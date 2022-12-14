Read full article on original website
More than 50 firefighters respond to large fire in downtown Syracuse high-rise
Syracuse, N.Y. — A large fire Saturday night forced the evacuation of Icon Tower, a high-rise of apartments, offices and retail space in downtown Syracuse. At 7:14 p.m. someone called 911 to report smoke in the building at 344 S. Warren St., Fire Chief Michael Monds said. Firefighters arrived...
Fire in Downtown Syracuse Apartment Building
Syracuse, N.Y. — On Saturday, December 17, at around 7:15 p.m., firefighters were alerted to a possible fire at the Icon Towers Apartment Complex. Upon arrival, they noted smoke coming from the 10th floor of the 11-floor building. Syracuse Fire Department says crews made their way to that floor...
Structure Fire In The City Of Oswego Under Investigation
OSWEGO – At approximately 8:30 a.m today, the Oswego DPW crews alerted the Oswego Fire Department of smoke coming from a vacant structure on Mitchell Street. After arriving on scene, Oswego Fire Department personnel located a large body of fire burning in the rear of the vacant warehouse located at 91 Mitchell Street.
Update: Route 31 in Clay reopened after reported rollover crash
Update: Route 31 is reopened. Clay, N.Y. — Route 31 in Clay is closed Saturday night after a reported rollover crash, according to dispatches. At 10:45 p.m. someone called 911 to report they were rear-ended and then a car was on its roof, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
Cortland County firefighter diverts plow route to save man from freezing water
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Like most snowy mornings, 21-year-old Jonathan Alteri was up around 2:00 a.m. to brave the slick roads in his plow truck. A few hours into clearing driveways, his volunteer fire radio blared. Sliding off a hilly curve, a driver crashed his pick-up truck into a...
Central NY communities rally to provide snow plows, equipment after fire destroys tiny village’s DPW
Camden, N.Y. — Just days before the snow storm hit this week, a fire ripped through the Camden village Department of Public Works building, destroying the structure and all of the equipment. That left the village of about 2,700 people with no snow plows to clear the roads. That’s...
5 displaced after kitchen fire on Syracuse’s North Side, firefighters say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Five people were displaced Tuesday after a fire broke out in a North Side home’s kitchen in Syracuse, firefighters said. Firefighters were called around 2:39 p.m. to the two-family house in the 400 block of 2nd North Street. Black smoke was coming from a second floor window, said Lt. John Suits, a spokesman for the Syracuse Fire Department.
Structure fire in the town of Hopewell
When deputies arrived on the scene, flames were seen on the first floor of the house.
Syracuse Police Department discusses winter crime and car safety kits
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses crime statistics during the winter, moving cars for plows, and winter safety kits in cars. Watch...
Two-car crash in Schuyler kills a Utica man
HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have reported that a Utica man was killed in a fatal two-car crash that occurred in the Town of Schuyler on December 13th. Around 6:51 pm on Tuesday, troopers, and emergency responders with the Schuyler EMS, Kunkel Ambulance, and NYS Department of Transportation arrived on […]
State Police investigated a multi vehicle crash involving a jack knifed tractor trailer on the Thruway.
Victor, NY - On December 15, 2022, at approximately 1:25 p.m., State Police responded to a crash involving a tractor trailer and two passenger vehicles on I-90 in the town of Victor, Ontario County. The investigation determined that Dawa S. Sherpa, 29, of Astoria, NY, was operating a tractor trailer westbound in the area of mile marker 352.6, when he lost control and went through the center guiderail. The tractor trailer then struck two Jeeps that were both traveling eastbound, before becoming jack knifed, blocking all lanes.
Woman stabbed in hand in Syracuse this morning
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department responded to a stabbing incident in the early morning of December 15. At around 6:19 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, Officers responded to a stabbing call at the Eastwood Homes Apartments in Syracuse. When Officers arrived at the apartment located at 381 Fobes Avenue in Syracuse, they […]
Man’s Body Located After His ATV Found Rolled Over Into Stream
Ingersoll’s ATV (all terrain vehicle) was found rolled over in Little Woodhull Creek in the town of Forestport, Oneida County, but could not be located. New York State Police led the search efforts with an underwater recovery team and drone operators. DEC Forest Ranger Lieutenant Hoag and Rangers Murphy and Piersma responded with ECOs Noyes and Tabor and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department.Family friends and volunteers also responded to aid in locating Ingersoll.
Masked men hold two children at gunpoint during Ithaca home invasion
Ithaca, N.Y. -- Two children were held at gunpoint by a group of men wearing Halloween masks during a home invasion in Ithaca Friday night. Around 11:19 p.m., a 911 caller reported that a group of 4 or 5 men wearing Halloween-style masks broke into an apartment on the 400 block of Spencer Road armed with guns, according to a news release from Ithaca police.
Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down road in Skaneateles for over 5 hours
Update 11:36 a.m.; East lake road reopened around five and a half hours after a tractor-trailer rolled over Tuesday morning. Skaneateles, N.Y. -- A rollover crash involving a tractor-trailer has shut down a road in Skaneateles for five hours, State Police said. Around 5:45 a.m., a crash was reported on...
Man charged after gunfight with 5 other people that killed Fort Drum solider at July 4th party
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday for a gunfight among six people that killed a Fort Drum solider, police said. Nadir Gunn fired a handgun at a large party at 11:13 p.m. in the 300 block of Parkway Drive on July 4, police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse city court.
Stuff-A-Bus to support the Salvation Army in Syracuse
(WSYR-TV) — The Christmas spirit is all about giving, and that’s exactly what local organizations are doing by teaming up to “stuff a bus” with Christmas toys in support of the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau program. Major Charles Roberts, Syracuse Salvation Army director of county...
3 hospitalized in Syracuse after head-on crash in Central NY, troopers say
Brutus, N.Y. — Three people were hospitalized Sunday after two vehicles crashed head-on in Brutus, Cayuga County, troopers said. Logan Rodgers, 20, of Weedsport, was driving west on Route 31 near West Brutus Street when he crossed over into the eastbound lane and hit another vehicle, according to a state police news release.
Ground broken on new medical facility
Utica, N.Y.-- In the shadow of the New Wynn Hospital, ground was broken on a new 94,000 square foot medical facility. 28,000 feet of the three story building will be home to CNY Cardiology with the rest being occupied by Mohawk Valley Health System. The MVHS portion of the site will be home to an ambulatory surgery center, radiology and a lab service center. MVHS physician practices that require access to the Wynn Hospital will also be located in the building. CUB Board chairman Dr. Michael Kelberman says there is a large amount of excitement around the facility.
Update on accused Cortland man who shot woman in neck and face
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man has been arrested for his involvement in a shooting that happened in the 109 Main Street, Cortland on Friday, December 16, around 1:06 p.m., according to the Cortland Police Department. At the time of the shooting, a 30-year old woman who also lives on 109 Main Street called 911 […]
