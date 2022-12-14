Threatened by mining, Nevada's rare Tiehm's buckwheat listed as endangered

Tiehm’s buckwheat, a low-growing perennial herb threatened by a proposed Nevada lithium mine, was listed as an endangered species Wednesday by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The Fish and Wildlife Service also designated 910 acres administered by the Bureau of Land Management in the Rhyolite Ridge area of the Silver Peak Range, approximately 120 miles southeast of Reno, as critical habitat to help conserve the imperiled plant.

Ioneer, an Australian mining company, has proposed a 1,000 foot-deep open-pit lithium mine at Rhyolite Ridge. Tiehm’s buckwheat was first discovered at the site in 1983 and is not known to grow anywhere else.

The critical habitat designation creates a 500-meter buffer around the plant’s sole habitat. It does not impact land ownership in the area.

Development of the proposed mine would destroy nearly all its habitat, according to Patrick Donnelly, Great Basin Director for the Center for Biological Diversity. In 2019, the center petitioned the Fish and Wildlife Service to protect the buckwheat; in 2021 it filed a lawsuit.

In 2020, about 40 percent of the plant’s population was destroyed when more than 17,000 plants were dug up over a several-month period. Under the direction of the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, a team from the University of Nevada, Reno surveyed the damage and came to the conclusion the damage was incurred by wildlife, not humans, as the Center for Biological Diversity alleged.

As of 2021, fewer than 44,000 individual plants were known to exist.

Ioneer supports the listing of Tiehm’s buckwheat as an endangered species and critical habitat designation, Managing Director Bernard Rowe said in a press release. “Our operations have and will continue to avoid all Tiehm’s buckwheat populations.”

In July, Ioneer revised its plan of operations to avoid direct impact on all Tiehm’s buckwheat populations and minimize disturbances within designated critical habitat. The company is also operating a greenhouse in Nevada to grow plants from seed.

The center disagrees that Ioneer is looking out for the tiny plant.

Ioneer’s operating plan proposed avoiding a tiny island of land containing 75 percent of the buckwheat population, then surrounding that island with an open pit mine and tailings dumps within just 12 feet of the buckwheat, according to the center.

Amy Alonzo covers the outdoors, recreation and environment for Nevada and Lake Tahoe. Reach her at aalonzo@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Threatened by mining, Nevada's rare Tiehm's buckwheat listed as endangered