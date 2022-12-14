Read full article on original website
Shiawassee County receives $680K grant to plan for mega site development
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI - A major infrastructure upgrade is coming soon to Shiawassee County. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced in a news release it has awarded Shiawassee County government a $680,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to support planning activities for future development of a land site located in Vernon Township and the city of Durand, which would become one of Michigan’s top potential mega sites for new businesses and jobs.
Great Lakes Water Authority to provide $1.5M to Flint residents
FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) -- The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) Board of Directors approved the transfer of more than $1.5 million in additional funding for Flint residents through its Water Residential Assistance Program (WRAP).WRAP is a two-year program that aids eligible households through water bill credits, arrearage assistance, and water conservation assistance.The new WRAP Income Based Program (IBP) is one of the most impactful programs in the nation, offering bill credits based on household income and amount of the water and sewer bill. After bill credits are applied, the amount the household is expected to pay is three percent of...
‘Symbol of hope’: Flint mayor invites community to city tree lighting ceremony
FLINT, MI — Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley invites the Flint community to attend the traditional tree lighting ceremony next week. The tree lighting is set to take place at 5:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19 outside Flint City Hall, 1101 Saginaw St. This year, the City of Flint’s Junior Mayors...
WNEM
Elementary school makes meals for those in need
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County school is spreading holiday cheer while helping provide food for those in need. “The need is always there for our families,” said Rachel Turner, the Freeman Elementary School Principal. Educators worked alongside volunteers Saturday to make sure no one is hungry this...
Consumers Energy moves mid-Michigan center out of Lansing
For the past 60 years, the Consumers Energy Mid-Michigan Operations Center has made Lansing its home, but now, things are changing.
Engineering firm reaches settlement in Flint water case
Details of the agreement between the families and Lockwood, Andrews & Newman, known as LAN, were not publicly disclosed in federal court in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Saginaw Heritage senior Zar’ria Mitchell finds record-setting groove
SAGINAW, MI – On Christmas, Zar’ria Mitchell expects to see a familiar-shaped present under the tree. Because what parents promise, Santa delivers.
Flint GM plants give eight local nonprofits $270K in community impact grants
FLINT, MI -- Eight local nonprofit organizations will share in $270,000 in grants from General Motors, the company announced in a ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 14. GM recognized recipients during a Flint-Genesee Chamber of Commerce luncheon, awarding grants to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Flint, Communities First, Factory Two, the Flint River Watershed Coalition, Friends of McFarlan Park, Kettering University, the Neighborhood Engagement Hub, and United Way of Genesee County.
Charcuterie, beer and wine shop in the works at Berridge apartments in Flint
FLINT, MI -- When the old Berridge Hotel was gutted, renovated and repurposed as apartments in 2008, the ground floor was left open for businesses to provide services for the Carriage Town neighborhood. Roughly 14 years later, that vision might finally take root. The Flint City Council has approved a...
‘True example of a leader:’ Flint community remembers Bryant ‘BB’ Nolden for dedication, initiative
FLINT, MI – Bryant “BB” Nolden often joked about a memory he shared with a colleague years ago on Flint City Council. It was the day of a council meeting when a big vote was taking place and Nolden wasn’t feeling well. Delrico Loyd, who he served on council with Nolden before becoming great friends, told him he needed to get up and come to the meeting.
WILX-TV
Lansing School District to merge 4 elementary schools into 2
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting the 2023-24 school year, students at Reo Elementary School and Kendon Elementary School will be transitioning to different schools. The Lansing School District confirmed the merger of four schools Thursday night. Reo Elementary students will be transitioned into Attwood and Kendon students will transition into...
New Planet Fitness now open on Tittabawassee in Saginaw
KOCHVILLE TWP, MI — Planet Fitness is now open on Tittabawassee Road in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township. The new gym, located at 2270 Tittabawassee Road, opened its doors to customers on Friday, Dec. 16. A grand opening celebration is planned for Wednesday, Dec. 21. Planet Fitness is located...
abc12.com
Mourners stream into Berston Field House to remember Bryant Nolden
A steady stream of mourners streamed into the Berston Field House in Flint to remember Bryant "BB" Nolden, who saved the center from closing and served his community in innumerable ways. Mourners stream into Berston Field House to remember Bryant Nolden. Community members prepared to say their final goodbyes to...
kisswtlz.com
Genesee County Crime Stoppers Offering New Incentive to Combat Crime
Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a new incentive to help reduce violent crime and get criminals off the streets. As of Sunday, violent crime is down in Flint. With the hopes of keeping up the momentum, Crime Stopper is offering a reward of $500 for tips that help lead to the arrest of a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
Subscribe to your doctor? One Flint physician says yes
FLINT, MI - Subscribing to a doctor’s office might sound a bit farfetched, but one Flint doctor says doing so will lower healthcare costs and create a more personalized experience for patients. Dr. Aisha Harris is set to open Harris Family Health, Flint’s first direct primary care clinic in...
Engineering company agrees to settle Flint kids water crisis case
FLINT, MI -- An engineering firm accused of negligence during the Flint water crisis has agreed to settle a civil lawsuit filed on behalf of four children who claimed they suffered brain damage because of their exposure to city water. Lockwood Andrews & Newman has agreed to an undisclosed settlement...
This Saginaw church is a lifeline for neighbors in need
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw’s New Beginnings Ministries Outreach is more than a church; it’s a lifeline for the neighbors and community members who rely on it for food, clothing and other essential services during the holiday season and all year long. Every Sunday, dozens of families worship...
MLive.com
Crime Stoppers anounces new incentive for reporting felon in possession of firearm
Crime Stoppers anounces new incentive for reporting felon in possession of firearm. Al Jakubowski, Crime Stoppers Board Member, speaks during a Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County press conference announcing a new incentive program offering a reward of $500 for tips that lead to the arrest of a felon in possession of a firearm during a press release at Flint olice Department Headquarters on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Get Photo.
Have an old flag? Funeral home accepting flag donations for veteran cremations
BAY CITY, MI - Have an old, tattered and threadbare U.S. flag? Whatever you do, do not throw it in the trash - U.S. code mandates that the country’s flags be properly and respectfully disposed of. Skorupski Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services launched a new flag retirement program...
WNEM
Grand Blanc Twp. hospital gets bad press from NYT investigative report
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. A woman in Grand Blanc Township said she feels devastated after a porch pirate stole a package with priceless keepsakes of her late husband inside. Hana's Garden honors victims of Oxford High School shooting. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
