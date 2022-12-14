ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruins Daily: Bruins Finally Choke; Horvat, NHL Trade Rumors

NHL trade chatter is picking up but are the Boston Bruins really in on anyone right now?. It took an astonishing 29 games but the Boston Bruins choked in a game and are finally looking human. More on that, more Boston Bruins news, and the latest NHL trade rumors in...
WILX-TV

Tigers Add Another Free Agent Pitcher

-The Detroit Tigers have bolstered their rotation by agreeing to a one-year contract with right-hander Michael Lorenzen, according to a person familiar with the situation. Lorenzen will make $8.5 million and can earn $1.5 million in performance bonuses based on innings pitched, another person told The Associated Press on Thursday. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. Lorenzen was 8-6 with a 4.24 ERA in 18 starts last season with the Los Angeles Angels. Since making his major league debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2015, he is 31-29 with a 4.10 ERA.
Yardbarker

Report: Red Sox interested in bringing back notable All-Star free agent

Martinez profiles as more of a DH at this point in his career. That makes any pursuit of him somewhat curious from Boston’s perspective as the team just signed Masataka Yoshida, another iffy defensive player, to a big contract. One would think Martinez would prefer a landing spot where he will be guaranteed regular playing time.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Anna Boxberger, New Chicago Cubs Pitcher Brad Boxberger’s Wife

The Chicago Cubs added Brad Boxberger to their team in December 2022, and fans welcomed his family to the franchise, too. Brad Boxberger’s wife, Anna Boxberger, has been with him almost as long as his MLB career. She also participates in philanthropic ventures with other MLB WAGs in every team her husband has been part of. But the pitcher’s fans know very little about her background, which makes them curious to find out more. We reveal more about the “Box’s” wife in this Anna Boxberger wiki.
Yardbarker

Lawrence Taylor calls out Giants defense ahead of Commanders game

New York Giants legend and Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor has a direct message for the Big Blue defense ahead of Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders. "Show me some n---," Taylor challenged New York defensive players while speaking with Steve Serby of the New York Post. Taylor and Serby...
