More governors issue bans against TikTok on government devices

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Three more governors joined the list of states with TikTok bans over a fear of national security risks.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is among three governors to ban TikTok from state-owned devices, adding to the growing list of Republican-led states to take similar actions. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI

The bans were issued for state-owned devices, barring state agencies from subscribing to the popular social media platform. Alabama, North Dakota and Iowa's governors are the latest to restrict use of the app, which is owned by ByteDance, a tech company based in Beijing.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey revealed her memorandum to prohibit TikTok on Monday.

"Disturbingly, TikTok harvests vast amounts of data from its users, much of which has no legitimate connection to the app's supposed purpose of video sharing," Ivey wrote.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' directive came with a similar message.

"It is clear that TikTok represents a national security risk to our country and I refuse to subject the citizens of Iowa to that risk," she said. "They trust us with their personal and confidential information and we will take every step possible to protect it, including from the Chinese government. The safety of Iowans is my number one priority and that includes their cybersecurity."

In November, FBI director Christopher Wray said there are several security concerns tied to TikTok. During a Homeland Security Committee meeting, he described the potential risks the app imposes such as allowing the Chinese government to "control data on millions of users," control software or manipulate advertising algorithms.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum cited the concerns of the FBI in an executive order signed Tuesday.

"Protecting citizens' data is our top priority, and our IT professionals have determined, in consultation with federal officials, that TikTok raises multiple flags in terms of the amount of data it collects and how that data may be shared with and used by the Chinese government," he said. "Reducing this security risk is the right thing to do, and we would offer [North Dakota Information Technology's] support to assist and advise any partner entities that wish to pursue similar measures."

On Tuesday, Sen. Marco Rubio , R-Fla., introduced legislation to ban TikTok from operating in the United States. Reps. Mike Gallagher, R-Wisc., and Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., are introducing the legislation in the House as well.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state agencies to immediately ban TikTok while calling for the state's public safety and information technology arms to prepare plans for at-risk agencies by Jan. 15. Maryland, South Carolina, Nebraska and South Dakota have taken similar measures.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com