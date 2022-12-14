ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

cnycentral.com

Fire in Downtown Syracuse Apartment Building

Syracuse, N.Y. — On Saturday, December 17, at around 7:15 p.m., firefighters were alerted to a possible fire at the Icon Towers Apartment Complex. Upon arrival, they noted smoke coming from the 10th floor of the 11-floor building. Syracuse Fire Department says crews made their way to that floor...
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Structure Fire In The City Of Oswego Under Investigation

OSWEGO – At approximately 8:30 a.m today, the Oswego DPW crews alerted the Oswego Fire Department of smoke coming from a vacant structure on Mitchell Street. After arriving on scene, Oswego Fire Department personnel located a large body of fire burning in the rear of the vacant warehouse located at 91 Mitchell Street.
OSWEGO, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Police Department discusses winter crime and car safety kits

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses crime statistics during the winter, moving cars for plows, and winter safety kits in cars. Watch...
SYRACUSE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Two-car crash in Schuyler kills a Utica man

HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have reported that a Utica man was killed in a fatal two-car crash that occurred in the Town of Schuyler on December 13th. Around 6:51 pm on Tuesday, troopers, and emergency responders with the Schuyler EMS, Kunkel Ambulance, and NYS Department of Transportation arrived on […]
UTICA, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police investigated a multi vehicle crash involving a jack knifed tractor trailer on the Thruway.

Victor, NY - On December 15, 2022, at approximately 1:25 p.m., State Police responded to a crash involving a tractor trailer and two passenger vehicles on I-90 in the town of Victor, Ontario County. The investigation determined that Dawa S. Sherpa, 29, of Astoria, NY, was operating a tractor trailer westbound in the area of mile marker 352.6, when he lost control and went through the center guiderail. The tractor trailer then struck two Jeeps that were both traveling eastbound, before becoming jack knifed, blocking all lanes.
VICTOR, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Woman stabbed in hand in Syracuse this morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department responded to a stabbing incident in the early morning of December 15. At around 6:19 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, Officers responded to a stabbing call at the Eastwood Homes Apartments in Syracuse. When Officers arrived at the apartment located at 381 Fobes Avenue in Syracuse, they […]
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Man’s Body Located After His ATV Found Rolled Over Into Stream

Ingersoll’s ATV (all terrain vehicle) was found rolled over in Little Woodhull Creek in the town of Forestport, Oneida County, but could not be located. New York State Police led the search efforts with an underwater recovery team and drone operators. DEC Forest Ranger Lieutenant Hoag and Rangers Murphy and Piersma responded with ECOs Noyes and Tabor and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department.Family friends and volunteers also responded to aid in locating Ingersoll.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Masked men hold two children at gunpoint during Ithaca home invasion

Ithaca, N.Y. -- Two children were held at gunpoint by a group of men wearing Halloween masks during a home invasion in Ithaca Friday night. Around 11:19 p.m., a 911 caller reported that a group of 4 or 5 men wearing Halloween-style masks broke into an apartment on the 400 block of Spencer Road armed with guns, according to a news release from Ithaca police.
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

Stuff-A-Bus to support the Salvation Army in Syracuse

(WSYR-TV) — The Christmas spirit is all about giving, and that’s exactly what local organizations are doing by teaming up to “stuff a bus” with Christmas toys in support of the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau program. Major Charles Roberts, Syracuse Salvation Army director of county...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Ground broken on new medical facility

Utica, N.Y.-- In the shadow of the New Wynn Hospital, ground was broken on a new 94,000 square foot medical facility. 28,000 feet of the three story building will be home to CNY Cardiology with the rest being occupied by Mohawk Valley Health System. The MVHS portion of the site will be home to an ambulatory surgery center, radiology and a lab service center. MVHS physician practices that require access to the Wynn Hospital will also be located in the building. CUB Board chairman Dr. Michael Kelberman says there is a large amount of excitement around the facility.
UTICA, NY

