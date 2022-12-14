ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do You Love Paddleboarding? Here’s Why You Should Check Out Roanoke

By stuart
 3 days ago
Roanoke Virginia is located just a stone’s throw from the state border with West Virginia and is without a doubt one of the best places in the entire state to go paddleboarding – or to take up water sports of any kind. The reason for this is that there are literally tons of lakes in the surrounding area, as well as an extensive river network, and loads of creeks.

If you are interested in going paddleboarding and are in the Roanoke area, then why not take a trip to one of the city’s many nearby lakes? This post will tell you about some of the most popular of these lakes.

Smith Mountain Lake is without a doubt this list’s best lake for those interested in water sports and it’s a great place to go paddleboarding. If you want to know more about paddleboarding (and what makes a lake good for it), then you can learn more about that here , on one of the web’s foremost water sports blogs. Smith Mountain Lake is only a 45-minute drive from Roanoke. It is a large lake, very popular for camping. It’s also a popular place for people to go fishing and kayaking.

Mountain Lake

Mountain Lake is about an hour’s drive from Roanoke. It is a popular place for kayakers, paddleboarders, and fishermen. It’s also a great place to go canoeing. The lake completely dried out at one point but has now been partially refilled. It was also used in the film Dirty Dancing, which adds to its mystique. There are a number of motels, hotels, and lodges in the area. If you are not sold on camping, then you can always stay in one of these. Because the lake is an hour’s drive from Roanoke, staying overnight could be a good way of maximizing your time on the lake.

Otter Lake

Otter Lake is another great place to go paddleboarding in Virginia. It’s an immensely popular lake with hikers because there are lots of trails in the surrounding area. It’s not especially far from Roanoke, making it a great option for people who’re short on time (or just hate driving long distances). There are camping facilities on the lake as well as a café that you can visit. Unlike the other lakes listed here though, it’s not that big. The lake and surrounding park are only 7 acres. Despite its small size though, it should still be high up on your list of places to visit.

Carvins Core Reservoir

Carvins Core Reservoir is the closest lake to Roanoke featured on this list so far. It’s around a 25-minute drive, depending on the traffic. It is also one of the largest lakes featured here so far. The lake is very popular among paddleboarders, because of its large size. It’s even possible to rent a motorboat, although there are restrictions on how fast you can travel. Exceeding the lake’s speed limits will result in you being asked to leave (and potentially even being banned in the future). The lake has good facilities, like a café, and even a store where you can rent water sports equipment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rFwiI_0jidQH1g00 Leesville Lake

Leesville Lake is also located about an hour’s drive from Roanoke . If you’re looking for somewhere quiet to go paddleboarding, then skip Leesville Lake. Leesville Lake is a very busy spot. It’s common to find people out on the lake at all times of day, throughout the year. It’s also immensely popular with fishermen. If you enjoy fishing, then it should be at the top of your list of places to go. You can catch some very big bass in this lake, as well as other species of fish. It is a reservoir that is situated on the Roanoke River.

Roanoke River

The Roanoke River can be a great place to go paddleboarding too. However, it is important to note that in places, the river’s water runs very quickly, making it unsuitable for paddleboarding. It can also be rocky in places. If you plan on going paddleboarding on the river, then find a quiet stretch to visit. In addition to finding a quiet stretch, make sure that you wear a lifejacket, just in case you run into rough water. If you are not an experienced paddleboarder and do not have a lifejacket, you could be thrown from your paddleboard and drown.

Moncove Lake

Many consider Moncove Lake to be one of Virginia’s best-kept secrets. However, the reason it has featured so low on this list is because of how far it is from Roanoke. Moncove Lake is over an hour and a half’s drive away. However, despite the lake’s distance from Roanoke, there are camping facilities on site. This means that if you want to visit but do not have the time to go there and back, then you can always bring a tent and set it up. Alternatively, if you have an RV, then you can park there overnight and visit the lake in the daytime.

Lake Moomaw

Lake Moomaw is the furthest lake from Roanoke featured on this list. It takes around two hours to get there. However, it is one of the largest lakes, and one of the most popular. It’s a very busy place in the summer, especially with swimmers. If you have never been before, then it is worth a visit . When the weather’s hot there’s really nowhere else like it in all of Virginia. The lake is largely undeveloped, which makes it very beautiful. There are hiking trails, too.

Claytor Lake

Finally, we arrive at Claytor Lake. Claytor Lake is a good place to go paddleboarding, though it’s not as good as the others listed here so far. If you do want to visit Claytor Lake, then time your visit for a weekday, when it’s less busy. Claytor Lake can get extremely busy and is busy throughout the year. It is located on the New River and has good facilities, camping areas, and a café.

As shown in this article, Roanoke is a great place to go paddleboarding. There are lots of different places for you to go there, or in the city’s immediate area. Make sure to do your research before settling on a lake, so you can select the one that’s right for you.

TheRoanokeStar.com offers News / Sports / Arts & Culture and Business coverage for the Roanoke Valley and Southwest Virginia as well as Columnists and Commentary pieces

