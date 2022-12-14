A joint public memorial service to honor the lives of two firefighters who tragically lost their lives in the line of duty is scheduled for Saturday. Zachary Paris, 36, and Martin L. Gruber, 59, were volunteer members of the Community Fire Company of New Tripoli and died while responding to a Wednesday evening house fire in the village of Clamtown, West Penn Township.

NEW TRIPOLI, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO