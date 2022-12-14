ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Shiawassee County receives $680K grant to plan for mega site development

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI - A major infrastructure upgrade is coming soon to Shiawassee County. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced in a news release it has awarded Shiawassee County government a $680,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to support planning activities for future development of a land site located in Vernon Township and the city of Durand, which would become one of Michigan’s top potential mega sites for new businesses and jobs.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
Great Lakes Water Authority to provide $1.5M to Flint residents

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) -- The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) Board of Directors approved the transfer of more than $1.5 million in additional funding for Flint residents through its Water Residential Assistance Program (WRAP).WRAP is a two-year program that aids eligible households through water bill credits, arrearage assistance, and water conservation assistance.The new WRAP Income Based Program (IBP) is one of the most impactful programs in the nation, offering bill credits based on household income and amount of the water and sewer bill. After bill credits are applied, the amount the household is expected to pay is three percent of...
FLINT, MI
Elementary school makes meals for those in need

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County school is spreading holiday cheer while helping provide food for those in need. “The need is always there for our families,” said Rachel Turner, the Freeman Elementary School Principal. Educators worked alongside volunteers Saturday to make sure no one is hungry this...
FLINT, MI
Flint GM plants give eight local nonprofits $270K in community impact grants

FLINT, MI -- Eight local nonprofit organizations will share in $270,000 in grants from General Motors, the company announced in a ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 14. GM recognized recipients during a Flint-Genesee Chamber of Commerce luncheon, awarding grants to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Flint, Communities First, Factory Two, the Flint River Watershed Coalition, Friends of McFarlan Park, Kettering University, the Neighborhood Engagement Hub, and United Way of Genesee County.
FLINT, MI
‘True example of a leader:’ Flint community remembers Bryant ‘BB’ Nolden for dedication, initiative

FLINT, MI – Bryant “BB” Nolden often joked about a memory he shared with a colleague years ago on Flint City Council. It was the day of a council meeting when a big vote was taking place and Nolden wasn’t feeling well. Delrico Loyd, who he served on council with Nolden before becoming great friends, told him he needed to get up and come to the meeting.
FLINT, MI
Lansing School District to merge 4 elementary schools into 2

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting the 2023-24 school year, students at Reo Elementary School and Kendon Elementary School will be transitioning to different schools. The Lansing School District confirmed the merger of four schools Thursday night. Reo Elementary students will be transitioned into Attwood and Kendon students will transition into...
New Planet Fitness now open on Tittabawassee in Saginaw

KOCHVILLE TWP, MI — Planet Fitness is now open on Tittabawassee Road in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township. The new gym, located at 2270 Tittabawassee Road, opened its doors to customers on Friday, Dec. 16. A grand opening celebration is planned for Wednesday, Dec. 21. Planet Fitness is located...
SAGINAW, MI
Mourners stream into Berston Field House to remember Bryant Nolden

A steady stream of mourners streamed into the Berston Field House in Flint to remember Bryant "BB" Nolden, who saved the center from closing and served his community in innumerable ways. Mourners stream into Berston Field House to remember Bryant Nolden. Community members prepared to say their final goodbyes to...
FLINT, MI
Genesee County Crime Stoppers Offering New Incentive to Combat Crime

Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a new incentive to help reduce violent crime and get criminals off the streets. As of Sunday, violent crime is down in Flint. With the hopes of keeping up the momentum, Crime Stopper is offering a reward of $500 for tips that help lead to the arrest of a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Engineering company agrees to settle Flint kids water crisis case

FLINT, MI -- An engineering firm accused of negligence during the Flint water crisis has agreed to settle a civil lawsuit filed on behalf of four children who claimed they suffered brain damage because of their exposure to city water. Lockwood Andrews & Newman has agreed to an undisclosed settlement...
FLINT, MI
Crime Stoppers anounces new incentive for reporting felon in possession of firearm

Crime Stoppers anounces new incentive for reporting felon in possession of firearm. Al Jakubowski, Crime Stoppers Board Member, speaks during a Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County press conference announcing a new incentive program offering a reward of $500 for tips that lead to the arrest of a felon in possession of a firearm during a press release at Flint olice Department Headquarters on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Get Photo.
FLINT, MI
Saginaw, MI
