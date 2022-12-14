Read full article on original website
kclu.org
Prosecutors say Santa Barbara County man changes plea, admits kiling ex-girlfriend
A Santa Barbara County man has pled guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend, and is expected to receive a 25-years-to-life prison sentence. Prosecutors say Jorge Tovar Fernandez was involved in a custody dispute with Elyse Marie Erwin over their daughter. They say in April of 2017, Fernandez ambushed Erwin outside of a friend’s home in Santa Maria. The 28-year-old woman died after being shot in the head.
vidanewspaper.com
Manager Arraigned on Embezzlement Charges
Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced charges against a Camarillo man accused of embezzling from a Ventura business where he worked as an operations manager. Gabriel Garcia a 52 year-old, of Camarillo, is charged with grand theft, fraud and 19 counts of forgery. He pled not guilty at last...
Noozhawk
La Cumbre Plaza Housing Plan Funding Crumbles After Das Williams Blasts Planning Processes
The city of Santa Barbara has lost out on $1.1 million to fund a La Cumbre Plaza Specific Plan that could provide for up to 2,000 new housing units. Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Das Williams led the charge to shoot down the housing funding at Thursday’s Santa Barbara County Association of Governments meeting.
Santa Barbara Independent
Several Arrested, Commissary Workers Banned over Illegal Substances in S.B. Jail
Several people suspected of attempting to bring illegal substances into Santa Barbara’s Northern Branch Jail have been arrested, and several more commissary workers were banned, following investigations into overdoses that occurred at the facility in recent months, according to Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick. Zick could...
Lompoc man pleads guilty to 2017 murder of ex-girlfriend
On Easter Sunday in 2017, authorities found the body of Elyse Erwin, 28, in the parking lot of an Orcutt apartment complex.
Coastal View
County Planning rejects Concerned Carpinterians’ appeal against Vista Verde Farms
The Santa Barbara County Planning Commission denied Concerned Carpinterians’ appeal of the 3450 Via Real cannabis cultivation project approval last week, granting de novo approval for the project. The commission granted approval after owners of the cultivation updated their odor abatement plan to include carbon scrubbers in all of...
calcoastnews.com
Santa Barbara County deputies arrest suspects over contraband at the jail
Following a string of overdoses at Santa Barbara County’s Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria, several individuals have been arrested for attempting to bring illegal substances into the facility, sheriff’s officials say. [KSBY]. Additionally, several contracted commissary workers were recently banned from the Northern Branch Jail for security...
kvta.com
Port Hueneme Bank Robbery And More News
Port Hueneme police and the FBI are investigating a bank robbery in that city. It was reported around 10:30 AM Thursday morning at the Citibank branch at 739 West Channel Islands Boulevard. The suspect entered the bank, approached a teller, and demanded money. He claimed he was armed but no...
syvnews.com
State allocates transportation funds for projects in Los Alamos, Santa Maria, Lompoc
Pedestrians and bicyclists in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Los Alamos will benefit from nearly $18.6 million in Active Transportation Program funding that was allocated Dec. 7 by the California Transportation Commission. The money is part of $80 million approved for unmet transportation needs in Santa Barbara County, its communities and...
Seven Central Coast restaurants awarded a $3K "restaurant resilience" grant
Just in time for the holidays, seven Central Coast restaurants have been awarded a "restaurant resilience" grant from the California Restaurant and PG&E Corporation Foundations.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Fire Puts Out Burning Truck on 101 Off-Ramp at Patterson
Drivers on the 101 northbound around 6 p.m. on Thursday night may have been alarmed to see a standalone pickup truck pulled over on the right-hand shoulder of the Patterson Avenue off-ramp in Santa Barbara, completely engulfed in flames. The Ford F150 Hybrid was on the side of the highway...
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Highway 154 Continues with Its Crash Course
Team Noozhawk is still working through a few hitches and glitches we discovered after our switch to the Newspack web publishing platform on Dec. 7. But we’re quickly adapting to the new system and increasingly turning our attention to the opportunities it brings. The most immediate project is a...
Lompoc man pleads guilty to 2017 Easter Sunday Orcutt homicide
Former Lompoc resident Jorge Tovar Fernandez pleads guilty to the April 2017 first-degree murder of Elyse Marie Erwin, according to the Santa Barbara District Attorney's Office. The post Lompoc man pleads guilty to 2017 Easter Sunday Orcutt homicide appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Los Angeles Woman Sentenced to Prison for Highway Shooting in Santa Maria in 2020
A Los Angeles woman whose shooting spree snarled traffic on Highway 101 in Santa Maria two years ago has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison after changing her plea in Santa Barbara County Superior Court. Chappinette Lelani Martin, 35, initially faced nine felony charges for the November 2020...
Santa Maria business owner disarms carjacker following officer involved-shooting and car chase
After a business owner disarmed a man threatening him with a handgun, police arrested the 24-year-old Santa Maria man following an extensive chase involving an armed carjacking, burglary and an officer-involved shooting. The post Santa Maria business owner disarms carjacker following officer involved-shooting and car chase appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kvta.com
Ex-Husband Of Slain Simi Valley Mother Pleads Not Guilty
Update--The ex-husband of a slain Simi Valley mother has pleaded not guilty to murdering her. 25-year-old Zarbab Ali of Hawthorne was arraigned Friday. In addition to his not guilty plea to the murder charge in the stabbing death of his ex-wife, 25-year-old Rachel Castillo of Simi Valley, he also denied two special allegations.
Santa Barbara Independent
Potential Cancer Cluster Under Investigation at Dos Pueblos High School
A group of Dos Pueblos High School employees, concerned about a potential cancer cluster, met with Principal Bill Woodard just over a week ago to express their worries. In response, the school district has set several studies in motion: to determine the amount of cancer at the school, to survey those affected, and to assess the environment on campus that might be related, said Santa Barbara Unified Superintendent Hilda Maldonado on Thursday.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Suspect Arrested in Burglary of Downtown Santa Barbara LGBTQ+ Bar
A suspect has been arrested in the burglary of a LGBTQ+ bar and lounge in downtown Santa Barbara. Santa Barbara Police confirmed the suspect, a homeless man, committed the burglary and also stole an electric bike from Gold's Gym earlier that morning. He stole $300 from the register at Crush Bar, a box of candles, and a sweatshirt.
Noozhawk
Lompoc Man Faces Murder, Firearm Charges for Shooting
A Lompoc man has pleaded not guilty in Santa Barbara County Superior Court to murder and other charges in connection with a fatal shooting that left a 22-year-old father dead last week. Benito Martinez, 20, was taken into custody on Saturday, the day after his birthday. Emergency personnel were dispatched...
kvta.com
At Least 2 Wounded In Oxnard Shooting
Oxnard police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that left at least two people wounded. At 12:40 AM, officers responded to the 300 block of North Juanita Avenue after receiving several calls of shots fired. Police say they found the two occupants of a white pickup truck in the...
