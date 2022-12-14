Read full article on original website
Blustery weekend in Baltimore with a chance for a winter weather before Christmas
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The weekend and next several days remain cool, and there is the chance for winter weather next week. Friday night will be cold with temperatures falling near freezing for most. Skies will be mostly clear. The rest of the weekend will be chilly and blustery with...
Marylanders are preparing for winter weather to wallop the state
BALTIMORE -- Weather teams across the state issued winter warnings ahead of a massive storm system that is expected to hit the East Coast overnight.That storm is projected to bring with it a dangerous mix of ice, snow, and strong winds. "That's going to create power outages, tree limbs down and just treacherous conditions on the roadways," Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration spokesman Charlie Gischlar said.The administration had its employees out pretreating the roads on Wednesday.Officials say that nearly 3,000 pieces of equipment and drivers remain on standby to keep those roads clear for the Thursday morning commute."Ice is...
Latest Update and Final Pencil Prediction For Thursday, December 15
All of MoCo is under a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 10pm Wednesday night until 1pm Thursday afternoon. The advisory starts a few hours before any wintry precipitation is expected to fall and ends a couple hours after it’s expected to changeover to just rain as a buffer in case things decide to start or end a little earlier or later than anticipated.
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Wednesday Night to Thursday Afternoon
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for 10 p.m. Wednesday through 1 p.m. Thursday. According to the NWS, freezing rain is expected with total ice accumulations of a glaze too around one tenth of an inch in portions of central, northeast and northern Maryland, the District of Columbia and northern Virginia. NWS says difficult travel conditions are possible which will likely impact morning commute on Thursday.
DMV braces for first winter storm of season
A winter storm system is expected to bring freezing rain, ice, and sleet to the D.C. region beginning early Thursday. FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado got a look at what officials are doing to get ready.
Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Starting 10pm Wednesday Night
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10pm Wednesday night until 1pm Thursday for all of Montgomery County. Per the National Weather Service: “Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a glaze to around one tenth of an inch. Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning commute on.
Maryland schools calling for delayed openings ahead of anticipated emergency weather conditions
On Monday, Students and teachers across Maryland began checking their weather apps in the hopes of potential winter weather. In Montgomery County, many began looking at MOCO Snow for the famous “pencil predictions.”
Maryland Weather: Wintry mix will bring light ice accumulations to Baltimore Thursday, heavier in Western MD
BALTIMORE — Thursday is a WJZ Alert Day because of the potential for winter weather and then rounds of rain.A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Garrett and Allegany Counties starting Wednesday evening until 1 am on Friday.A wintry mix starts predawn Thursday through the morning rush hour.Once it stops, then all rain for the rest of the day. Rain could become heavy at times. Ice accumulations in #Baltimore will be light, and heavier in Western Maryland. Rain totals will in 1 to 2 inches by Friday morning. It will be clear and cold tonight, with low temperatures falling well into the...
PHOTOS: Icy, wintry weather sweeps across DMV
WASHINGTON (7News) — Send us photos or videos of the weather conditions near you! Click here to submit them!
Maryland Braces For Icy Weather
(Baltimore, MD) -- Maryland is bracing for a big ice storm. Patchy ice is in the forecast in Baltimore this evening through late Thursday night, with slicker conditions further north and west. An Ice Storm Warning is issued for Garrett and Allegany counties. The western part of the state is...
As ice storm heads to DC area, here are some common pitfalls to avoid
As the first ice storm of the season descends upon the D.C. area’s northern and western suburbs during the midweek, there are important reminders to keep you safe before, during and after the storm. Also, there are misconceptions to remember as you navigate the first ice storm of the...
Tuesday Morning Update on Potential Winter Weather Thursday Morning
We are now under 48 hours away from potential winter weather on Thursday morning. As it looks now, there’s still the possibility of freezing rain on Thursday that could affect the morning commute. The image below, courtesy of ABC7’s Eileen Whelan, shows that most of MoCo could be impacted by ice in the morning with temperatures in Gaithersburg at 31° at 7am.
Driving Could Be Tricky As Frederick County, Surrounding Jurisdictions Face The First Winter Storm Of The Season
Residents are urged to take it slow if they must drive on Thursday. Frederick, Md (KM) The first winter precipitation of the season forecast for Thursday could make traveling very dangerous, especially with freezing rain and possibly sleet in the forecast. The National Weather Service has placed Frederick and Carroll...
Projected Snowfall Totals Released For Powerful New Storm System Headed To Region
The first projected snowfall totals have been released for a potent new storm headed to the Northeast later this week. In coastal areas along the I-95 corridor, mainly rain and possible sleet are expected from the system on track for Thursday, Dec. 15 into Friday, Dec. 16, according to the National Weather Service.
Snow, Sleet, Freezing Rain Possible On Thursday
(Lancaster County, PA) -- Forecasters say it's best to prepare for some wintry weather that's likely coming to the area Thursday. The morning rush may see snow, sleet and possibly freezing rain. The weather will likely disrupt your normal daily schedule for getting to school or work, then getting back home. Meteorologists with the National Weather service say the wintry mix could linger into Friday morning before changing over to rain.
An icy mess is expected across DC, Maryland, and Virginia on Thursday. Here's how you can prepare.
WASHINGTON - A winter storm system is expected to bring freezing rain, ice, and sleet to the D.C. region beginning early Thursday. Here's what to expect and how to stay safe. FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says an area of low pressure will push moisture into the D.C. region beginning sometime after 2 a.m. The rain that falls is expected to freeze on contact with the surface creating an icy mess on area roadways through the morning commute. This will likely be the first significant winter weather event of meteorological winter.
Weather, staffing issues lead to 'Code Orange' in Prince Willam County schools
Prince William County Public Schools put a 'Code Orange' into effect. That means schools are closed. But students are still expected to do work remotely.
