US continues to see an increase of violent crimes linked to vehicles with fake paper paper license plates
Thousands of violent crimes a year are tied to criminals with fake paper license plates, the state's Department of Motor Vehicles has stepped in to try and curb these numbers.
Can You Get A Ticket for Driving The Speed Limit In Texas?
The question of whether you can get a ticket in Texas for doing the speed limit comes down to one issue. When you're in the passing lane, sometimes, even when doing the posted speed limit, you could be hindering traffic flow. Can this get you a ticket in Texas?. First,...
Texas DPS inspections not underway in RGV bridges, official says
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Crossing times at international bridges will not be delayed by Texas Department of Public Safety in the Rio Grande Valley. That’s because Texas DPS’s random inspections of commercial vehicles at international ports of entry are not being conducted here, a department official confirmed for ValleyCentral on Friday. The inspections are only […]
easttexasradio.com
A Possible Drug Seller Arrested
Upshur County Special Investigation Unit arrested Patrick Foster, 53, of Gladewater, in the Union Grove area for possibly selling drugs. They made a traffic stop after he left his house and found 28.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Foster is in Upshur County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Cocaine concealed in candy wrappers seized at Texas-Mexico border
EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Cocaine concealed in candy wrappers was one of four recent busts by U.S. border patrol agents in two days, resulting in four arrests."I am very proud of the collaboration that exists between RGV agents and other law enforcement agencies who operate as a force multiplier when interdicting dangerous narcotics. This whole of government approach has proven to be effective in strengthening the vitality of our communities," stated Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Gloria I. Chavez.On December 13, RGV agents working with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers observed a vehicle in Mission suspected of migrant smuggling. A...
Driving With No FRONT License Plate Here In Texas? Is That Illegal?
So the other day my neighbor realized that his front license plate was NOT on the front of his truck. It had fallen off. He realized he's been driving with no front license plates. He didn't know if it is illegal for him to drive without a front license plate here in Texas?
cw39.com
Texas driver tried to smuggle cocaine in candy wrappers, feds say
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol agents working with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers discovered cocaine concealed in candy wrappers during a vehicle stop in Mission. On Tuesday, agents working with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, suspected a vehicle in Mission was smuggling migrants, authorities said.
Texas porch pirates return packages they stole: 'It was shocking'
Texas porch pirates who stole packages from a home last week returned to the same home to return the boxes they took and to apologize to the homeowner.
fox26houston.com
FedEx sued by father of Athena Strand who was kidnapped and murdered by a delivery driver
Tanner Lynn Horner, the contract driver for FedEx, is accused of kidnapping and murdering Athena Strand, a 7-year-old Texas girl. Athena's father has filed a lawsuit against Horner and FedEx.
easttexasradio.com
Oklahoma Agents Raid Pot Farms
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents executed raids this week on five marijuana farms in Pontotoc County believed to be trafficking marijuana on the black market outside of Oklahoma. Agents seized and destroyed approximately 40,000 marijuana plants and confiscated around 3,000 pounds of processed and packaged marijuana. Three people are in custody, and they expect more arrests. Assisting in the investigation were multiple state, local, and federal agencies.
Texas’ Shortest Interstate Is In El Paso – And It’s Really Short
Texas has 3,233 miles of intestate highways. The longest one, at 878.7 miles in length, is IH-10 which goes through El Paso. The shortest one lies completely within El Paso. It seems amazing how much highway there is in Texas but, how could we not win this one? We're the largest state in the continental United States. The largest of all 50 states, Alaska, is big in area but short on highways.
State of Texas: Sounds of Uvalde gunfire, screams drive DC hearing on gun violence
In some of the most excruciating accounts to date of the horrors that unfolded when a gunman murdered 19 children and two teachers in a small Texas town, family of a victim in the Uvalde massacre and community members shared gut-wrenching remarks to the U.S. House Judiciary Committee Tuesday morning.
Bah Humbug! Is It Illegal To Strap A Christmas Tree To Your Car In Texas?
Wait, we have all seen it in the movies, right? How many times have you seen a movie where they go grab a Christmas Tree and strap that puppy to the TOP of the car? I mean if Clark Griswald can do it, why can't we? I personally have never done it, but I sure have always wanted to lol. It just looks so right for the holidays, right? So, if you are needing to strap your Christmas Tree to your car the question is, is it legal to do so in Texas?
KXAN
Residents of this small Texas community have the worst commute
(Stacker) – As many workers returned to the office this year after COVID-19 shutdowns, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, remote workers enjoyed more time in the morning and evening that wasn’t spent simply traveling to and from work—an unpaid portion of the day that nevertheless eats up time and energy. And it’s not a small amount of time, either: Pre-pandemic, the average commute in the U.S. was a hair over 27 minutes one way, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. It was a record high.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Who are they? TX children reported missing as of December 16
These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). (4) updates to this series since 5 hrs ago.
Texas Residents Stunned by Record-Breaking Earthquake
Following Friday’s 5.4-magnitude earthquake that struck north of Midland, Texas, residents reflected on the record-breaking incident. While speaking to CBS7, Texas resident Kelley Morgan spoke about the earthquake. “It was not like anything I’ve ever experienced before,” she told the media outlet. She said that she was on the second floor of her North Midland at the time. “The whole house just [shook back and forth], and it just sounded like thunder was coming from inside the house almost.”
kgns.tv
Missing Texas man found in Webb County
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - After a 300-mile search, a central Texas man missing was found in Webb County. On Tuesday afternoon, December 13, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office was called out to mile maker 35 on I-35. There, they found a 70-year-old man sitting on the road who appeared to be disoriented.
Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?
I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
wtaw.com
Electric Fences Coming To Five State Prisons
One way the state prison system plans to address employee shortages is to add electric fences. $28 million dollars of contracts were approved during the December 9, 2022 meeting of the state prison board to install nearly six miles of electric fences as recommended by director Bryan Collier and facilities director Ron Hudson.
This Small Texas Town Has The Worst Commute In The State
Stacker determined which towns in Texas have the worst commutes.
