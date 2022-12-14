ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macungie, PA

Service announced for firefighters

A joint public memorial service to honor the lives of two firefighters who tragically lost their lives in the line of duty is scheduled for Saturday. Zachary Paris, 36, and Martin L. Gruber, 59, were volunteer members of the Community Fire Company of New Tripoli and died while responding to a Wednesday evening house fire in the village of Clamtown, West Penn Township.
NEW TRIPOLI, PA
County commissioners question transparency

At their Dec. 7 meeting, Lehigh County commissioners discussed accountability, public trust and transparency, within the framework of a specific contract, approving a professional services agreement with Lehigh Valley Pretrial Services Inc., which was up for final vote. The 5-3 vote, with Commissioner Dave Harrington, a lawyer and chairman of...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

