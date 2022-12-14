Read full article on original website
mybighornbasin.com
Warrior Basketball Remains Ranked Number 2
The Worland Warrior High School Basketball Team is 1-2 in the young 2022-2023 season. With losses to out-of-state teams St. Thomas More from Rapid City SD, and Scottsbluff NB. The Warriors got a win vs 4A Rock Springs. The Warriors are 9th in team scoring in Wyoming 3A Basketball averaging...
mybighornbasin.com
Park County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Suspect Who Shot Truck near Meeteetse
The Park County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “dark-colored vehicle”- its owner was trespassing and may have fired a shot into the engine block of a pickup truck on land near Meeteetse. On December 12, 2022, at approximately 11:44 a.m., the Park County Sheriff’s Office Communications...
