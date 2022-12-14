Read full article on original website
Caddo schools will ‘Ring the Bell’ for children affected by Keithville tornado
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish School Board Member Dottie Bell (District 12) will host an event to spread Christmas cheer to students affected by Tuesday’s tornado. Bell and others will be at CPSB central office, 1961 Midway Ave. in Shreveport, on Monday from 8 a.m. until...
Ribbon cutting set for I-20/I-220 Barksdale interchange
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will celebrate the completion of the I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange project Tuesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The interchange still won’t be open for a while, though. The gate itself is not expected to be...
Neighbors in Keithville mourn lives lost
There was very little activity in Keithville on Thursday afternoon. The calm before the storm as families appear to have gathered what they could from the dozens of homes obliterated by Tuesday’s tornado. Full story here » https://trib.al/qugexU4. Neighbors in Keithville mourn lives lost. There was very little...
New owners approved to buy, reopen closed Louisiana casino
A Mississippi company is buying a shuttered casino in northwest Louisiana’s Bossier City, with plans for a $200 million renovation and reopening. » https://trib.al/lmI2lWr. New owners approved to buy, reopen closed Louisiana …. A Mississippi company is buying a shuttered casino in northwest Louisiana’s Bossier City, with plans...
Salvation Army of Texarkana gives out Angel Tree gifts
The Salvation Army of Texarkana was busy Thursday bringing Christmas joy to residents in the area. The organization held its Angel Tree gift giveaway at the old Pleasant Grove Elementary School. Salvation Army of Texarkana gives out Angel Tree …. The Salvation Army of Texarkana was busy Thursday bringing Christmas...
Tiller vet clinic fire under investigation
WASKOM, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Tiller Vet Clinic in Waskom suffered extensive damage from a fire Friday afternoon. Officials with the Waskom Fire Department say they are unsure what caused the fire at this time. One employee was not present at the time of the fire but said she believed it was an electrical fire.
Suspect in Shreveport homicide killed in motorcycle crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say the suspect in the murder of a man whose body was found outside a Shreveport bar early Friday morning crashed his motorcycle and died while fleeing the scene. According to SPD, investigators developed 30-year-old William Colby Sirman of Keithville as a suspect in...
Shreveport women led Texarkana police on high-speed chase after alleged Ulta heist
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – An Ulta Beauty Supply in Texarkana was robbed Wednesday evening, and five Shreveport women were arrested after a high-speed chase with police. According to police, the robbery was reported at 7:41 p.m. The investigating officer was able to track down one of the suspects in...
Police investigating after body found in Bossier home
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating after a body was found inside a house in Bossier City Friday morning. According to The Bossier City Police Department, officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of Kelly Street in reference to a dead person found inside the home.
Shreveport police investigate body found in Highland
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a possible crime scene in Highland Friday afternoon. NBC 6 reporters on the scene confirm that police found a body in a ditch near King’s Highway and Creswell Avenue intersection. The body was reported around 9 a.m. by the property...
Going to Independence Bowl? Here’s what you need to know
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As Shreveport-Bossier prepares for Independence Bowl attendees to descend on the area, local law enforcement wants tourists and locals to know that safety is a top priority. According to the Shreveport Police Department, they partnered with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bossier City Police Department,...
Shreveport-Bossier City launches Independence Bowl Passport
SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau (SBCTB) is partnering with the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl to create a gamified experience pass program, encouraging audiences visiting for the event to explore the Shreveport–Bossier area. The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns will face the Houston Cougars in...
Think it’s chilly now? Wait until Christmas weekend
A little rain now looks possible late Friday. A dry weekend will lead up to more rain Monday. The coldest air of the season arrives late next week. It’s possible that it could get colder than it did all of last winter. A chilly Friday & weekend: The cooling...
TTPD: Child found wandering late night; mom arrested
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana mother was arrested after a concerned citizen flagged down a police officer to report finding a small child walking down the street alone wearing pajamas and no shoes early Wednesday morning. According to police, 24-year-old Sharedyjah Beard was arrested and charged with abandoning/endangering...
Shreveport man sentenced after killing a man at a birthday party
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after killing another man at a child’s birthday party in 2020. According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 29-year-old DeMichael Antonio Turel was sentenced to two decades in prison for the negligent homicide of 31-year-old Jermaine Robinson. Gunfire began at a birthday party in the 5200 block of Bienville Street on June 10, 2020 and the victim was shot in the chest.
Warrant: Man wanted by SPD for domestic battery, other charges
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to help them find a man they say battered his girlfriend in early December. According to police, a female victim reported that 33-year-old Leontraevious Nelson, Jr. battered her on December 3 following an argument. The victim claims Nelson placed...
