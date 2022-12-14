ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

B93

Can You Get A Ticket for Driving The Speed Limit In Texas?

The question of whether you can get a ticket in Texas for doing the speed limit comes down to one issue. When you're in the passing lane, sometimes, even when doing the posted speed limit, you could be hindering traffic flow. Can this get you a ticket in Texas?. First,...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Texas DPS inspections not underway in RGV bridges, official says

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Crossing times at international bridges will not be delayed by Texas Department of Public Safety in the Rio Grande Valley. That’s because Texas DPS’s random inspections of commercial vehicles at international ports of entry are not being conducted here, a department official confirmed for ValleyCentral on Friday. The inspections are only […]
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

A Possible Drug Seller Arrested

Upshur County Special Investigation Unit arrested Patrick Foster, 53, of Gladewater, in the Union Grove area for possibly selling drugs. They made a traffic stop after he left his house and found 28.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Foster is in Upshur County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
GLADEWATER, TX
CBS DFW

Cocaine concealed in candy wrappers seized at Texas-Mexico border

EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Cocaine concealed in candy wrappers was one of four recent busts by U.S. border patrol agents in two days, resulting in four arrests."I am very proud of the collaboration that exists between RGV agents and other law enforcement agencies who operate as a force multiplier when interdicting dangerous narcotics. This whole of government approach has proven to be effective in strengthening the vitality of our communities," stated Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Gloria I. Chavez.On December 13, RGV agents working with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers observed a vehicle in Mission suspected of migrant smuggling. A...
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Texas driver tried to smuggle cocaine in candy wrappers, feds say

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol agents working with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers discovered cocaine concealed in candy wrappers during a vehicle stop in Mission. On Tuesday, agents working with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, suspected a vehicle in Mission was smuggling migrants, authorities said.
MISSION, TX
easttexasradio.com

Oklahoma Agents Raid Pot Farms

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents executed raids this week on five marijuana farms in Pontotoc County believed to be trafficking marijuana on the black market outside of Oklahoma. Agents seized and destroyed approximately 40,000 marijuana plants and confiscated around 3,000 pounds of processed and packaged marijuana. Three people are in custody, and they expect more arrests. Assisting in the investigation were multiple state, local, and federal agencies.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK
95.5 KLAQ

Texas’ Shortest Interstate Is In El Paso – And It’s Really Short

Texas has 3,233 miles of intestate highways. The longest one, at 878.7 miles in length, is IH-10 which goes through El Paso. The shortest one lies completely within El Paso. It seems amazing how much highway there is in Texas but, how could we not win this one? We're the largest state in the continental United States. The largest of all 50 states, Alaska, is big in area but short on highways.
EL PASO, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Bah Humbug! Is It Illegal To Strap A Christmas Tree To Your Car In Texas?

Wait, we have all seen it in the movies, right? How many times have you seen a movie where they go grab a Christmas Tree and strap that puppy to the TOP of the car? I mean if Clark Griswald can do it, why can't we? I personally have never done it, but I sure have always wanted to lol. It just looks so right for the holidays, right? So, if you are needing to strap your Christmas Tree to your car the question is, is it legal to do so in Texas?
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Residents of this small Texas community have the worst commute

(Stacker) – As many workers returned to the office this year after COVID-19 shutdowns, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, remote workers enjoyed more time in the morning and evening that wasn’t spent simply traveling to and from work—an unpaid portion of the day that nevertheless eats up time and energy. And it’s not a small amount of time, either: Pre-pandemic, the average commute in the U.S. was a hair over 27 minutes one way, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. It was a record high.
TEXAS STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Who are they? TX children reported missing as of December 16

These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). (4) updates to this series since 5 hrs ago.
Outsider.com

Texas Residents Stunned by Record-Breaking Earthquake

Following Friday’s 5.4-magnitude earthquake that struck north of Midland, Texas, residents reflected on the record-breaking incident. While speaking to CBS7, Texas resident Kelley Morgan spoke about the earthquake. “It was not like anything I’ve ever experienced before,” she told the media outlet. She said that she was on the second floor of her North Midland at the time. “The whole house just [shook back and forth], and it just sounded like thunder was coming from inside the house almost.”
MIDLAND, TX
kgns.tv

Missing Texas man found in Webb County

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - After a 300-mile search, a central Texas man missing was found in Webb County. On Tuesday afternoon, December 13, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office was called out to mile maker 35 on I-35. There, they found a 70-year-old man sitting on the road who appeared to be disoriented.
WEBB COUNTY, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?

I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
TEXAS STATE
wtaw.com

Electric Fences Coming To Five State Prisons

One way the state prison system plans to address employee shortages is to add electric fences. $28 million dollars of contracts were approved during the December 9, 2022 meeting of the state prison board to install nearly six miles of electric fences as recommended by director Bryan Collier and facilities director Ron Hudson.
TEXAS STATE
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
