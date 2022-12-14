ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Comments / 1

kclu.org

Prosecutors say Santa Barbara County man changes plea, admits kiling ex-girlfriend

A Santa Barbara County man has pled guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend, and is expected to receive a 25-years-to-life prison sentence. Prosecutors say Jorge Tovar Fernandez was involved in a custody dispute with Elyse Marie Erwin over their daughter. They say in April of 2017, Fernandez ambushed Erwin outside of a friend’s home in Santa Maria. The 28-year-old woman died after being shot in the head.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Manager Arraigned on Embezzlement Charges

Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced charges against a Camarillo man accused of embezzling from a Ventura business where he worked as an operations manager. Gabriel Garcia a 52 year-old, of Camarillo, is charged with grand theft, fraud and 19 counts of forgery. He pled not guilty at last...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Several Arrested, Commissary Workers Banned over Illegal Substances in S.B. Jail

Several people suspected of attempting to bring illegal substances into Santa Barbara’s Northern Branch Jail have been arrested, and several more commissary workers were banned, following investigations into overdoses that occurred at the facility in recent months, according to Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick. Zick could...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Santa Barbara County deputies arrest suspects over contraband at the jail

Following a string of overdoses at Santa Barbara County’s Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria, several individuals have been arrested for attempting to bring illegal substances into the facility, sheriff’s officials say. [KSBY]. Additionally, several contracted commissary workers were recently banned from the Northern Branch Jail for security...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Port Hueneme Bank Robbery And More News

Port Hueneme police and the FBI are investigating a bank robbery in that city. It was reported around 10:30 AM Thursday morning at the Citibank branch at 739 West Channel Islands Boulevard. The suspect entered the bank, approached a teller, and demanded money. He claimed he was armed but no...
PORT HUENEME, CA
Noozhawk

Bill Macfadyen: Highway 154 Continues with Its Crash Course

Team Noozhawk is still working through a few hitches and glitches we discovered after our switch to the Newspack web publishing platform on Dec. 7. But we’re quickly adapting to the new system and increasingly turning our attention to the opportunities it brings. The most immediate project is a...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Maria business owner disarms carjacker following officer involved-shooting and car chase

After a business owner disarmed a man threatening him with a handgun, police arrested the 24-year-old Santa Maria man following an extensive chase involving an armed carjacking, burglary and an officer-involved shooting. The post Santa Maria business owner disarms carjacker following officer involved-shooting and car chase appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
kvta.com

Ex-Husband Of Slain Simi Valley Mother Pleads Not Guilty

Update--The ex-husband of a slain Simi Valley mother has pleaded not guilty to murdering her. 25-year-old Zarbab Ali of Hawthorne was arraigned Friday. In addition to his not guilty plea to the murder charge in the stabbing death of his ex-wife, 25-year-old Rachel Castillo of Simi Valley, he also denied two special allegations.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Potential Cancer Cluster Under Investigation at Dos Pueblos High School

A group of Dos Pueblos High School employees, concerned about a potential cancer cluster, met with Principal Bill Woodard just over a week ago to express their worries. In response, the school district has set several studies in motion: to determine the amount of cancer at the school, to survey those affected, and to assess the environment on campus that might be related, said Santa Barbara Unified Superintendent Hilda Maldonado on Thursday.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Suspect Arrested in Burglary of Downtown Santa Barbara LGBTQ+ Bar

A suspect has been arrested in the burglary of a LGBTQ+ bar and lounge in downtown Santa Barbara. Santa Barbara Police confirmed the suspect, a homeless man, committed the burglary and also stole an electric bike from Gold's Gym earlier that morning. He stole $300 from the register at Crush Bar, a box of candles, and a sweatshirt.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Lompoc Man Faces Murder, Firearm Charges for Shooting

A Lompoc man has pleaded not guilty in Santa Barbara County Superior Court to murder and other charges in connection with a fatal shooting that left a 22-year-old father dead last week. Benito Martinez, 20, was taken into custody on Saturday, the day after his birthday. Emergency personnel were dispatched...
LOMPOC, CA
kvta.com

At Least 2 Wounded In Oxnard Shooting

Oxnard police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that left at least two people wounded. At 12:40 AM, officers responded to the 300 block of North Juanita Avenue after receiving several calls of shots fired. Police say they found the two occupants of a white pickup truck in the...
OXNARD, CA

