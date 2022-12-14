ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Thinks LA Could Sign This Two-Time All-Star Infielder

By Noah Camras
 4 days ago

He would be yet another solid addition for the middle of the Angels' lineup.

The Angels are still looking to upgrade at the shortstop position . With Carlos Correa now off the board and the proud owner of a new 13-year, $350 million contract, Dansby Swanson is now the best shortstop on the market, and likely to get an even larger deal than before. There are a ton of options who could come at a lower cost , while still giving the Angels more production than they have right now.

One of those options comes from a team that made the World Series last season, in former Phillies' infielder Jean Segura. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel made 10 free agent predictions for the rest of the offseason, and one of them included Segura landing with the Halos.

"I think Segura makes the most sense with the Angels. They currently have Gio Urshela, David Fletcher, and Luis Rengifo as their potential middle infielders with a pretty mediocre and oft-injured Anthony Rendon at third base. Segura provides steady and affordable cover for each spot and there's probably a decent infield to be found from that group with Segura in the fold."

Segura has spent time time at shortstop, second base and third base in his career. The last two seasons in Philadelphia, he was mostly at second base — but with the Angels, he'd most likely spend a majority of his time at shortstop.

Segura is a two-time All-Star, most recently in 2018. Last year, he hit .277 with 10 home runs and 33 RBIs in 98 games. His best season came in 2016 with the Diamondbacks, when he hit .319 with 20 home runs, 64 RBIs and had 203 hits.

Segura won't cost a ton, and could be a nice low-cost option for the Angels at shortstop if they strike out on the top options. The 32-year-old would also likely be open to a one-year deal, which could be a perfect transition guy before Livan Soto is ready to take the reins.

Segura is also a former Angel . He signed with them in 2007 as an international free agent, and played in one game with them before he was sent to Milwaukee. This would truly be a full circle move for Segura and the Angels.

