possession of an open alcohol container.
Alleged Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood shooter Robert Dear set for status conference Friday
The state case of Robert Lewis Dear Jr., the man who allegedly killed three people at a Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood in 2015, is set for another status conference on Friday morning. At Dear's most recent status conference in October, attorneys stated that until there is a resolution at the...
Kentucky’s Comer blames Democrats as Club Q survivors denounce anti-LGBTQ political rhetoric
Survivors of a deadly attack at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs and other advocates told a U.S. House panel Wednesday that political rhetoric and policy fights dehumanize LGBTQ people and contribute to such violence. Democrats and Republicans on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee largely sympathized with the survivors, but drew different conclusions […] The post Kentucky’s Comer blames Democrats as Club Q survivors denounce anti-LGBTQ political rhetoric appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KKTV
SNAP beneficiaries experiencing delays in El Paso County
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People in Colorado Springs attempting to re-enroll for Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits tell me their applications won’t be processed for six-to-eight weeks. Maya Graham, a Colorado Springs resident, says that this re-enrollment cycle has been the most difficult for her since she...
Minnesota man who said he idolized mass shooters arrested after building arsenal of weapons, FBI says
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota man who said he idolized the shooter who killed five people at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs and was building an arsenal of automatic weapons to use against police was arrested this week as he tried to buy grenades from an FBI informant, according to charges filed this week.
Judge warned that suspect in Colorado Club Q shooting could be planning violence
The judge in a 2021 kidnapping case against the man accused in last month's deadly rampage at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ club had warned that the suspected shooter could be planning violence. The 22-year-old has been charged with murder, attempted murder, assault and bias-motivated crimes in the Nov. 19 attack...
Investigator says evidence will rule murder retrial
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs woman who was convicted of murdering her three children in a house fire back in 2003 could get a new trial. An investigator who was on the case is now defending the work they did almost 20 years ago. “The investigation was extremely thorough, and the results of the […]
Colorado Crime History: The Murder of Kelsey Grammer’s Sister in 1975
It's one of those stories where you hear about it for the first time, and wonder if why you hadn't before; maybe you were too young, maybe it just fell off your radar. It comes up, because the man charged in the killing was just up for parole. There's really...
Redistricting approved by City of Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The City of Pueblo Board of Elections has reviewed and amended the distribution of the current population of the city with a redistricting of precincts in District 1 and District 2. Based upon the population and ethnicity data as provided by the City of Pueblo’s Geographic Information System (GIS) Administrator Debi Romines, […]
KRDO
Customers of closed Colorado Springs gym say they are still being charged
COLORADO SPRINGS Colo. (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs gym abruptly closed a few days after Thanksgiving. Despite the closing, several customers say the gym is still charging them for monthly dues. Forsham Williams Jr., a registered sex offender, ran North Academy Fitness in the Chapel Hills plaza off N. Academy Blvd....
Company brings over 300 jobs into Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Friday, Dec. 16 Governor Jared Polis, Lt. Governor Primavera, and the Global Business Development Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) formally announced that Zivaro, an information technology company that specializes in serving government and national defense partners, has selected Colorado Springs, Colorado for expansion. The company’s […]
Colorado Springs police allegedly used excessive force on Black homeless veteran: Lawyers
Attorneys representing a homeless veteran in Colorado Springs are calling for criminal charges to be filed against Colorado Springs police after the alleged beating of the Black man during a traffic stop. "What the f--- did I do?" Gadson can be heard asking Colorado Springs police repeatedly in body-worn camera...
KKTV
Colorado Springs neighborhood shelter-in-place order lifted after suspect reportedly shot at police
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody after allegedly shooting at police and barricading himself inside a home overnight. Police responded to the area of Willamette and Institute at 3 a.m. Sunday after a caller said a relative was randomly shooting a gun. The suspect was allegedly still shooting off his firearm when officers pulled up.
hamiltonpawprint.com
Suspect in Colorado Nightclub Shooting Charged
Suspect in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub massacre is charged with 305 counts, including murder and hate crimes. The suspect in last month’s deadly rampage at a Colorado nightclub was charged with 305 charges of criminal counts.There will be a lot of evidence, prosecutors said Wednesday. Anderson Lee Aldrich is suspected of killing five people and wounding 17 on November 19, 2022, at a nightclub in Colorado springs. Police said there were 12 other victims but with no injuries. Fierro, an army veteran who owns a local brewery, said he was celebrating a birthday with family members when the suspect came in shooting. He says the suspect had some sort of protection on and he ran at him and pulled him down and brutally beat him until police arrived. Fierro’s daughter’s longtime boyfriend, Raymond Green Vance, 22, was killed. His daughter hurt her knee as she ran for cover. Fierro also injured his hands, knees, abdomen and ankle while stopping the shooter. The suspect remains in the hospital but is expected to make an appearance in court in the next few days.
Colorado Springs Christmas display offers gift of giving
Wandering through the Stetson Hills neighborhood, you might be drawn to a home radiating red and green light. Maybe you’ve been lured by the sound of Christmas jingles, or the garden of holiday inflatables. Perhaps it’s the Nativity scene, a simple silhouette of a holy night. While the...
Homicide investigation underway in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in southeast Colorado Springs Saturday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said the call came in around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Airport Road and Circle Drive. The two others who were shot The post Homicide investigation underway in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
FOX 28 Spokane
2 adult wives of polygamist group leader, Samuel Bateman, make appearances in court
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Two adult wives of polygamist group leader, Samuel Bateman, have appearances in federal magistrate court for status hearings on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Flagstaff, Arizona. Donnae Barlow and Naomi Bistline face charges of kidnapping, obstruction, and tampering with or destroying evidence in an official investigation after eight child wives of Bateman were found in Spokane, fleeing investigators.
NBC News
562K+
Followers
63K+
Post
366M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 10