Charlotte, NC

Person found dead with gunshot wound on the side of a Charlotte road, police say

By Joe Marusak
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a person found on the side of a road in northeast Charlotte on Wednesday.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene in the 2300 block of Katherine Kiker Road just after 10:30 a.m., according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Police haven’t said if they know what prompted the shooting or if they have a suspect.

CMPD urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or leave an anonymous tip on the Crime Stoppers line, 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

FedUp
3d ago

I know what prompted the shooting. Disregard for the basic humanity most of us feel. Self hatred. Loathing of one's own race.

Charlotte Observer

