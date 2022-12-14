ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia School Superintendent Roach unveils strategy to boost reading attainment

By Steven Allen Adams Parkersburg News, Sentinel
 4 days ago
WVNews

This Week in West Virginia History

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Dec. 18, 1842: U.S. Senator Nathan B. Scott was born. Scott rose to become one of West Virginia’s four richest and...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Birth announcements

JUSTICE — A daughter, Georgia Kay Justice, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, was born Dec. 6, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Hannah Aretta Kay Justice (Profitt) and Gabriel Sean Justice, Shinnston. Maternal grandparents are Dewayne and Angie Profitt. Paternal grandparents are Laura and Bobby Justice. RODEHEAVER — A...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

It's time to get it right

The much-maligned West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is heading in a new direction. But it remains uncertain whether that direction will be as one agency or two, or exactly how it may be reorganized. What’s certain is that DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch is out, effective Dec. 31,...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Iowa 106, SE Missouri 75

SE MISSOURI (5-7) Clark 5-8 0-0 11, Larson 1-6 2-2 5, Johnson 3-5 0-0 6, Russell 5-14 0-0 12, Smart 2-8 3-3 8, Branson 1-7 0-0 3, Harris 8-13 1-1 19, Earley 5-7 0-0 10, Hanback 0-0 1-2 1, Eursher 0-2 0-0 0, Gowins 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-71 7-8 75.
MISSOURI STATE
WVNews

Kinsey's 30 lead Marshall over Toledo 100-85

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Taevion Kinsey's 30 points led Marshall past Toledo 100-85 on Saturday night. Kinsey also had six rebounds for the Thundering Herd (10-2). Andrew Taylor added 27 points while going 9 of 24 from the floor, including 5 for 13 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and he also had eight rebounds and six assists. Kamdyn Curfman shot 4 for 10 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNews

Montana St. 144, Northwest Indian 59

NORTHWEST INDIAN (0-2) Bobb 0-4 0-0 0, Lane 9-21 10-10 28, Mora 0-2 0-0 0, Rodriguez 4-14 7-8 16, Rogers 3-8 0-0 7, Toby 0-4 0-1 0, Woodward 2-3 0-0 4, Rockwell 1-2 0-0 2, Carlos 1-2 0-0 2, G.Britton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-60 17-19 59.
MONTANA STATE
WVNews

Tuesday's sports roundup: Reece Butler takes fourth in Barnesville

BARNESVILLE, Ohio (WV News) — Reece Butler represented the South Gallia wrestling team in the Barnesville Doan Ford Invitational Friday and Saturday. Butler went 3-2 over the course of the meet, taking on multiple top 10 wrestlers in the state, eventually getting fourth place in the 126-pound weight class.
BARNESVILLE, OH
WVNews

Gallia County grand jury returns 15 indictments

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — Grand jurors who met in Gallia County in November returned more than a dozen indictments, according to Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren. An indictment is merely an accusation, and all indicted individuals are presumed to be innocent.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WVNews

South Gallia girls hoops pummel Trimble, 59-26

MERCERVILLE, OHIO (WV News) - The South Gallia Lady Rebels continued their stellar start to the 2022-2023 basketball campaign with a 59-26 home thrashing of Trimble on Thursday night. South Gallia (7-1) started the game in dominating fashion, going on a 14-2 run. They led 17-4 after one quarter courtesy...
CROWN CITY, OH

