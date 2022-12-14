ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Secret Santa surprise for South Nashville students

By Blake Eason
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WKRN ) — More than 100 first graders at one South Nashville Elementary School received a big surprise from Santa and gifts from the North Pole Tuesday.

An estimated 150 first graders at Tusculum Elementary School received an epic Secret-Santa surprise, all led by a network of donors in the neighborhood.

If you need to be reminded of generosity in the world – look no further.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

The Secret Santa Project has been eight years in the making. It is led by Laura Quering, a former public school teacher in Chicago who recently moved to Nashville.

Since the program is widely successful there, she thought to bring it to South Nashville.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WXGC5_0jidNxq100
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uhz6F_0jidNxq100
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W4EoP_0jidNxq100
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BxFSR_0jidNxq100
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I9glI_0jidNxq100
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XWr4Q_0jidNxq100
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OtJzd_0jidNxq100
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c7NW5_0jidNxq100
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aR0LF_0jidNxq100
    (Photo: WKRN)

The project is simple: students fill out a wish-list to Santa and a private network of donors help fulfil the Christmas miracles. Donors gather everything from bikes, scooters, shoes — anything the kids can dream, donors have helped fulfill.

This all began for Quering when more than ten years ago she met a student who didn’t receive any gifts for Christmas and ever since, she said she was determined to not let that be a reality for the students she taught.

VIDEO: Secret Santa for South Nashville students

Volunteers worked all through the day and night to wrap the gifts and waiting for the students at the end of Candy Cane Lane was none other than Santa himself.

All 150 students wish lists were filled and students received the gifts during a grade-wide Christmas party.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

Multiple people hit by cars on Lebanon Pike

In a matter of 12 hours, cars hit three people along Lebanon Pike in Hermitage, one of whom died. In a matter of 12 hours, cars hit three people along Lebanon Pike in Hermitage, one of whom died. This Week with Bob Mueller: December 18, 2022. A scathing audit finds...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center Brings the Holiday Cheer with Free Dental Screenings

NASHVILLE, December 15, 2022 – Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center (MWCHC) is excited to announce a special event that will have everyone smiling a little brighter this holiday season. During their Smiles with Santa event, MWCHC is offering free dental screenings and cleanings to attendees of all ages. The event will take place Saturday, December 17 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at MWCHC’s Nashville location.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Clarksville grandmother details her DCS experience

After an audit involving the Department of Children's Services, a Clarksville woman -- whose grandson was found dead inside his mother's home this summer -- told News 2 she's seen some of these issues firsthand. Clarksville grandmother details her DCS experience. After an audit involving the Department of Children's Services,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Hendersonville police searching for missing teen

Hendersonville police are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing teenager. Hendersonville police are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing teenager. Metro police look for short term rental burglars. Metro police hope you take a close look at images captured on home surveillance...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

55K+
Followers
17K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy