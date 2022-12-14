Secret Santa surprise for South Nashville students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WKRN ) — More than 100 first graders at one South Nashville Elementary School received a big surprise from Santa and gifts from the North Pole Tuesday.

An estimated 150 first graders at Tusculum Elementary School received an epic Secret-Santa surprise, all led by a network of donors in the neighborhood.

If you need to be reminded of generosity in the world – look no further.

The Secret Santa Project has been eight years in the making. It is led by Laura Quering, a former public school teacher in Chicago who recently moved to Nashville.

Since the program is widely successful there, she thought to bring it to South Nashville.

(Photo: WKRN)

The project is simple: students fill out a wish-list to Santa and a private network of donors help fulfil the Christmas miracles. Donors gather everything from bikes, scooters, shoes — anything the kids can dream, donors have helped fulfill.

This all began for Quering when more than ten years ago she met a student who didn’t receive any gifts for Christmas and ever since, she said she was determined to not let that be a reality for the students she taught.

Volunteers worked all through the day and night to wrap the gifts and waiting for the students at the end of Candy Cane Lane was none other than Santa himself.

All 150 students wish lists were filled and students received the gifts during a grade-wide Christmas party.

