Worland, WY

Warrior Basketball Remains Ranked Number 2

The Worland Warrior High School Basketball Team is 1-2 in the young 2022-2023 season. With losses to out-of-state teams St. Thomas More from Rapid City SD, and Scottsbluff NB. The Warriors got a win vs 4A Rock Springs. The Warriors are 9th in team scoring in Wyoming 3A Basketball averaging...
