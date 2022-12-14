ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

More governors issue bans against TikTok on government devices

By Joe Fisher
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Three more governors joined the list of states with TikTok bans over a fear of national security risks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oZbhz_0jidPt5j00
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is among three governors to ban TikTok from state-owned devices, adding to the growing list of Republican-led states to take similar actions. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI

The bans were issued for state-owned devices, barring state agencies from subscribing to the popular social media platform. Alabama, North Dakota and Iowa's governors are the latest to restrict use of the app, which is owned by ByteDance, a tech company based in Beijing.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey revealed her memorandum to prohibit TikTok on Monday.

"Disturbingly, TikTok harvests vast amounts of data from its users, much of which has no legitimate connection to the app's supposed purpose of video sharing," Ivey wrote.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' directive came with a similar message.

"It is clear that TikTok represents a national security risk to our country and I refuse to subject the citizens of Iowa to that risk," she said. "They trust us with their personal and confidential information and we will take every step possible to protect it, including from the Chinese government. The safety of Iowans is my number one priority and that includes their cybersecurity."

In November, FBI director Christopher Wray said there are several security concerns tied to TikTok. During a Homeland Security Committee meeting, he described the potential risks the app imposes such as allowing the Chinese government to "control data on millions of users," control software or manipulate advertising algorithms.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum cited the concerns of the FBI in an executive order signed Tuesday.

"Protecting citizens' data is our top priority, and our IT professionals have determined, in consultation with federal officials, that TikTok raises multiple flags in terms of the amount of data it collects and how that data may be shared with and used by the Chinese government," he said. "Reducing this security risk is the right thing to do, and we would offer [North Dakota Information Technology's] support to assist and advise any partner entities that wish to pursue similar measures."

On Tuesday, Sen. Marco Rubio , R-Fla., introduced legislation to ban TikTok from operating in the United States. Reps. Mike Gallagher, R-Wisc., and Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., are introducing the legislation in the House as well.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state agencies to immediately ban TikTok while calling for the state's public safety and information technology arms to prepare plans for at-risk agencies by Jan. 15. Maryland, South Carolina, Nebraska and South Dakota have taken similar measures.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 90

T Mart
3d ago

when you're working you shouldn't be on any social media Networks ought to be doing your job so I don't see a big deal at all a lot of people's jobs are not allowed to be on their phones at all

Reply(7)
23
neal
3d ago

why not stop all government devices from being able to download any items not already installed for use? a block on all non-government needed use. make all pay for their own phone usage that does not pertain to their job. day ends at 5pm phone use ends at 5pm.

Reply(1)
6
KantSeeThisEndingWell
3d ago

Excellent. Funny how Adolph Biden rules by tyrannical decree unless it would actually be a benefit - then he disappears. But we know A-so Joe wouldn’t make a move against his slopey homies in China.

Reply
8
Related
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Prominent Republican Senator Announces Run for Governor

Moore Capito, the son of prominent Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito, has announced that he is running for governor in the state of West Virginia, The Hill reports. “Join me as I seek my party’s nomination for Governor of West Virginia in ‘24. Together, we can build a West Virginia that makes our young people proud to call home and champions freedom to conduct business how you want,” Moore Capito wrote on Twitter.
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
GEORGIA STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

13 Republican senators, including Johnson, call for vote on amendment to end military vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON — Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and a dozen of his Republican colleagues are calling for the Senate to vote on an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act of 2023 that would prohibit the military from discharging servicemembers solely based on their COVID-19 vaccination status. In a letter to Republican leaders in the Senate, the 13 lawmakers said they...
WISCONSIN STATE
Salon

Ron DeSantis' gruesome campaign plan: I'm the genius who defeated COVID — and let thousands die

The House of Representatives passed an $858 billion National Defense Authorization bill on Thursday and it now heads to the Senate where it is also expected to pass. This legislation funds a pay hike and aid for Taiwan and Ukraine, circumventing the battles that presumptive House Speaker Kevin McCarthy promises are on the way for all funding measures in the new Congress. But the Republicans did win one skirmish: they managed to include a rollback of the COVID vaccine mandate for military personnel on the dubious grounds that it is limiting recruitment because so many would-be heroes refuse to get the jab. (The Pentagon rejects that assertion.) Democratic congressional leaders obviously felt it was the better part of valor to pass the Ukraine funding before Marjorie Taylor Greene's shock troops get veto power, so they let this one go.
FLORIDA STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
499K+
Followers
70K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy